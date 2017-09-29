Washington Redskins running backs Keith Marshall and Rob Kelley made one 10-year-old boy very happy during a chance meeting at an Ashburn, Virginia, Gamestop Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported that when Jaden Watts, 10, walked into the store to ask about the price of the Xbox One, Kelley and Marshall complimented him on his Colin Kaepernick 49ers jersey.

According to Kelley, Marshall overheard the boy mention saving up for the gaming console and asked his teammate about pitching in to get it for him then and there.

“I was cool with it,” Kelley told the Post. “I wish someone would’ve done something like that for me when I was growing up. His family is probably able to do whatever they want, but everybody is not able to have the stuff that we have the luxury of having. … To make an impact on somebody, I have no problem with it.”

Jaden ran to his grandmother, Saundra Watts, for permission. Watts was getting her makeup done nearby.

“He’s jumping up and down, saying, ‘Nana! Nana! Nana! These two guys want to buy me an Xbox. You’ve got to come right now,’” Watts said.

“The first thing I’m thinking is there’s some pedophile trying to buy my grandson an Xbox,” she said. “So I’m like, I’m going to bust up in there and bust his bubble.”

But the two had nothing but good intentions and bought Jaden the console and a copy of “NBA 2K18.”

“The next morning, he woke up and looked at me and said, ‘Nana, I had a dream that I was in a GameStop and two Redskins players bought me an Xbox.’ I said, ‘That wasn’t a dream, you dodo, that really happened,’” Watts told The Post. “It was un-be-lievable. Unbelievable. He’s just such a good kid and it was just such a blessing. It was just so wonderful, the experience of a lifetime.”

In a post on Facebook, Joey Snapp said he was also at the store and saw the players speaking to Jaden.

Snapp’s post was covered by the Redskins Blog and shared on the team’s Twitter page.

Via @ScottAllen: A kid walked into a GameStop wearing a Kaepernick jersey. Two #Redskins RBs bought him an Xbox.https://t.co/ISVuF6CURb pic.twitter.com/MCeBZUjsFd — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) September 28, 2017

