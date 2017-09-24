Listen Live
Sports
Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem
Close

Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem

Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem
Photo Credit: Paul Sancya/AP
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) and free safety Ricardo Allen (37) connect during pre-game of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Falcons, Lions link arms during national anthem

By: Maghen Moore The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Before kickoff of the Lions and Falcons game, both teams stood linking arms on the sidelines to “celebrate [our] differences,” the announcer said before Rico LaVelle sang the national anthem. 

Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank linked arms with Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman on the sidelines. Detroit Lions’ owner, Martha Firestone Ford, stood with her arms linked with the players. 

LaVelle, the Detroit-native singer, waited until the end of the national anthem to kneel. Twitter reacted to the teams and artist: 

News

  • JUST IN: Group of Georgia Tech students robbed at gunpoint
    JUST IN: Group of Georgia Tech students robbed at gunpoint
    A group of seven Georgia Tech students said they were robbed about 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.  The students, who were walking on Mecaslin Street toward 14th Street in northwest Atlanta, said they were approached by two men with guns while a third man stayed in a nearby car, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Bender said. Several phones, credit cards, IDs and keys were stolen from the students before the three men drove away in a dark-colored sedan, headed toward 14th Street, Bender said. MORE: 5 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks No one was hurt in the incident, which is the most recent of several reported robberies this month. A previous robbery was reported in the same area, when three college students, two from Georgia Tech and one from Georgia State, were robbed at gunpoint Sept. 4 near Mecaslin Street and Ethel Street in northwest Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. RELATED: Second robbery in 2017 reported on KSU campus Before that, two students walking home on Richards Street were ambushed around 1 a.m. Sept. 4.  Police are investigating and anyone with any information is asked to call Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit crimestoppersatlanta.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:    
  • Trump tweet, NFL response escalate drama of Sunday games
    Trump tweet, NFL response escalate drama of Sunday games
    The statements, including those from Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, contrasted a morning tweet from Trump and further escalated the political drama of the league's game day, which was expected to be one of the most-watched for non-sporting reasons in years. Bisciotti said he '100 percent' supports his players' decision to kneel during the national anthem. At least seven of them did, joined by more than a dozen Jacksonville Jaguars, before the teams played at Wembley Stadium in London. Other players linked arms — and Jaguars owner Shad Khan joined them, standing between tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith. He called it a privilege to do so. Kraft, who has been a strong backer of the president, expressed 'deep disappointment' with Trump and said politicians could learn much from the unifying spirit of a competitive, team-oriented enterprise like football. 'Our players are intelligent, thoughtful, and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful,' Kraft said in a statement. Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam wrote that they didn't want to let 'misguided, uninformed and divisive comments from the President or anyone else deter us from our efforts to unify,' and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS his team wouldn't be on the field when the anthem plays before the Steelers game in Chicago. He doesn't want his players to be divided between those who kneel and those who stand, he said. 'We're not going to be divided by anything said by anyone,' Tomlin said. 'We're not going to let divisive times or divisive individuals affect our agenda.' Haslam's brother, Bill, is the Republican governor of Tennessee. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the kneeling movement last year when he played for the San Francisco 49ers, refusing to stand during 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to protest the treatment of black people by police. Kaepernick became a free agent and has not been signed by a new team for this season. Without identifying Kaepernick, Trump aimed a Friday talk at a Huntsville, Alabama, rally at those players who have knelt for the anthem. 'Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'' he said to loud applause. Again in a Sunday morning tweet, Trump urged his supporters to take action: 'If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!' Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin followed up Sunday on ABC's 'This Week' defending Trump, saying the NFL has many rules governing what players can and cannot do. 'I think what the president is saying is that the owners should have a rule that players should have to stand in respect for the national anthem,' Mnuchin said. 'They can do free speech on their own time.' Trump's remarks provoked team owners and the NFL to stridently defend the sport and its players. Commissioner Roger Goodell, who has taken heat for Kaepernick's struggle to find a team, quickly condemned Trump's comments. 