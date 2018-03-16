Listen Live
cloudy-day
63°
H 73
L 52

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
63°
Thundershowers
H 73° L 52°
  • cloudy-day
    63°
    Current Conditions
    Thundershowers. H 73° L 52°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    73°
    Today
    Thundershowers. H 73° L 52°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 73° L 54°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Sports
Could Vikings' guarantee for Cousins start an NFL trend?
Close

Could Vikings' guarantee for Cousins start an NFL trend?

Could Vikings' guarantee for Cousins start an NFL trend?
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jim Mone
Minnesota Vikings new quarterback Kirk Cousins addresses the media after he was introduced during a news conference, after signing a three-year, $84 million contract, at the NFL football team's new headquarters Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Could Vikings' guarantee for Cousins start an NFL trend?

Updated:

EAGAN, Minn. -  The idea began to percolate about 2½ years ago, in discussions between Kirk Cousins and agent Mike McCartney about his status with the Washington Redskins and his future in the NFL.

The goal was to get a fully guaranteed contract, the security players in this league of high turnover and short shelf lives have sought for decades, unlike their peers in professional baseball, basketball and hockey who are accustomed to guaranteed money.

This week, when Cousins finally reached free agency after two consecutive seasons playing on the franchise tag, the Minnesota Vikings made that once-unrealistic aspiration happen with an $84 million, three-year deal.

"It took a great player to come to the market, and it's not easy to get to the market with great players," McCartney said. "It's just the way it turned out. It's been an exciting several weeks in anticipation. We researched all fall, the different teams and potential options. At one point, we never thought that the Vikings would need a quarterback and yet still did our research and homework on them. As we got closer to free agency, I had a feeling we were going to have an opportunity."

As a low draft pick who was forced to work his way up the depth chart and has never won a postseason game, Cousins represented an unlikely candidate to set the precedent. The market always flows toward the demand, though, and because Washington was lukewarm on his long-term potential, Cousins was able to make about $44 million over the last two years and still hit free agency in his prime with no history of significant injury. The Redskins declined to use the franchise tag a third time and acquired Alex Smith in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs instead.

That allowed a player who topped 4,000 passing yards in three straight seasons to cash in on the volume of quarterback-needy teams in the NFL, where there's perpetually a short supply of true superstars at the most challenging of all positions.

"It would be great if this would be a game changer and started a trend. Hopefully, there are some high-profile guys who can build on this and go beyond Kirk's money but still have a fully guaranteed contract," McCartney said, adding: "It's time for it to happen."

The Vikings were the other critical part of this equation, of course. They drafted Teddy Bridgewater in the first round in 2014 with the expectation he'd become their franchise quarterback, but he wrecked his knee right before the 2016 season and has yet to start a game since then. His replacement, Sam Bradford, became a free agent. So did his super sub, Case Keenum. With a roster on the cusp of a Super Bowl, having lost to the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game, the Vikings were more than willing to be as aggressive as they needed to acquire the quarterback they believed was the best available free agent.

"I don't know where it's going to go," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said. "But I know when a player of this caliber gets out there on the market and he's been franchised two years in a row, and it's the quarterback position, you're going to have to do what you have to do. If we didn't, I know a lot of other teams out there would have."

The Vikings didn't offer Cousins the most overall money, McCartney said, but they were confident enough in Cousins to commit to not only the largest per-year average in NFL history (topping Jimmy Garoppolo) but the biggest guaranteed figure the league has seen (beating Matthew Stafford). Those benchmarks will be temporary, of course, with quarterbacks of greater ability and accomplishment like Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan in the queue for contract extensions with their clubs.

The ice has at least been chipped, though, if not broken wide open.

"It won't matter if other players after me choose to go a different route," Cousins said at his introductory news conference on Thursday. "It is what it is for my situation, but players after me have to decide what they want to do."

There are a number of complex reasons why NFL contracts have so rarely been guaranteed like those in MLB, the NBA or the NHL, with one being a decades-old clause in the collective bargaining agreement that requires teams to put deferred guaranteed money in escrow. That was devised before the league's revenue boom to ensure teams wouldn't run out of cash to pay players. Now, the rule can simply deter deep-pocketed owners from granting long-term, guaranteed deals that require cutting massive checks that won't be cashed for years.

"Now we have so much TV money that it's completely unnecessary from my vantage point," McCartney said.

The key to making this a trend instead of a footnote will be more players willing to take shorter contracts. If Cousins asked for a five-year deal, the total value likely wouldn't have been much higher if at all. In so many contracts over the course of the modern NFL, the maximum value was never paid out because teams were able to cut an aged or underperforming players without being on the hook for much if any guaranteed money in the latter part of the deal.

McCartney acknowledged his confidence level of fulfilling this goal was relatively low when he first approached the Redskins about a new contract for his client. Cousins picked the Vikings for more than just the desirability of their offer. They provided him the best championship opportunity of all the suitors, and he raved about the culture and leadership he discovered through his research and initial visit to team headquarters.

