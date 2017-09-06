Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H -
L 55

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Mostly Clear
H -° L 55°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H -° L 55°
  • clear-day
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H -° L 55°
  • clear-day
    77°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 77° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Football
Michael Bennett speaks out about Las Vegas police ‘excessive use of force’
Close

Michael Bennett speaks out about Las Vegas police ‘excessive use of force’

Michael Bennett speaks out about Las Vegas police ‘excessive use of force’
Photo Credit: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images/Getty Images
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett wrote an open letter detailing what he said was "excessive force" by Las Vegas police Aug. 26.

Michael Bennett speaks out about Las Vegas police ‘excessive use of force’

By: KIRO7.com

In an open letter posted on Twitter, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett says Las Vegas police ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, put a gun near his head and threatened to shoot him after hearing gunshots were fired nearby.

Bennett detailed the incident that was captured in a brief video posted by TMZ Sports on Aug. 26 when he was in Las Vegas to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Bennett said after the match, while he was heading back to the hotel that night, people heard gunshots fired and he, like others, tried to flee. 

>> Read more trending news

According to Bennett's statement, police ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, jammed a knee into his back and handcuffed him so tightly that his fingers went numb.

The video, which is reportedly shot outside of Drai’s Nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip, shows Bennett asking why he was being detained. 

“I wasn’t doing nothing, man,” Bennett is heard saying in the video. “They told us to get out and everybody ran.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, parts of Drai’s Nightclub were evacuated early Sunday for shooting reports that turned out to be false. The police department found that large statues were knocked down onto the tile floor during a fight, which caused panic and prompted reports of a shooting. 

In his letter, Bennett called it an excessive use of force, simply because he was a “black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.” He said one officer placed a gun near his head and warned him if he moved he would “blow his (expletive) head off.”

Bennett said officers refused to answer him when he asked, “What did I do?” He said he feared for his life.

According to TMZ Sports, citing unnamed sources it says are connected to the investigation, police ordered everyone to get down and not move. When Bennett ran, an officer stopped him at gunpoint and ordered him to get on the ground.

Eventually, after sitting in the back of a police car “for what felt like an eternity,” he was released after they realized he “was not a thug, common criminal or ordinary black man, but Michael Bennett, a famous professional football player.”

Bennett, who has been sitting in protest during the national anthem in recent games, gave his reasoning for the protest in the letter.

“(E)quality doesn’t live in this country, and no matter how much money you make, what job title you have or have much you give, when you are seen as a ‘(racial slur)’ you will be treated that way.”

Bennett spoke more about the letter at a news conference Wednesday, calling the police confrontation a “traumatic experience.”

“Do I think every police officer is bad? No,” Bennett said. “Do I believe some people judge people on the color of their skin? I do believe that.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said at the same news conference he and the team “stand in support of him and anyone facing inequalities.”

“May this incident inspire all of us to respond with compassion when inequalities are brought to light. And allow us to stand up for change, because we can do better than this,” Carroll said.

ESPN reported that Bennett said he was considering filing a civil rights lawsuit. His letter said he has hired Oakland civil rights attorney John Burris.

