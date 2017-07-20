Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 94
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 94° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    92°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Football
Canton-bound Davis pays homage to UGA 
Close

Canton-bound Davis pays homage to UGA 

Canton-bound Davis pays homage to UGA 
Photo Credit: Ed Reinke/AP
Broncos running back Terrell Davis salutes after his third quarter touchdown during Super Bowl XXXII. 

Canton-bound Davis pays homage to UGA 

By: D. Orlando Ledbetter

FLOWERY BRANCH -  Former Denver running back Terrell Davis, who had a checkered career at the University of Georgia, is counting down the days until his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

“I never saw myself as a hall of famer,” Davis said on Thursday. “I saw myself as somebody who wanted to work hard and try to win some games and championships, but obviously they put me in the room and selected me. I’m grateful for it.”

Davis was named the Super Bowl XXXII MVP after the Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers in Jan. 1998. The following season, helped the Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.  

He was also named to the all-decade team of the 1990s. 

But before he went on the flourish in the NFL, after slipping the draft, he played played at Georgia. It was not a smooth stay after starting his career Long Beach State.

“It was important that I was at Georgia and things didn’t pan out the way I wanted (them) to pan out, or I expected to pan out,” Davis said. “I started looking at things when I was there and I realized that man it was tough, but I needed that. That toughness and what I went through at Georgia helped me. It really did.

“It helped me just kind of refocus and sort of look in the mirror a say, ‘man, you’ve got to be better.’ I had to work harder.’ “

Davis backed up Garrison Hearst at Georgia. After Hearst left, Davis took over and rushed for more than 800 yards in the 1993 season. 

He battled through hamstring injuries his senior season. His reputation for being injury prone and coach Ray Goff allegedly denied NFL scouts game film of Davis hurt his draft status.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in consumer economics, he slipped into the sixth round of the 1995 draft.  

But Davis wouldn’t trade those times for anything.

 

AJC
Terrell Davis rushed for more than 800 yards in the 1993 season at Georgia.
Close

Terrell Davis

Photo Credit: AJC
Terrell Davis rushed for more than 800 yards in the 1993 season at Georgia.

“There was a period (at Georgia) where I didn’t think I was going to be able to play football again,” Davis said. “When I got a chance to play football (again), I remember thinking the next time that you can get on the field and play, you’ve got to make good on it. It was really for myself, nobody else.”

He finished his senior season with two strong games, rushing for more than 100 yards and was invited to play in the Blue-Gray game.

“I didn’t want to have any regrets when I left Georgia,” Davis said. “So, I just kind of changed a little bit of my attitude and my perspective and tried to work as hard as I could.

“Fortunately, things worked out. I finished out pretty good at Georgia.”

Davis with sixth running back on the depth chart in Denver. He went on to impress the coaches with his play on special teams.

He wont he starting spot and went on to become the lowest drafted player to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie.

“I didn’t think I was going to be playing professional football, to be honest with you,” Davis said. “But one thing led to another. One opportunity led to another opportunity and I just kind of took advantage.”

Injuries cut his NFL career short. He played seven NFL seasons and rushed for 7,607 yards, caught 169 passes for 1,280 yards and 65 touchdowns.

“During my time at Georgia, I loved it down there,” Davis said. “I have lots of friends at Georgia still. Loved playing between the hedges. My time down there was great. Again, the stuff that happened to me was necessary and I wouldn’t even change it. Even if I could, I wouldn’t change it. It certainly helped me to be the person that I became.”  

