High school football player ejected after body-slamming opponent
By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. -  A high school football player was ejected Friday night after he body-slammed a player from the opposing team to the ground.

A video clip that captured the wrestling move was posted on Twitter.

The game was between Gibbs High School and Sevier County. After a play, a player from Sevier County picked up a Gibbs player and body-slammed him to the ground.

The player who ended up on the ground was not injured, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported.

The player who committed the infraction was ejected and by rule, will have to sit out the next game.

Sevier County's coach told the Knoxville News-Sentinel that his player lost his composure, and that the game had been physical on both sides.

Gibbs came away with the victory, beating Sevier County 42-24

  • Honey dripping down walls of Tennessee home
    Honey dripping down walls of Tennessee home
    A slow drip of honey inside a Tennessee home is causing a disaster that could also be costly for one family.  The bees are gone, but they left behind a sticky situation that will take more than detergent to get rid of.  David Glover is known to many as the 'Bartlett Bee Whisperer.'  He’s rescued honey bees from Fayette County homes since 2009.  >> Read more trending news The Master Beekeeper inspected a home in Somerville that has a serious honey bee problem. “When bees move into homes, there’s a lot of things people can do,” Glover said. “One, they can coexist as long as the bees are high enough up that they’re not flying into people.”  The family didn’t want to be identified, but told FOX13 Memphis the honey bees started to live inside the living room wall two years ago.  Three months ago, the family noticed honey leaking from the ceiling and the fireplace wall.  “Once the leaking happens and you see it, there is leaking in insulation. There’s leaking in the ceiling. Sheetrock is moist now and wet,” Glover said. “Things are going to start falling.” Glover said bees no longer lived inside this home, but the honey they left behind can attract unwanted critters.  “Ants, roaches, mice will come in and try to eat as much as they can. Eventually wax moths will come in and chew up everything,” Glover said. The honey bees could have come inside the home through several cracks, and Glover said the best way to prevent this from happening is to caulk up the gaps. This home had gone long without treatment, Glover said.  “You have to have a contractor, somebody that knows how to do sheet rock to come back and fix it,” Glover said.  Glover said it’s best to get rid of the beehive when the bees are still alive.  Homeowners who experience honey bee problems can reach out to the Tennessee Beekeepers Association to find a beekeeper in their area. 
  • 5-foot-long python found in Massachusetts manhole
    5-foot-long python found in Massachusetts manhole
    Department of Public Works and Parks employees made a wild discovery in a Massachusetts town Friday. The workers found a 5-foot python in Worcester’s water drainage system.  The exotic snake was discovered when the crew lifted a manhole cover  during routine maintenance.  >> Read more trending news The snake is not native to the U.S. and was likely someone's pet. Officials suspect it  escaped and found its way into the storm drain.  'This wasn't a very subtle looking snake. This was, like, bright-colored yellow and red stripes, so it looked rather ominous and it was a sizeable one at that,' said Phil Guerin, the director of sewer and water operations.  Animal control quickly seized the snake and placed it in a facility.  'This is a tropical python. Somebody probably had it as a pet (and) it either escaped, or it was (once) a cute little pet (but) not so much when it’s six feet and it just ate your dog, I suppose,' Guerin said.  DPW staff members joked that it’s clear the city's water systems are good and clean if they can support such wildlife. 
  • Amid outcry over Confederate markers, new ones are going up
    Amid outcry over Confederate markers, new ones are going up
    While Confederate statues and monuments around the nation get removed, defaced, covered up or toppled, some new memorials are being erected, by people who insist their only purpose is to honor Civil War soldiers who died for the South. Supporters of these new monuments describe a determination to hold onto their understanding of history. 'What I want to get across is how much the South suffered, not only through the war but after the war, during the Reconstruction years,' said David Coggins, who owns the Confederate Veterans Memorial Park in Brantley, Alabama, which dedicated a memorial to 'Unknown Alabama Confederate Soldiers' in September. Others say race has nothing to do with these new monuments, unlike those erected in the years after the war. 'The problem was with some of the other statues that were put up, that were basically intended to intimidate people,' said Danny Francis, commander of a Sons of Confederate Veterans unit in South Carolina. His group is dedicating a $5,000, 7-foot (2.1-meter) monument Saturday on private land where Civil War enthusiasts from North and South re-enact the Battle of Aiken each year. 'We're not trying to oppress anyone - we're just historians. We welcome everybody,' Francis said. The new markers still send a discriminatory message, according to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. 'We're trying to heal a nation, and with more and more of these going up, it's a continuous slap in the face,' said Benard Simelton, president of the NAACP's Alabama conference. 