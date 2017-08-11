Listen Live
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended by NFL for 6 games
Close

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended by NFL for 6 games

Jablonski: Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended by NFL for 6 games

By: Ryan Wooden, All22.com

The NFL announced on Friday that it is suspending Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

>> Read more trending news

A yearlong investigation into allegations that Elliott assaulted a former girlfriend in 2016 led to the decision, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During that time, Elliott was involved in a number of incidents that also contributed to the suspension.

Elliott was videotaped pulling down a woman’s top at a bar in Dallas during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Last month, Elliott was also involved in another incident at a Dallas bar.

Though he was not arrested or charged with a crime in either incident, the NFL decided to look at the “accumulation of behaviors” while conducting its investigation. That shift in the nature of the investigation gave the NFL more wide-ranging authority to discipline the Cowboys star for conduct detrimental to the league.

The Cowboys, the NFLPA and Elliott will now have the opportunity to appeal the NFL’s decision. If they are denied, they may even choose to take the matter to a higher authority.

Elliott was cleared by the Columbus, Ohio, Police Department of any wrongdoing in the alleged domestic violence case because it considered the witness to be unreliable. The alleged incident also occurred before Elliott was selected in the 2016 NFL draft.

However, both bar incidents occurred this past offseason and have established a pattern of behavior the NFL is deeming unacceptable.

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is seen during afternoon practice on July 25, 2017 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
Close

Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott suspended by NFL for 6 games

Photo Credit: Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is seen during afternoon practice on July 25, 2017 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