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County
    Police are investigating a shooting at a Starbucks in Cobb County. Channel 2's Ross Cavitt learned that a woman was shot outside the Starbucks at Paces Ferry and Cumberland Parkway Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said they heard a pop and then saw the gunman jump over the bushes and run to a waiting truck. Cavitt spoke to a witness who said the woman who was shot asked for help, but then left. The woman has been identified as Sheena Fisse, 31. 'She had come into the door and I heard from other people she asked for help and said she's been shot. She asked for help or announced she'd been shot and turned around and left,' Grant Wyckoff said. TRENDING STORIES: O.J. Simpson granted parole after 9 years in jail Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Police said Fisse was shot in the side and drove eight miles down the interstate to Fulton Industrial Boulevard where they found her. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police said they are questioning one person in connection with the shooting. If you have any information, you're asked to call 770-499-3945. Woman shot outside Cumberland Starbucks, drives miles down the highway before stopping. Suspect at large. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LNiySLNVz8-- Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) July 20, 2017
  • Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera
    Police said a burglar broke into a local nail salon and got away with cash.Channel 2's Audrey Washington was in Gainesville where police said the man scoped out the shop for one specific reason.Police said the burglar targeted the salon because he knows the nail techs get tipped with cash. They said it's the same reason they want him off the streets before he hits another nail shop.Surveillance video obtained by Washington showed the man walk into the back door of the nail studio and spa inside the Lakeshore Mall before 8 a.m.'Somebody come in through the back door like you see in the video,' the business owner told Washington, 'He just randomly picked it and (was) lucky to get in.' TRENDING STORIES: Woman had $2 million in liquid meth hidden in cleaning jugs during traffic stop, police say 10-year-old girl struck, killed while walking to a store Man shoots AT&T work truck outside parked in front of his home While inside, the shop owner said that the man cut the wires to what he thought was the security system. It turned out the wires he cut were to the audio system, so the camera was rolling as the man made his way inside. 'Not fair for us or anybody or business owners,' the salon owner told Washington.Sgt. Kevin Holbrook, with the Gainesville Police Department, told Washington, 'He did not hit any other businesses in the mall. He went to this nail salon, probably knowing that they do a lot of cash business.'The owner wouldn't say how much the guy got away with and police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect in the video by his distinctive camouflage backpack. Meanwhile police are warning other nail salon owners in the area. 'If you do cash business, if you have employees that receive cash tips, do not keep large amounts of cash in your store,' Holbrook said.The salon owner said he added extra security to his back door and as for the suspect, police believe he lives in the area. Anyone with information is asked to give Gainesville police a call.
  • Restaurant customers' cars stolen from valet while dining
    Restaurant customers' cars stolen from valet while dining
    An evening meal at an Atlanta restaurant took a turn when customers' cars were stolen, leaving a bad taste in their mouths. Teresa Kilborn was dining at Agave in southeast Atlanta Tuesday night after leaving her car with the valet. When she finished eating, she discovered that her car had been stolen. 'I was pretty shocked,' Kilborn said. 'I had a great night and so when I walked out to the parking lot I laughed. I thought it was a joke. Then, I realized the car had been stolen as well.' Kilborn, however, was not alone. Around that same time Tuesday night, another customer discovered his car had been stolen as well. 'For somebody to come and steal something, it's definitely a violation,' the customer said. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store A police report showed that, at some point during the evening, the valet attendant dumped all of the car keys onto the hostess stand and left for reasons he did not explain. The attendant later told police he left the restaurant on a skateboard, not in a stolen car. Atlanta police are calling him a suspect, but are still looking into whether others could be responsible. The restaurant contracts the parking service to Prestige Valet. Channel 2's Justin Wilfon called Prestige's owner, who told Wilfon that he was too busy to talk and to call back later. Wilfon called back, but the owner still did not answer. However, an Agave spokesperson provided the following statement. 'The valet in question has been let go,' the spokesperson said. 'Considering we have been open for 17 years, we feel fortunate to have had only two incidents with guest parking.' For Kilborn, that was two too many. 'I hope they find my car,' Kilborn said. 'That would be great.' Meanwhile, police found the other victim's car in College Park, and there were some items in that car that could be beneficial to the police investigation.
  • Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say
    Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say
    The Georgia Department of Corrections is releasing new details into the escape of two prisoners on a transport bus that led to the deaths of two corrections officers. In a news conference Friday, officials from several law enforcement agencies said that Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe were left unattended on the bus in June and their handcuffs were not double locked, which is not consistent with policy. TRENDING STORIES: Woman convicted of husband's murder after parrot witness repeats 'don't shoot' Police: Teens record, taunt drowning man in Florida 10-year-old finds mom shot to death Channel 2's Tom Jones was at the news conference and learned that the suspects possibly used a toothbrush to open the door separating the inmates from the guards. Rowe and Dubose then killed Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, authorities said. We'll explain the new revelations in the escape, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Report says inmates handcuffs not double locked. One escapee accused of removing his handcuffs and other inmates. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/cojfYiwqnU-- Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) July 21, 2017
  • Free of basketball-sized tumor, Lissa the Rhino is a cancer survivor
    Free of basketball-sized tumor, Lissa the Rhino is a cancer survivor
    Lissa doesn’t need a bright ribbon to designate her a cancer survivor, she’s a rhino after all. Where would she put it? Instead it is what’s absent on Lissa that attests to her battle – unlike her herdmates, Lissa is missing the pointy protuberance that should sit at the end of her snout. >> Read more trending news Her horn is but a stump. Four years ago, Lissa went under the knife – and hand shears and electric saw – eight times as surgeons hacked it off. They were in a race to excise a mushed basketball-sized tumor the likes of which no wildlife authorities in the world had ever seen, much less tried to cure. >> Read the full story on MyPalmBeachPost.com  
  • New McDonalds fails health inspection
    New McDonalds fails health inspection
    This McDonalds has since been updated with a score of 100. Customers told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge that they're surprised a new McDonalds in Gwinnett County failed a recent health inspection. The McDonalds on Buford Drive in Lawrenceville just opened in May. It had a score of 100 when it opened two months ago, but on July 9, the fast food restaurant got a score of 51 on its health inspection. TRENDING STORIES: AMAZON PRIME DAY 2017: Clark Howard's guide of 'what you need to know' Superintendent finalist fights for job after offer rescinded Teen's car stolen... with her father's urn in the backseat Customer Peggy Harrington told Sbarge that she was surprised by that score. Another customer, Dennis Hale, said he assumes if it is a new restaurant, it is going to be safe and clean. Violations included an employee not washing hands between handling raw meat and utensils. The inspector also noted raw meat wasn't properly stored and eggs were not reheated to the proper temperature. Sbarge went to the McDonald's to ask about the violation and to ask why the restaurant still had the score of 100 posted, which is a violation. No one at the restaurant would make any comment. We reached out to a regional corporate office and are waiting for a statement. The McDonalds will be re-inspected this month. Harrington is optimistic the new restaurant will get a better score. We'll let you know what that score is.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.