Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn wants fans to “bring the juice” on Thursday night when the Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints.
On Wednesday, Quinn wrote a note excusing Falcons fans from early morning work and asking employers if the fans can work from home on Friday.
We love the energy and juice you all bring on game day! Here’s your note for Friday. We cannot wait to be in front of you as the battle for the Division is at hand! #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/G6vD9a4CV0— Dan Quinn (@FalconsDQ) December 6, 2017
“It’s Saints week and Thursday night football! We are asking all of our fans in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to crank the noise to another level as the Saints is at our house. I would not expect (insert name) to fully do their job at the highest level on Friday, especially after expanding all of their energy at the game...
“Please allow (insert name) to be a couple of hours late, or even work from home on Friday, December 8. We ask for your understanding and most importantly your support,” Quinn wrote.
The Falcons kick off against the Saints at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
