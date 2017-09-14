Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 79
L 62

!
Traffic
ROAD CLOSURES:

Check the list for your area

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Mostly Cloudy
H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Sports
Local logo unveiled for Atlanta’s 2019 Super Bowl 
Close

Local logo unveiled for Atlanta’s 2019 Super Bowl 

Logo for Atlanta’s 2019 Super Bowl host committee

Local logo unveiled for Atlanta’s 2019 Super Bowl 

By: Tim Tucker

Atlanta’s host committee for the 2019 Super Bowl has taken a small but symbolic step in its early preparations for the big event: adopting an official logo. 

The committee unveiled Thursday its red-and-gray logo, which prominently features the city’s name and a representation of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium retractable roof. 

“This now gives us an opportunity to get the message out that we’re open for business and working hard to get ready for Super Bowl 53,” said Brett Daniels, chief operating officer of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee. “We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and now kind of make things a little more public with the start of football season.” 

In conjunction with the logo release, the committee launched its website (www.AtlSuperBowl53.com) and various social media channels. 

The host committee’s logo won’t be the only one associated with the 2019 Super Bowl. The NFL will release its own logo for the game early next year. 

Typically, host committees’ Super Bowl logos play up the site, while the NFL’s Super Bowl logos highlight the Roman numeral attached to the game -- LIII in the case of the 2019 game -- and in recent years also the Lombardi Trophy. Host committees’ logos tend to be used mostly locally, the NFL’s logos nationally and globally. 

Close

Atlanta 2019 Super Bowl logo

The third Super Bowl in Atlanta, and the first since 2000, will be played Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

The local logo was produced by Atlanta graphic design firm Harley Creative in conjunction with the host committee, the Falcons and the NFL. 

In the logo, the representation of the stadium roof takes a bit of creative license by adding gray goal posts as part of the outline of the eight retractable panels. 

Daniels said the logo is intended to recognize the role of both the city and the stadium in luring the Super Bowl here. 

“The city of Atlanta and obviously the infrastructure is a key part of … bringing a Super Bowl to the community,” he said. “And the stadium … really helped close the deal. 

“So we wanted to feature very prominently the city of Atlanta as well as the stadium in the design.” 

NFL owners voted in May 2016 to bring the 2019 Super Bowl to Atlanta. The local host committee officially began operating early this year. 

During the summer, the organization sent staffers to Minneapolis to observe operations of the host committee for this season’s Super Bowl and to New York for meetings with NFL officials, Daniels said. 

