Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon accused of sexual harassment, reports say

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Warren Moon requested a leave of absence from his job as the team’s radio color commentator after he was accused Monday of sexual harassment in a lawsuit, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sports Illustrated reported the Seahawks accepted his leave of absence.

Seahawks issue statement accepting analyst and former Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon's leave of absence request amid sexual harassment lawsuit https://t.co/EgEaZs5Hos pic.twitter.com/PYKTuwbWfx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 7, 2017

The leave was requested after a lawsuit was filed in California by his former executive assistant, Wendy Haskell, accusing him of multiple instances of sexual harassment. Among other allegations, Haskell claimed Moon slipped a drug into her drink and pulled off her bathing suit top during a trip to Mexico, according to The Washington Post’s Craig Whitlock.

Haskell said she was demoted after complaining about Moon’s actions, according to USA Today.

Haskell was hired in July by Sports 1 Marketing, a company Moon co-founded, to be Moon’s executive assistant, according to the Post. The job reportedly required her to travel with Moon for speaking engagements, charity events and personal appearances.

It’s not the first time Moon has been accused of misconduct toward women. In 1996, he was acquitted on charges that he abused his now ex-wife Felicia, according to The New York Times.

In 1995, he settled a sexual harassment lawsuit out of court with a then-Minnesota Vikings cheerleader, the Times reported.

Moon has been the Seahawks’ radio color commentator for 13 seasons. He played for the Seahawks toward the end of his career in 1997 and 1998. The Seahawks finished with a 8-8 record both seasons, and Moon made his ninth and final Pro Bowl during the 1997 season.

He signed with the Seahawks after three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. After a career that began with six seasons in the Canadian Football League, and finished with 17 seasons in the NFL, Moon was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. He played collegiately in Seattle at the University of Washington.