'These Confederate generals and soldiers committed acts of treason. They fought against the Union, but 'for' slavery. The Confederacy fought to maintain the status quo of slavery and white supremacy.' In New Orleans, Baltimore, Richmond and other Southern cities, some political leaders now openly challenge the idea that these markers are about 'heritage.' They've described how many were erected in the early 1900s, when white mobs were terrorizing black communities, and states were reversing Reconstruction-era gains by former slaves and imposing discriminatory Jim Crow laws to ensure white power. Supporters of the new markers say they've got nothing to do with that part of history, and no link to the hate groups defending other Confederate monuments. 'It's for all the unknown soldiers — we don't care if they were black white or yellow or whatever,' said Joe Clark, southeast brigade commander with the Sons of Confederate Veterans' Alabama division. Clark and his red-shirted brigade carried battle flags and fired a cannon to dedicate Coggins' new memorial, a white tombstone surrounded by a tall black iron fence in a park that already displayed replicas of Civil War artillery and Confederate flags. 'People stop and they have their children with them and they take pictures,' said Clark, who calls it a nice place to rest for travelers on Interstate 65. 'We've never had any complaints that I know of whatsoever.' Another memorial, erected last year on Courthouse Hill in Dahlonega, Georgia, was about 17 years in the making, said Tim Ragland, commander of the Blue Ridge Rifles Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1860. Etched into the black marble, it says it's 'dedicated to the men of Lumpkin county who fought, who died, those who returned home, and to the cause in which they believed.' 'We are a historical preservation organization,' Ragland said. 'Our job is to protect and preserve the true history of the South and the Confederacy.' The NAACP said such claims deliberately ignore what the Civil War was all about. 'The historical meaning, intent, and outright disrespect noted in these Confederate symbols and monuments re-ignite the negative history and memories associated with them,' Alabama NAACP leaders said in a statement. 'This was clearly evidenced when violence erupted with white nationalists, Neo-Nazis, the KKK and others in the City of Charlottesville, Virginia. Lives were damaged and even lost at this time.' Coggins said his new monument also was ordered long before the 'Unite the Right' rally over a Robert E. Lee statue triggered violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. 'This had nothing to do with the other monuments coming down,' said Coggins. 'We did not do this because of what went on up there -- we're in a different world down here.
  • MARTA terror attack simulation to cause train delays
    MARTA terror attack simulation to cause train delays
    MARTA will experience alarms, smoke and panicked screams in Midtown late Saturday into Sunday.  Don’t worry: It’s all planned. But some riders are going to have to deal with delays. It’s part of the transit system’s full-scale emergency preparedness exercise at the Midtown station from 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.  MARTA police Lt. Aston Greene, who is leading the simulation, said 17 federal, state and local agencies will participate in the exercise, intended to provide real-life training for first responders.  “There will be simulated gunfire and people appearing to be injured,” Green said at a news conference Thursday. “It’s similar to a Hollywood production, but it helps to increase training.” The training has been in the works since January through a federal grant from the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program, which provides law enforcement agencies with a set of guidelines and suggestions in addressing national emergencies.  TRENDING STORIES: Fallen Polk County officer ‘died a hero,’ family says Childhood cancer survivor returns to Atlanta hospital as nurse more than 20 years later HHS Sec. Tom Price resigns amid travel controversy Who is Seth Spangler, alleged gunman in shooting of two officers? “These exercises are a critical tool that enable us to assess our response to crisis situations and identify areas for improvements,” MARTA CEO Keith Parker said in a statement. “The recent terror attack on London’s rail system as well as natural disasters such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma underscore the importance of running various scenarios.”  At 9 p.m. Saturday, service on the northbound and southbound rails will be interrupted and a bus bridge will be put in place at the Arts Center and North Avenue stations. The bus will take passengers to the next available station.  Local businesses and nearby residents have been contacted about the exercise to minimize confusion, MARTA officials said.  “Businesses and residents in a five-mile radius of the MARTA Midtown station may hear loud noises and see heavy police activity as part of this year’s exercise,” MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham said.  The following road closures will be in place during the exercise:  Peachtree Place NE from West Peachtree Street NW to Peachtree Street NE beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. 10th Street NE from West Peachtree Street NW to Peachtree Street NE beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday. Limited access will be provided for the Regency Suites parking deck and the Alta Midtown parking deck.
  • Broncos will ‘stand together’ before Sunday’s NFL game
    Broncos will ‘stand together’ before Sunday’s NFL game
