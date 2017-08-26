Falcons fans enjoy the first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Listen Live
cloudy-day
72°
H 84
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
72°
Partly Cloudy
H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 82° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Sports
Falcons fans awed by new Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Close

Falcons fans awed by new Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Photo Credit: Branden Camp
A fan walks outside of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons, before a pre-season game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

Falcons fans awed by new Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Helena Oliviero and Jennifer Brett The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

John Finch literally rose up when he walked into Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time.

Walking into the Atlanta Falcons’ new home for Saturday’s exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals, he took a deep breath and threw his hands in the air.

“Amazing,” he uttered. “Breathtaking. Wow.”

His daughter, Chanee Reese, in Atlanta Falcons earrings, T-shirt and cherry-red sneakers, sounded emotional.

“I feel like crying,” she said. “We have been looking forward to this for a long, long time. It is even better than we expected.”

Bob Andres/bandres@ajc.com
8/26/17 - Atlanta, GA - Falcons players take the field for the first time in uniform for pregame warmups. The first game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium was Saturday, as the Atlanta Falcons played Arizona in an exhibition game.. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM
Close

Photos: Falcons host Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Photo Credit: Bob Andres/bandres@ajc.com
8/26/17 - Atlanta, GA - Falcons players take the field for the first time in uniform for pregame warmups. The first game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium was Saturday, as the Atlanta Falcons played Arizona in an exhibition game.. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

They were among the sea of fans who streamed in starting hours before kickoff, their smartphone cameras capturing images and video of the historic moment. They looked up at a steel retractable roof, which, for all of its complexity and challenges — is dramatic, stunning and unique. They stared at a massive halo-shaped video board that measures 58 feet tall and is 1,100 feet around.

Arthur Blank’s goal (in addition to luring a Super Bowl, no doubt), was to put fans first with amenities like wider seats, enhanced Wi-Fi (no password needed) and a 61,000-square foot outdoor fan plaza for ticketed guests. Blank has been particularly proud of the affordable food and drinks (as in $2 soft drinks and water that come with unlimited refills, popcorn and hotdogs priced at $2, and a 12-ounce domestic draft beer for $5).

Even the less-than-die-hard Falcons fans fell in love with the new space.

Dr. Gary Stewart of McDonough is originally from New Jersey and admits to being much more of a Philadelphia Eagles fan. But the orthopedic surgeon, who moved to Atlanta about a decade ago, has grown to also develop a passion for the Atlanta Falcons. And as he watched the Mercedes-Benz building take shape, and then took a virtual tour online, he decided it was time to go all-in and become a season ticket holder. You can find him in the 107 section.

Close

Falcons fans awed by new Mercedes-Benz Stadium

“I was like I have to be in on this. This is going to be exciting,” he said. He and his wife, Africa Stewart, reveled in their first impressions, posing for a photo together in front of the 41.5-foot tall statue of a falcon, hailed as the largest bird sculpture in the world. The giant bird, with a wingspan of more than 64 feet, was constructed by Hungarian artist Gabor Miklos Szoke and captures the moment of a touchdown.

Once inside, the Stewarts continued to be wowed by the unique architecture, wall of windows framing a view of the city behind one end zone, the halo board with stunning visuals and the many food options. And they liked the idea of moving on from the Georgia Dome, literally and figuratively. The Super Bowl collapse? Let that fade into history along with the Falcons’ former home.

“This is like a clean slate,” Stewart said. “We have a new stadium. The Falcons got to get back to win it. This stadium is a new era. I love it.”

Bobby Benson of Calhoun grew up in Arizona. How better to start the new season than with a game against the Cardinals?

“I figured I’d knock out two birds with one stone, so to speak,” he said, displaying the jersey of retired Cardinals player Anquan Boldin.

Close

Falcons fans awed by new Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Shortly after the stadium opened to fans, Benson had found his spot in the very first row. The game was a surprise gift to his nephew, who hasn’t been to a Falcons game before, he said. Springing for tickets instantly made him Uncle of the Year.

“They weren’t cheap,” he mused.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium was a marathon project in the works for a decade, and under construction for more than three years.

“This is new for everybody,” said Mike Gomes, senior vice president of fan experience for AMB Sports and Entertainment, parent company of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. “It’s even new for the team. So it’s new for the players, and new for the fans and upwards of 3,000 to 4,000 staff. And my hope is two things: that fans react like they did at the open house with fans saying it was awesome, and wow.”

And even though wow and awesome sure seemed like two of the most common words spoken inside the stadium, Gomes recognized there may be some issues with signage or getting around the arena they still need to work out.

Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons fans walk through inside new Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 26, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Close

Falcons fans enjoy the first game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Photo Credit: Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta Falcons fans walk through inside new Mercedes-Benz Stadium before an exhibition game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 26, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

“We built this for fans; we are committed to the fans,” recognizing some fine-tuning may be in order. He encourages fans to give feedback to an usher or a guest services employee or for season ticket holders, not to hesitate to share feedback to their account representative, or fill out a survey on the mobile app.

John Spink/AJC
Fans use various record devices as the first Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium gets under way Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons faced the Arizona Cardinals in an exhibition game.
Close

Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Aug. 26, 2017

Photo Credit: John Spink/AJC
Fans use various record devices as the first Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium gets under way Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons faced the Arizona Cardinals in an exhibition game.

PAST COVERAGE OF MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM: 

What Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will demand when they perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in October

Why scalpers are out of luck when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons 

That new Atlanta Falcons statue weighs how much??

The incredible art on display at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

So .. what do Atlanta Falcons players think of their new home?

You’re ready for some football. Now, are you ready to eat? Here’s what’s on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium menu

Concession prices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are something to cheer about 

Two hours before kickoff, Atlanta Falcons super-fan Joey Bellows took a head-turning stroll around the concourse, visually bridging the journey from the Georgia Dome to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I’ve always been the Dome Defender,” said Bellows, who wore a cape identifying him as such as part of his elaborately created game-day gear. His custom-made helmet, gleaming scepter, shining shoes and hefty pads announced to one and all he was here not merely here to cheer for a Falcons victory but to guarantee it.

Close

Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Aug. 26, 2017

“When the defense is on the field, I’m on duty,” bellowed Bellows, a sales guy from Peachtree City when he isn’t performing his officially unofficial function. (No, he answered to one stranger after another who posed for selfies, he doesn’t get in free. Outrageous, right?) He and his wife Cassandra have been season ticket holders for years, so of course they were at Saturday’s exhibition game against Arizona. We wondered, though, if he might be planning to retire part of his official wardrobe, or if he was sort of sad to see the Dome fade into the Falcons’ past.

The Defender set us straight.

“I fell in love with the Falcons when they were under the Dome, but this place can still be a dome,” he said, looking up. “They have the roof closed tonight, so I’ll be on duty.”

