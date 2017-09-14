Local logo unveiled for Atlanta’s 2019 Super Bowl 

Atlanta’s host committee for the 2019 Super Bowl has taken a small but symbolic step in its early preparations for the big event: adopting an official logo.

The committee unveiled Thursday its red-and-gray logo, which prominently features the city’s name and a representation of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium retractable roof.

“This now gives us an opportunity to get the message out that we’re open for business and working hard to get ready for Super Bowl 53,” said Brett Daniels, chief operating officer of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee. “We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes and now kind of make things a little more public with the start of football season.”

In conjunction with the logo release, the committee launched its website (www.AtlSuperBowl53.com) and various social media channels.

The host committee’s logo won’t be the only one associated with the 2019 Super Bowl. The NFL will release its own logo for the game early next year.

Typically, host committees’ Super Bowl logos play up the site, while the NFL’s Super Bowl logos highlight the Roman numeral attached to the game -- LIII in the case of the 2019 game -- and in recent years also the Lombardi Trophy. Host committees’ logos tend to be used mostly locally, the NFL’s logos nationally and globally.

The third Super Bowl in Atlanta, and the first since 2000, will be played Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The local logo was produced by Atlanta graphic design firm Harley Creative in conjunction with the host committee, the Falcons and the NFL.

In the logo, the representation of the stadium roof takes a bit of creative license by adding gray goal posts as part of the outline of the eight retractable panels.

Daniels said the logo is intended to recognize the role of both the city and the stadium in luring the Super Bowl here.

“The city of Atlanta and obviously the infrastructure is a key part of … bringing a Super Bowl to the community,” he said. “And the stadium … really helped close the deal.

“So we wanted to feature very prominently the city of Atlanta as well as the stadium in the design.”

NFL owners voted in May 2016 to bring the 2019 Super Bowl to Atlanta. The local host committee officially began operating early this year.

During the summer, the organization sent staffers to Minneapolis to observe operations of the host committee for this season’s Super Bowl and to New York for meetings with NFL officials, Daniels said.

He said about 20 NFL staffers and key Super Bowl vendors will be in Atlanta on Sunday for the first regular-season game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will remain here Monday for meetings and tours of sites expected to be used for ancillary events around the 2019 game.