'The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month,' Goodell said. 'Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.' At least seven team owners donated $1 million each to Trump's inaugural committee. But Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos , Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank , New York Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Tennessee Titans' controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York were among the league power brokers who issued condemning statements through their clubs. 'The callous and offensive comments made by the president are contradictory to what this great country stands for,' York said. 'Our players have exercised their rights as United States citizens in order to spark conversation and action to address social injustice. We will continue to support them in their peaceful pursuit of positive change in our country and around the world.' Added Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy: 'We believe it is important to support any of our players who choose to peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for good. As Americans, we are fortunate to be able to speak openly and freely.' This weekend's games were sure to bring more protests, with Tampa Bay receiver DeSean Jackson promising to make 'a statement.' 'I know our players who kneeled for the anthem, and these are smart young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone,' Ross said. 'They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together. We all can benefit from learning, listening and respecting each other.' ___ AP Sports Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, contributed to this report. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Aid begins to flow to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
    Large amounts of federal aid began moving into Puerto Rico on Saturday, welcomed by local officials who praised the Trump administration's response but called for the emergency loosening of rules long blamed for condemning the U.S. territory to second-class status. In northwest Puerto Rico, people began returning to their homes after a spillway eased pressure on a dam that cracked after more than a foot of rain fell in the wake of the hurricane. The opening of the island's main port in the capital allowed 11 ships to bring in 1.6 million gallons of water, 23,000 cots, dozens of generators and food. Dozens more shipments are expected in upcoming days. The federal aid effort is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in charge of the relief effort, said they would take satellite phones to all of Puerto Rico's towns and cities, more than half of which were cut off following Maria's devastating crossing of Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The island's infrastructure was in sorry shape long before Maria struck. A $73 billion debt crisis has left agencies like the state power company broke. As a result the power company abandoned most basic maintenance in recent years, leaving the island subject to regular blackouts. A federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances authorized up to $1 billion in local funds to be used for hurricane response, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he would ask for more. 'We're going to request waivers and other mechanisms so Puerto Rico can respond to this crisis,' he said. 'Puerto Rico will practically collect no taxes in the next month.' U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York said she will request a one-year waiver from the Jones Act, a federal law blamed for driving up prices on Puerto Rico by requiring cargo shipments there to move only on U.S. vessels as a means of supporting the U.S. maritime industry. 'We will use all our resources,' Velazquez said. 'We need to make Puerto Rico whole again. These are American citizens.' A group of anxious mayors arrived in the capital to meet with Rossello to present a long list of items they urgently need. The north coastal town of Manati had run out of fuel and fresh water, Mayor Jose Sanchez Gonzalez said. 'Hysteria is starting to spread. The hospital is about to collapse. It's at capacity,' he said, crying. 'We need someone to help us immediately.' The death toll from Maria in Puerto Rico was at least 10, including two police officers who drowned in floodwaters in the western town of Aguada. That number was expected to climb as officials from remote towns continued to check in with officials in San Juan. Authorities in the town of Vega Alta on the north coast said they had been unable to reach an entire neighborhood called Fatima, and were particularly worried about residents of a nursing home. 'I need to get there today,' Mayor Oscar Santiago told The Associated Press. 'Not tomorrow, today.' Rossello said Maria would clearly cost more than the last major storm to wallop the island, Hurricane George in September 1998. 'This is without a doubt the biggest catastrophe in modern history for Puerto Rico,' he said. Rossello and other officials praised the federal government for planning its response in detail before the storm hit, a contrast with what Puerto Rico has long seen as the neglect of 3.4 million Americans living in a territory without a vote in Congress or the electoral college. 'This is the first time we get this type of federal coordination,' said Resident Commission Jenniffer Gonzalez, Puerto Rico's non-voting representative in Washington. A dam upstream of the towns of Quebradillas and Isabela in northwest Puerto Rico was cracked but had not burst by Saturday night as water continued to pour out of rain-swollen Lake Guajataca. Federal officials said Friday that 70,000 people, the number who live in the surrounding area, would have to be evacuated. But Javier Jimenez, mayor of the nearby town of San Sebastian, said he believed the number was far smaller. Secretary of Public Affairs Ramon Rosario said about 300 families were in harm's way. The governor said there is 'significant damage' to the dam and authorities believe it could give way at any moment. 