The full letter can be read on Bennett’s Twitter page.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Tiger shot dead after sightings near I-75 in Georgia, police say
    Police said they shot and killed a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County, Georgia. >> Read more trending news WSB-TV first reported the tiger sightings after dispatch said operators received several calls about the wild animal on the loose. A source told WSB-TV’s Audrey Washington that police spotted the tiger in the area of Jodeco Road on Wednesday morning. Washington heard several shots just before 6:30 a.m. Police said they had no choice but to shoot the tiger, which was seen in a neighborhood.  Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement Wednesday morning:  'Noah's Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah's Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.' Washington spoke to the homeowner who said the tiger jumped the fence into his backyard. He said the tiger tried to attack his dog. >> Watch the interview here – Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma made its first landfall early Wednesday in the northeast Caribbean, with the eye of the Category 5 storm passing over Barbuda. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Off and running: No. 24 Notre Dame looks to run over Georgia
    Off and running: No. 24 Notre Dame looks to run over Georgia
    Notre Dame has had the Four Horsemen and a long history of star runners from George Gipp to Jerome Bettis. There was no record, though, of the Fighting Irish ever having three players in one game run for more than 100 yards. That changed last week against Temple when Josh Adams (161), Dexter Williams (124) and quarterback Brandon Wimbush (106) each went over the century mark during a 49-16 victory. 'It was awesome. It was a lot of fun,' senior left tackle Mike McGlinchey said Wednesday. The Irish finished with 422 yards rushing. 'Four-hundred yards is no small feat, but we had a lot of mistakes that we need to clean up, and if we don't clean them up it's going to be a longer Saturday against Georgia,' McGlinchey said. 'It's just one of those things that, yeah, we did a great job (against Temple), we rushed for whatever many yards, we had three guys (over 100), whatever. But it doesn't guarantee anything against Georgia.' The No. 24-ranked Irish (1-0) host the No. 15 Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday night. While finding yards against Georgia figures to be tougher than against Temple, Notre Dame can't help but be encouraged by its season-opening effort. Per school officials, the game marked the first time since at least 1954 that the Irish had three individuals eclipse 100 yards on the ground. Records beyond that are incomplete. With 606 yards of total offense, Notre Dame reached 600 for the first time since its 34-20 Fiesta Bowl loss to Ohio State in 2006. It was the first time the Irish have cracked 400 on the ground since churning out 457 against UMass during a 62-27 win in 2015. 'I mean, we have a fantastic offensive line,' Adams said. 'It's just amazing to run behind those guys. We have a lot of love for each and every guy up front and . we (as ball carriers) want to repay them for all the hard work they're putting in.' In McGlinchey and senior guard Quenton Nelson, the Irish may boast the best left side in the nation. Both are Associated Press second-team preseason All-Americans and possible first-round NFL draft picks. Center Sam Mustipher and guard Alex Bars are also returning starters. Adams was the team's leading rusher last year, with 933 yards and a 5.9 average as a sophomore. He set an ND freshman record with 835 yards — to go with a 7.1 average — in 2015. Williams, a junior, gained his 124 yards on just six attempts against Temple. Wimbush's 106 rushing yards came on 12 keepers, to go with his 184 yards through the air. New Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long's approach to the running game was evident upon his hiring, coach Brian Kelly said. 'Chip Long (talked) about a physicality and a demeanor running the football,' Kelly said. 'It wasn't about how many yards we were going to amass in total offense. It was about how we are going to exert our will in terms of running the football. So this is really just more about creating a mindset and building on that mindset. 'We have to continue to build that mindset. But it started in January. It didn't start in August.' Of course, the same is true for Georgia. The Bulldogs have a pair of senior tailbacks in Nick Chubb and Sony Michel that Kelly describes as future NFL greats. 'They're going to feature both their backs,' Kelly predicted. 'We're going to feature our running game, and somebody's going to come out on top. It's going to be an old-fashioned kind of find out who's got the grit and determination, because somebody's going to have to find a way to run the football late and control the line of scrimmage.' ___ More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Andrus, Rangers spoil Gohara's debut, top Braves 12-8
    Andrus, Rangers spoil Gohara's debut, top Braves 12-8
    Elvis Andrus drove in three runs with four hits, including a homer, and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 12-8 on Wednesday to spoil the major league debut of Luiz Gohara. Gohara (0-1), a 21-year-old native of Brazil, allowed six runs in four innings in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The lefty gave up four hits, walked four and struck out six. Mike Napoli hit a two-run homer off Braves reliever Matt Wisler in the fifth. The early afternoon game of the doubleheader was scheduled when Tuesday night's game was postponed by rain. There were 19,971 tickets distributed, but it appeared that only a few hundred fans were in the stands. Andrus, who began his career in the Braves' organization, hit a homer over the 400-foot mark on the center field wall in the first. It was the 20th homer of the season, including four in the last three games, for Andrus, whose previous career high was eight in 2016. Matt Kemp and Ender Inciarte hit homers off Rangers starter Miguel Gonzalez, who allowed four runs in three innings. Inciarte had three hits. Austin Bibens-Dirkx (5-2) threw three scoreless innings in relief of Gonzalez. Matt Adams hit a run-scoring double off Tyson Ross in the ninth and scored on a single by Rio Ruiz. Alex Claudio replaced Ross and got David Freitas on a game-ending groundout. Andrus has 23 stolen bases. The only other Rangers shortstop to have at least 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season was Toby Harrah, in 1975 and 1977. Gohara lost a 4-2 lead in the fourth, when he was hurt by walks to Joey Gallo and Napoli. Brett Nicholas hit an RBI double and pinch-hitter Will Middlebrooks followed with a tying, two-run triple. Middlebrooks scored on a wild pitch to give Texas a 5-4 lead. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves rookie catcher Freitas had two hits in his third start. C Tyler Flowers (wrist contusion) could come off the DL this weekend. ... OF-IF Danny Santana was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained left quad. He came off the 10-day DL on Tuesday before it was determined he aggravated the injury in his minor league rehab. UP NEXT Rangers: Following a day off Thursday, LHP Martin Perez (11-10, 4.87) will start when Texas opens a three-game home series against the Yankees on Friday night. Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (2-8, 4.31) will start when the Braves begin a four-game series against Miami on Thursday night. Newcomb allowed three runs in six innings in a 5-0 loss to the Marlins on June 16. __ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Relatively low Harvey death toll is 'astounding' to experts