He said about 20 NFL staffers and key Super Bowl vendors will be in Atlanta on Sunday for the first regular-season game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will remain here Monday for meetings and tours of sites expected to be used for ancillary events around the 2019 game.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Harvey: Texas mom uses couponing skills for relief efforts
    Hurricane Harvey: Texas mom uses couponing skills for relief efforts
    “I'm just a little loud-mouth country girl from the backwoods of Kentucky who's been in this situation before and wanted to help.” That’s what Kimberly Gager wrote in one post on her Facebook profile in response to the attention she’s received for her admirable mission: using top-notch couponing skills to help Hurricane Harvey survivors. >> Read more trending news Gager, who lives in the San Antonio area, does indeed know the struggles of hurricane evacuees firsthand. In 1999, she lost her home in Newport News, Virginia, to Hurricane Floyd, according to ABC News, an event she told the outlet was “horrific.” “I lost everything in the flood,” she said. “I was living in military housing at the time because I was in the Navy. The entire apartment complex was flooded. I was looking at all the stories and pictures of houses and everything underwater in Harvey and knew I had to do something.” When Harvey hit Texas late last month, Gager began seeing pleas for supplies on social media. She knew what she had to do, and took to Facebook to offer her talents as a coupon clipper extraordinaire.
  • Tall tail: Record-setting cats share home near Detroit
    Tall tail: Record-setting cats share home near Detroit
    Here's a very tall tail: Two record-setting cats are living together near Detroit. Arcturus Aldebaran Powers holds the Guinness World Records mark for tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Housemate Cygnus Regulus Powers holds the record for the domestic cat with the longest tail, measuring more than 17 inches (43 centimeters). The cats live in Farmington Hills with Will and Lauren Powers. Guinness says they sought the records to raise awareness about a cat shelter. Will Powers told The Detroit News that people often want to have photos taken with the cats, so they ask them for donations for the shelter. He says both cats are about 2 years old. MLive.com reports that Arcturus could keep growing until age four or five.
  • Family pig named Spam stolen in home robbery
    Family pig named Spam stolen in home robbery
    A Cleveland, Ohio, family is hoping someone can track down a missing family member: a mini pig named Spam, who was stolen by burglars, KSAT reports. >> Read more trending news Valerie Couch raised Spam since he was a piglet, and while the family has other animals, they all play nice together. She said that whoever took Spam didn’t realize how important he was to them. “It’s just sad somebody would do this,” Couch told Cleveland’s WEWS. “My guess is they just want to sell him and make some money. But you know, he’s part of our family. Keep the electronics, but don’t take somebody’s pet.” While pieces of jewelry and a camera were also stolen, the family is heartbroken about their lost animal. A GPS lead from one of their electronics may have tracked some of the items, but so far, Spam has not been found.  The Couches are offering $200 for any information that leads to the safe return of their 15-pound pet.  Read more at WEWS and KSAT.
  • Treasury Secretary Mnuchin asked to use government plane for honeymoon
    Treasury Secretary Mnuchin asked to use government plane for honeymoon
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin inquired about using a government jet for his European honeymoon after marrying Scottish actress Louise Linton in June, officials confirmed Wednesday in a statement. The request was later deemed to be unnecessary, a Treasury Department spokesman said. >> Read more trending news Mnuchin asked about using a government plane in an effort to ensure that he had access to secure communications while on his honeymoon, according to the Treasury Department. “We have multiple issues around the world where the secretary is directly involved in national security, notably North Korea, Iran and Venezuela, among others,” a department spokesman said. “It is imperative that he have access to secure communications, and it is our practice to consider a wide range of options to ensure he has these capabilities during his travel, including the possible use of military aircraft.” Another way to provide Mnuchin with access to secure communications was instead found, and the Treasury Department deemed his request to be unnecessary, officials said. >> Treasury secretary won’t commit to putting Tubman on $20 bill Critics slammed Mnuchin’s request, characterizing it as another example of the treasury secretary attempting to use tax payer dollars to fund personal travel. Also under scrutiny is a trip he and his wife made last month to Kentucky in which a government plane was used. “You don’t need a giant rule book of government requirements to just say (to) yourself, ‘This is common sense, it’s wrong,’” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, told ABC News on Wednesday. “That’s just slap-your-forehead stuff.”  Politico reported that requests to use military jets for personal travel are unusual, but not unprecedented. “Such trips can cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate per hour,” according to the news site. “Treasury secretaries tend to fly on commercial airlines but have used government planes for overseas work trips.” Mnuchin, a wealthy, former Goldman Sachs banker, was criticized last month after he and his wife took a government jet to fly to Kentucky. Linton posted a photo to Instagram after the trip in which she promoted the high-end designer brands she wore while disembarking the government plane. >> Treasury secretary's wife mocks 'adorably out of touch' critic on Instagram  The Treasury Department is reviewing the flight to determine whether any ethical violations were made, The New York Times reported.  A Treasury Department spokesperson told The Associated Press last month that Mnuchin and Linton are reimbursing the government for the cost of Linton’s travel and added that she was not given compensation for promoting the luxury brands on Instagram. Some critics suggested Mnuchin and Linton traveled to Kentucky to get a better view of the solar eclipse, Politico reported, although Mnuchin has denied the allegation. He said that he was in the state, which was in the path of totality for the eclipse, for meetings on tax reform, according to Politico. In a statement released to the Times, Richard Delmar, counsel to the inspector general, said, “We are looking at all requests for use of government aircraft.”
  • No use in crying: Spilled milk turns Indiana creek white
    No use in crying: Spilled milk turns Indiana creek white
    Authorities say an accidental milk spill at a food processing business ended up turning a central Indiana creek white. The Kokomo Tribune reports the change in the hue of Cicero Creek in Tipton was noticed on Tuesday and investigators determined that no more than 300 gallons (1,100 liters) of milk spilled from the Park 100 Foods plant. State environmental officials indicate the spill wasn't dangerous. Crews used hay bales to help contain the milk and a cleanup company removed about 14,000 gallons (53,000 liters) of a water and milk mixture from the creek. Tipton County Emergency Management Director Chuck Bell says the creek was back to its normal color on Wednesday.
  • What is it? Sea animal washes up on shore after Hurricane Harvey
    What is it? Sea animal washes up on shore after Hurricane Harvey
    It looks like something that either came from a movie studio’s creature shop, or the depths of the sea. Hurricane Harvey deposited a strange lump of flesh on a Texas beach, and it left many wondering what is it and if it is real. It has fangs and what looks like small fins on the side. Preeti Desai took the photos and posted them on Twitter to get help identifying the mass, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news Desai, according to her bio on Twitter, currently works for the Audubon Society. Twitter didn’t disappoint, and gave Desai the answer she was looking for. Apparently, the lump is a type of eel. Specifically, it’s a fangtooth snake-eel, or a tusky eel. They’re usually found in waters of more than 100 to almost 300 feet deep and in the western Atlantic ocean.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.