'We don't know how long it's going to hold. The integrity of the structure has been compromised in a significant way,' Rossello said. Some residents nonetheless returned to their homes Saturday as the water levels in the reservoir began to sink. 'There were a lot of people worried and crying, but that's natural, because the reservoir was about to break through,' said Maria Nieves, 43. 'They couldn't open the spillway until later in the night.' The 345-yard (316-meter) dam, which was built around 1928, holds back a man-made lake covering about 2 square miles (5 square kilometers). More than 15 inches (nearly 40 centimeters) of rain from Maria fell on the surrounding mountains. Officials said 1,360 of the island's 1,600 cellphone towers were downed, and 85 percent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out. With roads blocked and phones dead, officials said, the situation may worsen. At least 31 lives in all have been lost around the Caribbean due to Maria, including at least 15 on hard-hit Dominica. Haiti reported three deaths; Guadeloupe, two; and the Dominican Republic, one. Across Puerto Rico, more than 15,000 people are in shelters, including some 2,000 rescued from the north coastal town of Toa Baja. Many Puerto Ricans planned to head to the mainland to temporarily escape the devastation. ____ Coto reported from San Juan.
  • Suspected gang members assault man at outlet mall, police say
    Suspected gang members assault man at outlet mall, police say
    Two suspected gang members are on the run after an assault at an outlet mall in Woodstock. Investigators said police responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at Ridgewalk Parkway. Police said there was an altercation between a 23-year-old driver and three suspected gang members at the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta. Police said at least one of three gang members shot at the driver. The driver was not injured. A 16-year-old was arrested with a gun and drugs, according to police. Police are still searching for the other two people involved.  TRENDING STORIES: 'I failed miserably': Teacher apologizes for profanity-laced homework 20-year-old woman found dead in the middle of the road VIDEO: Teacher is repeatedly slapped during fight between students Police are also searching for a person of interest, who they believe witnessed the shooting.  'He was not the shooter, but we do need to locate him,' said Brittany Duncan with the Woodstock Police Department. Residents said they were concerned to hear about the shooting in an area where they thought they could escape crime.  'Wow, that's something that's usually not around here. Not this far up, it's not,' Nicole Woody said.  Woody said she carries a gun to protect herself.  'In my family, we all carry so I think everyone should do that in order to protect themselves from stuff like that,' she said.  Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them.
  • Report says GSU stadium has failing sprinkler system; fire marshal says it’s safe
    Report says GSU stadium has failing sprinkler system; fire marshal says it’s safe
    State officials allowed Georgia State’s new stadium to operate despite a failing sprinkler system and fire pump, according to a recent fire inspection report obtained by Channel 2 Action News.  Nearly 700 sprinkler parts have been recalled and it has been recommended that they be replaced, according to the news station.  But Georgia State Fire Marshal Dwayne Garriss said the recommendations are just that — recommendations, not requirements. He said he has “absolutely no concern” and safety is not being compromised.  Approximately 60 areas of the stadium, including service elevators, have no sprinklers at all, according to the August report. More than 50 sprinklers were also in varying stages of corrosion and need replacement.  As for the recommendations, Garriss said that “even in the code itself it says those should be remedied versus they shall be.” GSU officials said they knew the 20-year-old system needed work when the stadium, then Turner Field, was purchased in January in a $30 million deal.  The school was still able to land an occupancy certificate from Garriss’ office after working with a Fire Watch service that allows a panel alert system to alert officials when there is a fire in the stadium, Channel 2 reported.  “If there is a fire situation in the stadium anywhere,” GSU associate vice president for facilities management Ramesh Vakamudi said, “the alarm should show up which area of the stadium. If it’s a real (emergency), they will notify people to evacuate the area while we’re trying to deal with the fire.”  The Panthers’ football team opened its season Aug. 31 in the facility against Tennessee State. The next scheduled home game is Oct. 21 against Troy. The annual Corky Kell Classic on Aug. 18-19 featured seven high school football games played in the stadium. Minor renovations on the sprinkler system have begun, but it’s not clear when they will be completed, Channel 2 reported. Work on the more serious issues is still in the planning stages.  — Staff writer Lauren Foreman contributed to this article. ﻿In other news: 
  • Treasury chief: First Amendment for players _ off the field
    Treasury chief: First Amendment for players _ off the field
    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin thinks pro football players lose their right to free speech once they don pads and take the field. Mnuchin said on ABC's 'This Week' they have 'the right to have the First Amendment off the field.' He's defending President Donald Trump's attacks on football players kneeling during the national anthem. Mnuchin says standing during the anthem shows respect for the military and first responders. He says: 'They can do free speech on their own time.' Mnuchin argues 'the president was trying to unify the country because the national anthem is about unification.' Trump said Friday that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem. A few players have refused to stand to protest police brutality and other issues.