    Relatively low Harvey death toll is 'astounding' to experts
    Harvey has so far killed at least 70 people who drowned in floods, got crushed by trees and died during power outages — a surprisingly low toll that experts say reflects heeded warnings, swift action by first responders and volunteers, and no small amount of luck. 'It was astounding that we didn't have a much larger loss of life,' said Phil Bedient, co-director of a Rice University effort to research severe storms and evacuations. 'It is a relatively low number for as big a storm as this was.' The system intensified from an ordinary storm to a Category 4 hurricane in just over two days before striking Texas on Aug. 25 and dropping 52 inches of rain while parked over the Houston area. Authorities and experts say lessons learned from previous disasters made a major difference. Floodgates installed around hospitals kept the power on. Search-and-rescue crews raced toward the coast ahead of time. Houston leaders did not call for a mass evacuation in an area with 6.5 million people, keeping them off highways that would ultimately be underwater. Nor did authorities mince words on social media: Houston's police chief told people not to retreat into attics unless they could break out with an ax. There was also luck. It helped that Harvey crashed ashore along one of the more rural stretches of the Texas coast. The storm surge reached 12.5 feet (3.8 meters) in a wildlife refuge in Aransas County, where so far the only death reported was a person killed in a fire. 'As far as we know, there were few or no storm surge fatalities,' said National Hurricane Center Acting Director Ed Rappaport. 'That's kind of remarkable given that it's a Category 4 landfall.' Harvey's full toll won't be realized for weeks. At least 18 people are still missing in Houston alone, and bodies are still emerging. The most recent discoveries include the body of a 3-month-old baby who was swept away from her parents when their truck was shoved off the road by raging floodwaters. Around the cities of Port Arthur and Beaumont, authorities say they will not release details of storm-related deaths until all bodies are recovered. Most of Harvey's victims died in floodwaters, including six family members who were riding in a van. Electricity outages have also been blamed for some indirect deaths, such as when oxygen tanks lost power. One man died of a heart attack when rescuers could not get to him in time. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina claimed more than 1,800 lives. Hurricane Ike was blamed for at least 20 deaths after hitting the Texas coast in 2008. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said Harvey's rapid growth into the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years snapped people into taking the threat seriously. 'Remember, we had a condensed timeline. Normally we get five to seven days,' Kidd said. When Harvey grew in such a short period of time, 'it got a lot of the public attention.' The standard for categorizing deaths as storm-related varies greatly among counties. Many law enforcement agencies did not count indirect deaths such as the fatal heart attack or car accidents caused by trees that fell days after the storm. But some agencies did include those. In Houston, police officer Austin Huckabee said he and four other officers saved 30 to 40 people in the first 24 hours. At one point, they commandeered a city dump truck, and although none of them were certified to do high-water rescues, they didn't hesitate. The toll would have been 'exponentially higher' if the city had evacuated, Huckabee said, recalling Hurricane Rita in 2005, when many of the more than 100 deaths occurred as people tried to flee the city. 'We remembered what happened during Katrina and Rita, and we weren't going to let that happen again,' Huckabee said. The same could be said for families trapped in their homes by rising waters and neighbors with their own boats who joined in the rescue efforts. Antonio Lopez is a fire chief in the Texas border city of Weslaco who said the flotilla of personal boats and kayaks made a critical difference. If those civilians had not acted, 'I can assure you the numbers would have been a lot higher on deaths,' said Lopez, who in May delivered a state presentation on disaster responses. 'It played out very well. The citizens stepped up to the plate and knew there weren't enough responders to go around.' John Mutter, a Columbia University professor who studied deaths from Katrina, said if Harvey's death toll remains low, Houston and surrounding areas deserve credit for how they handled the storm. 'For something that big that lasted that long, I think (the low death toll) shows that first responders worked tremendously hard. I think it shows how most people were reasonably responsible with how they protected themselves. And I think it shows a huge credit to Houston for being prepared,' Mutter said. ___ Lauer reported from Dallas. Associated Press Writer Seth Borenstein in Washington and Robin McDowell in Houston contributed to this report ___ Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: www.twitter.com/pauljweber ___ Sign up for AP's newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb .
  • Florida sheriff threatens arrests for fugitives who go to Hurricane Irma shelters
    Florida sheriff threatens arrests for fugitives who go to Hurricane Irma shelters
    As Hurricane Irma continued to churn toward Florida, a sheriff known for his outspoken comments created a storm on social media Wednesday. >> Read more trending news Grady Judd, sheriff of Polk County in central Florida, is threatening to jail people with outstanding warrants who try to seek shelter. Public information officer Carrie Eleazer Horstman, who tweeted on behalf of Judd’s Twitter account, @PolkCoSheriff, wrote that “If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs (law enforcement officials) will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed.” In a later tweet, readers were advised that if a person had an outstanding warrant, “we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail.” “We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders and predators. Period,” read another tweet. “I was just trying to keep people informed ahead of time,” Horstman told The Tampa Bay Times. 'We can't allow sexual predators in the centers and shelters.” Reaction was swift. “How many people will you have to rescue because they were afraid that seeking shelter might mean going to jail?” Adam Steinbaugh tweeted. “So, at best, ur impeding law enforcement (telling ppl w/ warrants 2 stay away) or, at the human level, pushing them to die,” author Kurt Eichenwald tweeted.'We see that people [on Twitter] are upset, but the bottom line is the shelters are here to protect people and we want people to be safe,' Horstman told the Times. 'If you have a warrant, turn yourself into the jail and if you are a predator, find somewhere to go.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.