"Just so grateful for the way things have played out," Cousins said. "I wouldn't change anything that has happened for the world. Now I'm just excited to look forward to all that is in store."

___

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related

Minnesota Vikings new quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, is welcomed to the podium by head coach Mike Zimmer before addressing the media at a news conference after he was introduced after signing a three-year, $84 million contract at the NFL football team's new headquarters Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Eagan, Minn.

Close

Vikings cap Cousins welcome party, with $84M guaranteed deal

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jim Mone
Minnesota Vikings new quarterback Kirk Cousins, right, is welcomed to the podium by head coach Mike Zimmer before addressing the media at a news conference after he was introduced after signing a three-year, $84 million contract at the NFL football team's new headquarters Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Eagan, Minn.

Minnesota Vikings new quarterback Kirk Cousins addresses the media after he was introduced during a news conference, after signing a three-year, $84 million contract, at the NFL football team's new headquarters Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Eagan, Minn.

Close

Vikings cap Cousins welcome party, with $84M guaranteed deal

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Jim Mone
Minnesota Vikings new quarterback Kirk Cousins addresses the media after he was introduced during a news conference, after signing a three-year, $84 million contract, at the NFL football team's new headquarters Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Eagan, Minn.
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman threatens to blow up Department of Driver Services office, police say
    Woman threatens to blow up Department of Driver Services office, police say
    A woman was arrested after an explosive outburst at a Georgia Department of Driver Services office in Cobb County, according to a warrant. 'If I had a bomb,” the warrant alleges Polly Barfield said, “I'd blow this place up.” Barfield, 53, told Channel 2 Action News her children were present and she had no intention of actually carrying out the threat. She was just frustrated with how long it was taking to get her paperwork done Tuesday at the department’s Kennesaw office. But authorities told the news station the threat made in a state government building 'placed those that heard it in fear for their safety.” Barfield was charged with disorderly conduct, according to the warrant. She was released from the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after posting $4,000 bond. VIEW: Map of crime in metro Atlanta NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.
  • Condolences pour in for Tripp Halstead family on social media
    Condolences pour in for Tripp Halstead family on social media
    Messages of condolence poured in for the family of young Tripp Halstead, who died on Thursday.
  • The Roots' SXSW show canceled after bomb threat; man arrested
    The Roots' SXSW show canceled after bomb threat; man arrested
    Update, 2:14 a.m. CDT Sunday: Austin police have arrested a man in connection with a bomb threat that led to the cancellation of The Roots’ show Saturday at South by Southwest.  The city of Austin tweeted the following statement early Sunday: Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, the release said. Police also tweeted Ingram’s booking photo: ORIGINAL STORY: A South by Southwest performance by The Roots at Fair Market in Austin, Texas, was canceled Saturday night due to a “security concern,” event organizers said. >> Visit Statesman.com for the latest on this developing story A police spokesman said around 9:30 p.m. that more information would be released via Twitter, but nothing had been posted by 11:30 p.m. CDT. However, the Austin Chronicle reported that it had two staffers at the event. One staffer heard event workers discussing the concern as a bomb threat, according to a report the weekly posted online, and 'a second Chronicle staffer spoke with someone working at Fair Market tonight, who confirmed that Austin police were canvassing the property to determine whether there is any validity to the threat.' The cancellation of the show on the final night of the South By Southwest Festival comes at a time of heightened concern in the city following three deadly package bombs – two on Monday – that have exploded in East Austin this month, killing two people and seriously injuring a third. >> Austin package explosions: 3 blasts appear connected, claim 2 lives, police say Representatives for the event issued the following statement Saturday night after the cancellation:  “Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam. After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions.” >> Austin package bombings: Friends remember victims Draylen Mason, Anthony House In an Instagram post, Fair Market representatives said Anheuser-Busch made the call to cancel the event. In a tweet that was later deleted Saturday night, frontman Questlove wrote, “Uh, welp can’t say much but for those in Austin waiting in line to see us tonight. Tonight’s show has been cancelled. They’ll make official announcement but I’d rather save y’all the trouble of waiting in line.” >> On Austin360.com: Complete coverage of SXSW In response to fans who were upset after waiting in line for hours, Questlove also tweeted:
  • SXSW 2018: Bill Murray recites poem on street while wearing overalls, bucket hat
    SXSW 2018: Bill Murray recites poem on street while wearing overalls, bucket hat
    Bill Murray has arrived at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. >> The Roots SXSW show canceled following possible bomb threat, report says He’s in town for multiple reasons – the premiere of Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” on Saturday night, a dedication at the Belo Center for New Media at the University of Texas on Saturday afternoon and an appearance at the Long Center on Sunday night. >> On Austin360.com: Complete coverage of SXSW >> Read more trending news  In true Bill Murray fashion, he also appeared on Sixth Street on Saturday evening and recited a poem while wearing overalls and a bucket hat, likely to promote his Long Center show at which he’ll be sharing stories and poetry. Anderson made an appearance, too: >> Click here to watch
  • Mueller now has memos McCabe kept on Trump dealings
    Mueller now has memos McCabe kept on Trump dealings
