It shouldn’t be a surprise, but the realization caused a stir this week.
Like all other Chick-fil-A restaurants, the Chick-fil-A inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed on Sundays when the stadium opens.
Since the Falcons play seven out of eight home games on Sundays, the Chick-fil-A inside the stadium will be open for the Falcons’ Dec. 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.
The stadium’s Chick-fil-A will be open for all non-Sunday events like Atlanta United games, the SEC Championship, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games and the Chick-fil-A Bowl.
Here’s what fans, the Falcons Twitter account and other teams had to say about the this week’s revelation:
Calm down everyone... others play here too 😎 https://t.co/blIqKx6cKQ— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 17, 2017
The food on Game Day is the last thing we're worried about. 😏 pic.twitter.com/d4Gto7Cfol— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 17, 2017
Looks like chicken sandwiches for #VolNation on Labor Day! [ Polynesian sauce, anyone? ] #CFAKickoff #GBO 🍊🏈— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 17, 2017
Guaranteed swarm of 🐝🐝🐝 on Labor Day! #CFAKickoff— GeorgiaTech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) August 17, 2017
What's worse for the Falcons, 28-3 choke, or Chick Fil A in the stadium that's closed on Sunday?— Nick Brinke (@iCuhRupt) August 16, 2017
A @ChickfilA was put in the @AtlantaFalcons stadium but they're closed on #FootballSundays.. Here's @iamkayleerose's #10MinuteTune about it! pic.twitter.com/YMIyuAWLzo— Ty, Kelly & Chuck (@TyKellyandChuck) August 17, 2017
Meh. Overrated anyway. Don't @ me. pic.twitter.com/cjuAlBvIic— Mike Linden (@MikeLindenWX) August 17, 2017
The Falcons are just taking L this year 😂— J. De Jesús (@jaleeldejesus) August 16, 2017
Wait what? 😂 pic.twitter.com/gOSYDXJWa1— Kyle Becker (@KyleBecker21) August 17, 2017
The Falcons Stadium having a Chick-fil-A is almost like a bank being inside a church pic.twitter.com/SBCYCWEZQi— Paul (@RealPaulRod) August 16, 2017
If you ever think you make bad decisions, just remember, they're putting a Chick-Fil-A in the new Falcons stadium— Nolan (@iamnolanrickert) August 16, 2017
For some reason I find it hilarious that the new Falcons stadium has a Chick-fil-A that is closed on Sundays?? It's a Monty Python sketch— Mr. Z (@MrZMovies) August 17, 2017
When you are trying to calculate why Chick-Fil-A is in The Falcons stadium when most games are on Sunday... pic.twitter.com/eGjtqzQM0h— Mr. Beastly (@inbeastitrust) August 16, 2017
Should 2019 Super Bowl be moved from Falcons new stadium because Chick-fil-A concession stand closed on Sundays? Buy or sell? Fish or fowl?— Woody Paige (@woodypaige) August 16, 2017
The Falcons got a Stadium Chick-Fil-A. Y'know, the place that closes on Sunday?— Nick Dimitri (@PleasantThinker) August 16, 2017
...This is somehow sadder than last year's Super Bowl.
LOL the falcons put a chick fil a in their new stadium, which is closed on Sundays. I guess that superbowl loss really did a number on them— aDub | Anthony (@itsadub) August 16, 2017
