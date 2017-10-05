Listen Live
cloudy-day
71°
H -
L 60

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
71°
Clear
H -° L 60°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H -° L 60°
  • clear-day
    Today
    Clear. H -° L 60°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Football
Cam Newton issues video apology after sexist comment to female reporter
Close

Cam Newton issues video apology after sexist comment to female reporter

NFL Says Cam Newton's Response To Female Reporter Was "Disrespectful"

Cam Newton issues video apology after sexist comment to female reporter

By: WSOCTV.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton apologized in a Twitter video post Thursday night for sexist comments made to a female reporter.

>> Read more trending news

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women," the Carolina Panthers quarterback said at the start of the nearly two-minute video. “To be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”

When Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

The NFL released a statement Wednesday saying that Newton's response to the question was “just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league.”

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, ended its endorsment with Newton on Thursday. Company spokesperson Michael Neuwirth released a statement saying it was “shocked and disheartened” at the former league MVP's behavior and comments.

Related: Cam Newton loses Dannon endorsement deal over sexist comment

Panthers coach Ron Rivera addressed the situation briefly during his press conference Thursday, saying, “I think Cam made a mistake. I understand he had a conversation where he pretty much said he shouldn't have said, what he said.”

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/Getty Images
Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers has apologized for sexist remarks he made to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.
Close

Cam Newton issues video apology after sexist comment to female reporter

Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images/Getty Images
Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers has apologized for sexist remarks he made to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

Rodrigue issued a statement Wednesday evening saying she and Newton did speak after the news conference, but said the quarterback didn't apologize for his remarks.

Related: NFL: Cam Newton’s response to female reporter ‘disrespectful’

Rodrigue was back in the locker room on Thursday, flanked by Mike Persinger, the executive sports editor of The Charlotte Observer. On Wednesday, Persinger said Newton's comments were “unfortunate and out of line.”

She issued an apology herself on Thursday after coming under fire for using a racial slur in tweets she posted about four years ago. The tweets were first reported by BlackSportsOnline.com.

“I apologize for the offensive tweets form my Twitter account from 4/5 years ago,” Rodrigue said on her Twitter page. “There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize.”