    The NFL’s Denver Broncos announced that team members and coaches would stand together before Sunday’s game in respect for the national anthem, the country and its veterans, Fox News reported Saturday. The Broncos will be hosting the Oakland Raiders in a nationally televised game on CBS. >> Read more trending news In a joint statement that also was posted to the team’s Twitter account, the 52-member squad said its actions last week were 'in no way a protest of the military, the flag or those who keep us safe.' The statement comes a few days after Broncos executive John Elway -- who led Denver to victory in Super Bowl XXXII in January 1998 -- said he believes in standing for the anthem. 'Take the politics out of football,' Elway said. The team's statement also explained its demonstrations from the past week: 'Last week, members of our team joined their brothers around the NFL in a powerful display of unity. As controversial as it appeared, we needed to show our collective strength and resolve,' the Broncos said. The team said its locker room is very diverse, but that being members of the same squad unite them as a team. 'No matter how divisive some comments and issues can be, nothing should get in the way of that,' the team said, appearing to reference President Donald Trump's comments in Alabama last week about NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem. The president suggested that players who took a knee should be fired from their teams, Fox News reported. Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, who helped lead the team's demonstrations last week, said after that game that Trump 'assaulted' their freedom of speech and that 'we had to do something.
  • Oceanographer's ashes going to sea aboard rescued sea turtle
    Oceanographer's ashes going to sea aboard rescued sea turtle
    A rescued green sea turtle will be released this weekend back into the Gulf of Mexico, carrying the ashes of a self-taught Texas oceanographer who founded the rehabilitation center that nursed it back to health. Thousands are expected to attend a ceremony Saturday that effectively allows Tory Amos, who devoted his life to helping the endangered reptiles, to do so once more in death. His final voyage comes on a stretch of beach named in his honor. Amos, 80, died of complications from prostate cancer on Sept. 4, mere days after Harvey roared ashore as a fearsome Category 4 hurricane. It caused extensive damage to the Animal Rehabilitation Keep for ailing sea turtles and aquatic birds that Amos opened nearly four decades ago. But the turtles there weathered the storm well — as their counterparts in the wild also appear to have done, scientists say. An early hatching season meant most turtles headed to sea before the storm arrived, with their eggs already hatched rather than lying on the beach to be subsumed. Also, few turtles became stranded inland as Harvey pulled the tide far out and, since the punishing winds and rains subsided, only a relatively small number has washed back onshore or been found among storm debris. 'This certainly could have been worse,' said Tim Tristan, executive director of the Texas Sealife Center, a nonprofit rescue and rehabilitation facility in Corpus Christi, close to where Harvey first made landfall Aug. 25. Five of the world's seven sea turtle species are found in the Gulf of Mexico and have been documented in parts of Texas: green, hawksbill, Kemp's ridley, leatherback and loggerhead. At Amos' turtle and aquatic bird center in the Harvey-ravaged beach town of Port Aransas, the hurricane smashed roof tiles and solar panels and collapsed parts of buildings. Partially submerged, concrete tanks housing around 60 rescue turtles were also damaged, but the animals weren't harmed. Even Barnacle Bill, a 200-plus pound loggerhead who first came to the center in 1997, was fine despite the storm mangling the cover of his pool. Staff arriving by pickup truck had to steer though downed powerlines and assorted destruction to reach the rehabilitation facility just after Harvey passed. They put turtles in the back before returning a second time with plastic tubs. 'We had turtles crawling around back there,' said Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve, which encompasses Amos' rehabilitation center. Animals well enough were released to sea, but those who weren't went to Tristin's facility. They will likely remain there for months amid repairs to the Animal Rehabilitation Keep. Sea turtles generally are good at avoiding hurricanes except for eggs that can be flooded or babies who are displaced from floating mats of seaweed where they feed, said Jeff George, executive director of Sea Turtle, Inc., a rescue and rehabilitation center on South Padre Island near the Texas-Mexico border. As Harvey approached Texas, George and volunteers scoured the beach and collected about 280 eggs that waited out the storm indoors, inside insolated containers. All but a few hatched and were released about a week later. Since then, only a few recent hatchlings have had to be rescued after washing up on South Padre area beaches, and George said many of those came from the Caribbean, far from their nesting areas near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Normally the turtle hatching season runs from May through late August, but a mild winter kept the Gulf waters warmer and ensured hatchings began extra early this year — meaning many turtles were born and swam away pre-Harvey. 'You wonder if that was luck or if Mother Nature has things balanced,' George said. In Port Aransas, Tunnell said a few turtles were discovered amid Harvey's wreckage, but 'nothing too crazy.' Amos was born in London and went to Bermuda at 17, trying unsuccessfully to engineer a color, flat-screen television. Having never graduated from college, he moved to Port Aransas in 1976 and became an oceanographer for the University of Texas Marine Science Institute. Three years later, the Ixtoc I exploratory well exploded in the Gulf about 50 miles from Mexico's coast, and Amos saw the devastating effects of the resulting oil spill on sea life. He later founded the Animal Rehabilitation Keep, which still helps hundreds of turtles and birds annually — tackling everything from pelicans that swallow plastic to turtles stricken with a tumor-causing virus. Known for a long, white beard that helped him play Santa Claus at Christmas, Amos retired in 2003 but continued working, collecting and analyzing debris on Texas beaches and painstakingly entering findings in databases. He also sailed on marine voyages throughout the world. 'I considered him a genius,' Tunnell said. 'He was a great oceanographer but he was so humble.