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy
    Who was Princess Diana? A quick look for those too young to remember her life, legacy
    Aug. 31, 2017, marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, and although she was beloved by so many, others may be too young to remember her life and legacy. >> PHOTOS: Princess Diana through the years Here’s everything you need to know: Who was Princess Diana, and how did she die? Princess Diana was the ex-wife of Prince Charles and mother to Prince Harry and Prince William. She died Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36 in Paris, France. >> Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death Diana was traveling in a Mercedes S-280 with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, from the Ritz in Paris when the vehicle crashed inside the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. She later died of her injuries at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital. Her driver and boyfriend also died as a result of her collision but her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived. In 2008, an inquest into her death concluded that Diana was unlawfully killed due to the negligent driving by Paul, who was said to be drunk and on antidepressants at the time of the accident, and his attempts to lose paparazzi who were chasing the vehicle. When and where was Princess Diana’s funeral? A public televised funeral was held on Sept. 6, 1997, at Westminster Abbey. Tens of thousands of people tuned in to the broadcast and many mourners left tributes at Kensington Palace. She was later buried in a private service on the island in Althorp Estate, the Spencer family home. What was Princess Diana’s life like? Diana Frances Spencer was born July 1, 1961, to Edward John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances Shand Kydd. She inherited her father’s title in 1975 and became Lady Diana Spencer. The Spencer family served members of the royal family for generations before she wed Prince Charles in 1981. Her father was equerry to George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, and four of Diana’s aunts served as members of the Queen Mother’s household. >> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket On July 29, 1981, Charles and Diana wed in a lavish ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral. She was then given the title of Princess of Wales as well as Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay and Countess of Chester. In 1982, she gave birth to Prince William, and Prince Harry followed just two years later in 1984. In 1992, Prince Charles and Princess Diana separated and were later granted a divorce by Queen Elizabeth II in 1996. Princess Diana died just one year later. How will people honor her memory on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death? In the years since she died, Diana’s memory has been honored with parks, gardens and foundations named in her honor. There is a Diana Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens and a Princess Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park. Her sons announced earlier this year that they will erect a statue of their mother at the Princess Diana Memorial Garden at Kensington Palace. >> Read more trending news A number of events will take place across London, including an exhibit of Diana’s personal possessions at Buckingham Palace and several charity events held by The Diana Award charity for children. A national day of kindness has also been declared in memory of all of the charity work she did in her lifetime.
  • Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death
    Prince William, Harry reveal how they first learned of Princess Diana's death
    Prince William and Prince Harry open up about the moment they first found out about Princess Diana’s death and defend their father and grandmother’s handling of the tragedy in the new BBC documentary, “Diana, 7 Days.” >> Watch the promo here “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that, I don’t know,” Prince Harry says of the pain Prince Charles must have felt while breaking the horrible news to his sons. “[Our dad] was there for us — he was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But he was going through the same grieving process, as well.” >> Prince William reveals who suggested he and Harry walk behind Princess Diana's casket While Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana passed away after a car accident in Paris, he remembers feeling “disbelief, refused to accept it. There was no sudden outpour of grief. I don’t think anybody in that position at that age would be able to understand the concept of what that actually means, going forward.” >> PHOTOS: Prince William through the years Prince William, who was 15 at the time, adds, “I remember feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy — and you feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ the whole time. Why? What have I done, why has this happened to us?” Following Princess Diana’s death, the royal family stayed at Balmoral in order to stay out of the public eye in London. The decision was viewed negatively by the public, who wanted to see signs of the family sharing in their grief. In the documentary, the princes defend their grandmother’s decision. >> Read more trending news “At the time, my grandmother wanted to protect her two grandsons and my father as well,” Prince William says. “[She] felt very torn between being the grandmother to William and Harry and her Queen role, and I think everyone was taken aback of what happened and the speed it happened … All of us were in new territory. My grandmother and my father believed we were better served in Balmoral, having the walks and space and the peace to be with the family and not be immersed or having to deal with serious decision or worries straightaway.”
  • Trump likely to end DACA immigrant program for 'Dreamers,' reports say
    Trump likely to end DACA immigrant program for 'Dreamers,' reports say
    President Donald Trump is reportedly likely to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, according to ABC News, NBC News and other news outlets. >> Read more trending news Passed by former President Barack Obama's administration, DACA provides illegal immigrants who entered the country as children, or “Dreamers,” access to work and study permits and protections from deportation. The change would come after 10 Republican state attorney generals wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June asking the administration to phase out the program. >> On Rare.us: John McCain slams President Trump for his decision to pardon former Sheriff Arpaio “Immigrant youth fought to create the DACA program, and we will fight like hell to defend it,” promised Greisa Martinez Rosas, Advocacy Director and DACA-beneficiary of United We Dream, in a statement, according to Reuters. The legislation currently covers anywhere from 600,000 to 750,000 people in the country, Axios reported.
  • Waitress 'in shock' after getting massive $1,200 tip on $20 restaurant bill
    Waitress 'in shock' after getting massive $1,200 tip on $20 restaurant bill
    A New Jersey waitress couldn’t believe her eyes when she realized customers whose bill totaled $20 left her a $1,200 tip. >> Watch the news report here According to News 12, Brianna Siegel, 21, who works at Bar Louie in Woodbridge, said she “almost collapsed” when she saw the massive tip left by a couple she had struck up a rapport with while serving them. The tip, though, wasn’t apparent at first glance at the completed bill. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news The couple handed Siegel an envelope and told her to open it when she got home. When she opened the envelope, she found a note personally written to her. It read: “Bri, God cares for you. This is not a coincidence. ... Whenever it gets hard, KNOW God got you.” And there was also this: “I looked, and I saw a check written out in my name for $1,200,” she told News 12. “I just keep asking myself, ‘Why me?'” Siegel told NJ.com: “I’m still in shock, to be honest. I never thought I would ever get something like that in my lifetime.” She added: “I nearly fell to the floor. This shows that they’re still nice people out in this world.” >> On Rare.us: The note customers left their waitress in lieu of tipping will make your jaw drop Siegel said she’ll use the money to pay for nursing school and to put toward a new car. Her boss at Bar Louie, Brent Ruhkamp, told News 12 that it couldn’t have happened to a nicer person. >> Read more trending news “She’s always willing to come in, always willing to help out,” Ruhkamp said. “She’s a great worker for us.” >> Watch more here
  • Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
    Hurricane Harvey: City of Austin vows to try to keep power on for 'Game of Thrones' finale
    Texans dealing with the storm that started out as Hurricane Harvey have more important things to worry about than TV. Then again, Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” season finale isn’t just any old TV. >> Hurricane Harvey slams Texas before becoming tropical storm: Live updates >> Read more trending news The city of Austin, showing a sense of humor amid all the rain falling Saturday, took to the Austin section of Reddit to answer some storm-related questions and also offer a glimmer of hope for hardcore “Thrones” fans: >> On Statesman.com: Complete Harvey coverage >> See the thread here
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.