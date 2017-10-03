The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make good after last week's national anthem fiasco.

All the players and coaches on the Steelers's sideline appeared to stand before Sunday’s game in Baltimore, while some Ravens players chose to take a knee in prayer before the anthem, but then stood up.

Last week, former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steeler who stood for the anthem and after Sunday's game, he had a lot to say.

Villanueva is delivering a strong message about the anthem and how he is portrayed by the media.

As Maurkice Pouncey promised earlier this week, the entire Steelers team stood together for the national anthem Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.

After the game, Villanueva said he's tired of having the cameras in his face all the time and he's pretty upset about the criticism aimed at coach Mike Tomlin, especially because the team would rather focus on football.

"To wake up in the morning and see the face of coach Tomlin and the face of a soldier pitted against each other is completely unacceptable from the media,” Villanueva said. “To use me as a tool to push agendas and to push a message is completely unacceptable."

The Ravens were greeted with a chorus of boos at home when some of the players took a knee before the anthem.

They were all standing by the time the anthem was played.

Asked about that, Villanueva said he respects every single player in the NFL and that everyone has their rights.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 01: Offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva #78 of the Pittsburgh Steelers listens to the national anthem before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)