    Andrew McCabe, the onetime FBI deputy director long scorned by President Donald Trump and just fired by the attorney general, kept personal memos detailing interactions with the president that have been provided to the special counsel's office and are similar to the notes compiled by dismissed FBI chief James Comey, The Associated Press has learned. The memos could factor into special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation as his team examines Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice. McCabe's memos include details of his own interactions with the president, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who wasn't authorized to discuss the notes publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. They also recount different conversations he had with Comey, who kept notes on meetings with Trump that unnerved him. Though the precise contents are unknown, the memos possibly could help substantiate McCabe's assertion that he was unfairly maligned by a White House he says had declared 'war' on the FBI and Mueller's investigation. They almost certainly contain, as Comey's memos did, previously undisclosed details about encounters between the Trump administration and FBI that could be of interest to Mueller. The disclosure Saturday came hours after Trump called McCabe's firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions 'a great day for Democracy' and asserted without elaboration that McCabe knew 'all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels off the FBI!' In the last year, Trump has repeatedly condemned McCabe as emblematic of an FBI that he insists is biased against his administration. That sent former CIA Director John Brennan, an outspoken Trump critic, into a Twitter tizzy: 'When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you.' Sessions said he acted on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials who said McCabe had not been candid with a watchdog office investigation. McCabe was fired two days before his retirement date on Sunday. The dismissal likely jeopardizes his ability to collect his full pension benefits and, more broadly, could add to the turmoil that has enveloped the FBI since Comey's firing and as the bureau moves ahead with an investigation the White House has dismissed as a hoax. An upcoming inspector general's report is expected to conclude that McCabe, who spent more than 20 years with the FBI, had authorized the release of information to the media and was not forthcoming with the watchdog office as it examined the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. McCabe has vigorously disputed the allegations and said his credibility had been attacked as 'part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally' but also the FBI and law enforcement. 'It is part of this administration's ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the special counsel investigation, which continue to this day,' he added. 'Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the special counsel's work.' The firing set off dueling tweets between Trump, who called the termination a 'great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI,' and Comey, the director he fired 10 months ago. Trump called Comey 'sanctimonious' and said Comey made McCabe 'look like a choirboy.' Comey, referencing his highly anticipated book that comes out next month, responded with his own tweet: 'Mr. President, the American people will hear my story very soon. And they can judge for themselves who is honorable and who is not.' Also Saturday, Trump's personal lawyer, John Dowd, cited the 'brilliant and courageous example' by Sessions and the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility and said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should 'bring an end' to the Russia investigation 'manufactured' by Comey. Dowd told the AP that he neither was calling on Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller's inquiry, to fire the special counsel immediately nor had discussed with Rosenstein the idea of dismissing Mueller or ending the probe. Mueller is investigating whether Trump's actions, including Comey's ouster, constitute obstruction of justice. McCabe could be an important witness, and his memos could be used by investigators as they look into whether Trump sought to thwart the FBI probe. Comey's own memos, including one in which he says Trump encouraged him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, have been provided to Mueller and are part of his investigation. McCabe, in a statement defending himself, asserted he was singled out by the administration because of the 'role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath' of Comey's firing last May. He became acting director after that but clashed with the Trump administration, including when he publicly rejected White House assertions that Comey had lost the support of the rank-and-file. He abruptly left the deputy director position in January and went on leave. The firing arises from an inspector general review into how the FBI handled the Clinton email investigation. That inquiry focused not only on specific decisions made by FBI leadership but also on news media leaks. McCabe came under scrutiny over an October 2016 news report that revealed differing approaches within the FBI and Justice Department over how aggressively the Clinton Foundation should be investigated. The watchdog office has concluded that McCabe authorized FBI officials to speak to a Wall Street Journal reporter for that story and that McCabe had not been forthcoming with investigators. McCabe denies it. McCabe became entangled in presidential politics in 2016 after it was revealed that his wife, during her unsuccessful run for state Senate in Virginia one year earlier, received campaign contributions from the political action committee of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va., a longtime Clinton friend. The FBI has said McCabe received the necessary ethics approval about his wife's candidacy and was not supervising the Clinton investigation at the time of the contributions. ___ Associated Press writer Chad Day contributed to this report. ___ Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP
  • Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars
    Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars
    A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars. Birds-N-Paradise co-owner Erik Schreiner tells the Press-Enterprise newspaper in Riverside that surveillance footage shows at least one shadowy figure stealing the birds early Friday. He says the thieves took three Patagonian conures worth $950 each; a caique parrot worth $1,400; a rose-breasted cockatoo worth $2,200; and a yellow nape Amazon parrot worth $2,500. Schreiner believes the theft at his shop in the city of Menifee is tied to other recent bird heists in the region. Thefts have occurred at a bird farm in Redlands and an exotic bird store in Cypress in the past few weeks. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says it's not clear if the crimes are linked.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.