Rodrigue was a college student at Arizona State at the time of the tweets. When asked about the tweets, Persinger said “she has owned them and apologized for them.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman pretending to be deputy to cash checks, police say
    Woman pretending to be deputy to cash checks, police say
    Investigators say a woman is claiming to be a police officer so she can cash bad checks. Police told Channel 2’s Carl Willis that the woman tried to cash a bad check at a convenience store in Newton County. “She keeps coming up with different names altogether and she is supposedly a lieutenant or a sergeant, so I don't know where her checks are coming from,” store clerk Robin Simmons told Willis. Simmons is one of the employees at the Chevron on Turner Lake Road who have been told to watch out for a woman trying to pass herself off as a Newton County deputy. TRENDING STORIES: Investigators warn of fentanyl-laced cocaine after death of doctor and friend Tropical Storm Nate could impact parts of Georgia Students given homework assignment to create mascot for Nazi party Investigators said she's impersonating an officer in an attempt to gain trust that will enable her to cash checks without an ID. 'It's wrong and she knows, No. 1, that she's impersonating law enforcement, and then not only that, she's trying to get money that is not even hers,' Simmons said. Covington police were called to the store on Sept. 28 when the woman walked in to try to fool employees in person. 'She actually came to the store. She did. And every time she has called or come, she has come with a different name and a different story each time,' Simmons told Willis. But by the time an officer arrived, the woman and her black Honda Accord were gone. The store manager said they were able to capture the woman on video. They just have to pull it and get it to detectives. 'Hopefully, somebody will know who she is and will be able to turn it in and she'll be caught,” Simmons said. “Maybe now that this is going, she won't be back.
  • Trump Jr. defends dad's response to racial protests
    Trump Jr. defends dad's response to racial protests
    Donald Trump Jr. is defending how his father's responded to this summer's violent racial protests and blaming campus liberals for an atmosphere the younger Trump says is unfair to conservatives. Trump Jr. says it should not have been controversial for his father to blame 'both sides' for the August violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump Jr. didn't mention the incident in Charlottesville in which a white nationalist plowed a car into a crowd, killing a counter-protester. But the president's son is noting a onetime Bernie Sanders supporter who shot Republican congressmen gathered at a congressional baseball practice in June. Trump Jr. is speaking at a private Christian university in Alabama. He is sidestepping the ongoing FBI probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
  • Illinois man installs 58 crosses to honor Las Vegas victims
    Illinois man installs 58 crosses to honor Las Vegas victims
    An Illinois man known for honoring the victims of mass shootings around the country installed 58 white crosses on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday. Greg Zanis drove nearly 2,000 miles from the Chicago area to install the crosses on a patch of grass near the iconic 'Welcome to Las Vegas' sign, not far from the site of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival where 58 people were killed on Sunday night. Zanis, a 66-year-old retired carpenter, made his first cross 20 years ago when his father-in-law was killed. 'That just changed my life,' Zanis said. 'My first cross was for somebody that I loved. And when I put up these crosses here, I always think of my personal loss here too. Always.' Zanis has become well-known for erecting more than 20,000 of the markers over the past two decades, including after the Columbine and Sandy Hook school shootings and the massacre at an Orlando nightclub. The crosses, which Zanis said took him two days to cut and paint, feature a red heart. He plans to keep the tribute up for 40 days before giving the crosses to the families of the victims.
  • Deputy helps elderly woman change tire while she was driving to pick up husband's ashes
    Deputy helps elderly woman change tire while she was driving to pick up husband's ashes
    A photo of a Clayton County deputy changing a woman’s tire is reminding everyone of selfless acts of kindness. Adam Sampler sent us the photo of Clayton County Deputy Michael Kearns. Sampler, a former police officer, now works as a tow truck driver and was called out to help officers lift a vehicle because they could not find a jack in their patrol car. TRENDING STORIES: Tropical Storm Nate could impact parts of Georgia School sues parents for thousands of dollars in damage caused by child Train derails, knocks house off its foundation in northwest Atlanta Kearns and his partner were helping an elderly woman who was driving back home to Conyers after picking up her recently deceased husband’s ashes from Thomaston. Sampler tells us while he and the partner blocked off the lane to change the tire, Kearns purchased the replacement out of pocket. The elderly woman was so moved by Kearns’ generosity, she started crying. “I just think seeing simple generous acts like what Deputy Kearns displayed shows the community police are people too, just like everyone else,” Sampler said.
  • As Nate looms, cost of federal hurricane disaster relief grows
    As Nate looms, cost of federal hurricane disaster relief grows
    While President Donald Trump said this week that disaster aid efforts in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria were “throwing our budget a little of whack,” the reality is that the relief numbers are quickly growing overall as the feds help deliver aid to those hit hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, with Tropical Storm Nate now possibly ready to take aim at the Gulf Coast in coming days as well. The White House on Wednesday sent Congress a $29 billion request for extra disaster relief funds, which GOP leaders say will be voted on in the House next week, as the Trump Administration acknowledged the cost is not small change. “The Federal Government alone is obligating close to $200 million per day for recovery activities,” White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney wrote in a letter to Congressional leaders, as he asked for almost $13 billion to go into FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund. But even as that was landing in the lap of lawmakers, leading elected officials in Texas asked the Congress to add in another $18.7 billion – just to deal with the damage from Hurricane Harvey in the Lone Star State. “Texas greatly appreciates the appropriations committees’ efforts to swiftly provide funds,” the Governor, both Senators and most lawmakers from the Texas Congressional delegation wrote in a joint letter. “However, in light of the unprecedented damage from Hurricane Harvey and the historically epochal flooding of Houston, Beaumont and surrounding regions, we all recognize that the funding already appropriated is a small fraction of the federal resources needed to help rebuild Texas and reinvigorate the American economy,” they added. The Texas-specific disaster aid request is for: + $10 billion to repair and rehab U.S. Army Corps of Engineers water projects, and damage to ports in the Lone Star State. + $7 billion for Community Development Block Grants, though the letter noted that Texas really needs “over $40 billion” in those funds. + $800 million in emergency aid to educational institutions. + $450 million in small business disaster loans. + $300 million in Economic Development Administration grants. + $150 million in money to help repair damaged infrastructure. While the almost $19 billion request from the state of Texas might seem to be a lot of money, Governor Greg Abbott said a month ago that he felt his state would need more than $100 billion in aid from Uncle Sam. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: The federal government will need to give over $100 billion towards Harvey relief #CNNSOTU https://t.co/UjwM6sXH59 — DEX MONEY (@DJ_Dexmoney) September 4, 2017 While Republicans pressed the need for offsetting budget cuts to pay for disaster relief after Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey in 2012, no such plans have been put forward this year by either the Trump Administration or GOP lawmakers in Congress. That means – and this has been standard procedure for disaster aid – that the final tab is simply added to the federal deficit. White House officials have made clear that the $29 billion request – which could be changed by the Congress – probably won’t be the last in 2017. “It can take up to 90 days after a major hurricane to finalize recovery cost estimates, and the Administration is committed to properly quantifying the costs of the necessary permanent repair work as quickly as possible,” the White House budget chief wrote. As for the aftermath of Maria, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Puerto Rico on Friday to review disaster relief efforts there. Pence told an audience in Florida on Thursday evening that the Trump Administration will do all it can to help those hit by Hurricane Maria. VP Pence promised Kissimmee audience PR and USVI would be rebuilt and assistance would not end until job was done. Applause. @news965wdbo pic.twitter.com/84NyCWGgoT — Joe Ruble (@JoeRubleWDBO) October 5, 2017 “Our message will be simple, we are with you, we stand with you and we will be with you every step of the way,” Pence said. “This will be a long process, and this next round of funds certainly won’t be all that is needed,” said Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ), the Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. And that will cost billions as well.
  • AP source: Mueller team questions ex-spy on Trump dossier
    AP source: Mueller team questions ex-spy on Trump dossier
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has recently spoken with a former British spy who compiled a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, according to a person familiar with the investigation. The meeting with Christopher Steele took place in Europe in recent weeks, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The dossier, which contends that Russia amassed compromising personal and financial allegations about Trump, was turned over to the FBI last year. It was developed by Steele, a former British spy who was assigned to look into Trump's Russia ties by a private American firm. The document of allegations, which circulated in Washington last fall before the presidential election, received public attention in January when it was revealed that then-FBI Director James Comey had privately briefed Trump on a summary on the document's findings. Trump has called the allegations in the dossier 'phony stuff' even as the FBI has been investigating and working to corroborate the document's claims. The conversation with Mueller's team, which is investigating potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, suggests that investigators continue to take the document seriously. CNN first reported the interview with Steele. At a news conference Wednesday, Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate's intelligence committee, said that his panel had been unsuccessful in its efforts to question Steele. 'The committee cannot really decide the credibility of the dossier without understanding things like who paid for it, who are your sources and subsources?' Burr said. 'My hope is that Mr. Steele will make a decision to meet with either Mark or I, or the committee or both so we can hear his side of it,' said Burr, referring to Sen. Mark Warner, the committee's top Democrat.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.