Concussion expert irate when Texans’ QB returns after hard hit

HOUSTON - Hard hits are not unusual in the NFL, but the one Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage took Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers was particularly scary. When Savage returned to the game moments later, it drew an angry response from the founding CEO of Concussion Legacy Foundation on Twitter.
Savage was hit by 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil as he threw an incomplete pass on third down, ESPN reported. The quarterback had trouble getting up and his hands were shaking.
After being evaluated by the Texans’ medical staff, Savage returned to the game three minutes later and threw two incomplete passes before being replaced by T.J. Yates with two minutes left in the half.
Chris Nowinski, a former professional wrestler with the WWE and author of “Head Games: Football’s Concussion Crisis,” tweeted that he was “disgusted” by Savage’s return to action.
“I would not let my worst enemy go through the 2017 #NFL sideline concussion protocol,” tweeted Nowinski, who is co-director of Boston University’s Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy.
Disgusted that the @HoustonTexans allowed Tom Savage to return to the game after 2 plays after showing these horrifying #concussion signs (is that a seizure?) after a head impact. I would not let my worst enemy go through the 2017 #NFL sideline concussion protocol... https://t.co/PeJr5ISAIJ— Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 10, 2017
After taking the hit, Savage spoke with the Texans’ medical staff, ESPN reported. Before the Texans' next offensive series, a team official held Savage's jersey and arm as he tried to return to the field. Savage argued with the team official; after coming off the field a second time, Savage was escorted to the locker room by the team's trainer.
The Texans ruled Savage out with a concussion, ESPN reported.
