Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 90
L 68

!
Traffic
WSB RoundtableHawk:

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 86° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
UGA’s Eason out; Parrish could play against Mississippi State
Close

UGA’s Eason out; Parrish could play against Mississippi State

UGA’s Eason out; Parrish could play against Mississippi State
Photo Credit: John Kelley/UGA Sports
Georgia defensive back Malkom Parrish missed the first three games of the 2017 season.

UGA’s Eason out; Parrish could play against Mississippi State

By: Seth Emerson DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart maintains there’s “a chance” that cornerback Malkom Parrish could play Saturday, while quarterback Jacob Eason “hasn’t lost any focus” as he continues to work back from his injury.

That was the update as of Thursday morning on Georgia’s two most notable injured players. Parrish, a two-year starter at cornerback, has missed Georgia’s first three games with a foot injury but returned to practice this week. Eason suffered a knee ligament injury in the first quarter of the season opener.

Eason is not expected to play this week, with freshman Jake Fromm starting his third consecutive game. But Eason, who has been in uniform and throwing during practice, has remained active in the gameplanning for the Mississippi State game.

“He wants to be around it. He’s stayed in all the meetings. He hasn’t lost any focus,” Smart said Thursday morning during an Atlanta radio appearance. “He’s been a part of the gameplan, he understands what we’re doing.”

Parrish appears closer to seeing the field. He still appeared limited during Wednesday’s media viewing of practice. When host Chuck Dowdle asked Smart if there was a chance to get Parrish back, Smart answered:

“Yeah, a chance to get him back. We think he’s done a good job this week. The biggest thing with him is conditioning. We’ve just got to make sure he can play the number of plays we ask him to.”

Suggested video:

Close

UGA’s Eason out; Parrish could play against Mississippi State

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • US, Russian militaries hold unprecedented talks on Syria
    US, Russian militaries hold unprecedented talks on Syria
    The U.S. says American and Russia military leaders have met for an unprecedented, face-to-face session in Syria or nearby to discuss increasing tensions around a remaining Islamic State stronghold in Syria. Syrian government forces, Russian special forces and U.S.-backed militants are fighting for the oil-rich Deir el-Zour province. Army Col. Ryan Dillon says U.S. and Russian general officers shared maps, graphics and information about where their forces are battling in the area. The recent discussions suggest an expanded effort to cooperate in the fight. Dillon says U.S. and Russian ground forces in Syria have coordinating over telephone lines in the past month or so to ensure their forces don't fire on each other. Russia has accused the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces of firing on Syrian government troops in the area.
  • Texas doughnut shop offering 'scary clown deliveries'
    Texas doughnut shop offering 'scary clown deliveries'
    A doughnut shop in Texas is offering an unusual delivery service, for those brave enough to accept. Hurt Donuts in Frisco is offering 'scary clown deliveries' for a limited time. If the service is popular, the company may expand to surrounding areas, according to its Facebook post. >> Read more trending news The creepy clown holding a box of doughnuts and red balloons is inspired by Pennywise, the terrifying star of “It,” the movie based upon Stephen King’s epic novel. The movie was released this month and is the book’s second film adaptation.  Other Pennywise “sightings” have been spotted across the country, including in one Pennsylvania town, where a prankster tied red balloons to sewer grates.
  • The Latest: Trump meeting on North Korea threat
    The Latest: Trump meeting on North Korea threat
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local): 11:56 a.m. President Donald Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday about the ongoing North Korea crisis. Moon praised Trump's bellicose speech to the United Nations about the threat, saying the U.S. had 'responded in a very good way.' Trump is expected to announce additional sanctions about North Korea on Thursday over its nuclear weapons program. Moon deemed North Korea's provocation 'deplorable,' prompting Trump to compliment his word choice. His opponent during last year's election, Hillary Clinton, took criticism for referring to Trump's supporters as belonging in 'a basket of deplorables.' Trump called it 'a lucky word.'' The president also said that the U.S. and South Korea were working on improving trade agreements though that was less important than addressing the North Korea threat. ____ 10:17 a.m. President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup. Asked Thursday about new punishment for the North, Trump said: 'We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea.' Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the U.S. will have no choice but to 'totally destroy' North Korea if the North continues to threaten the U.S. and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan. Trump spoke Thursday at a meeting in New York with the president of Afghanistan. North Korea is the likely topic of discussion when Trump holds separate talks later Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay). The three leaders will also meet over lunch.
  • The Latest: Study finds health bill would reshuffle dollars
    The Latest: Study finds health bill would reshuffle dollars
    The Latest on the Republican effort to end 'Obamacare' and replace it with a new health care law (all times local): 11:45 a.m. A study finds the latest GOP effort to end 'Obamacare' would take federal dollars away from states that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The study says the states that didn't expand Medicaid would initially get more federal dollars under the Republican Graham-Cassidy bill. The nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation study came out Thursday. It estimates the states that didn't expand Medicaid would get an average of 12 percent more. The study says states that expanded Medicaid to serve more low-income adults would face a cut of around 11 percent from 2020-2026, says the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. The biggest losers, percentage-wise, would be: New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Vermont and Minnesota. California would be the biggest loser in dollars. The biggest winners would be: Mississippi, Texas, Kansas, Georgia, South Dakota, and Tennessee. But the study says those gains could vanish over time. ___ 3:55 a.m. The Republican drive to upend 'Obamacare' with a new health law is getting a boost from a sense of political necessity. There's fresh evidence GOP voters are adamant that the party achieve its long-promised goal of replacing the Obama-era law. Success is far from assured but many Republicans are feeling pressure to get it done. GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and South Carolina's Lindsey Graham have spent weeks concocting and selling the party's new approach to scrapping Obamacare. They say their proposal, shifting money and decision-making from Washington to the states, nearly has the votes it would need in a showdown expected next week, a deadline that's focused the party on making a final run at the issue.
  • VIDEO: Officers hailed as heroes for rescuing people trapped inside burning car
    VIDEO: Officers hailed as heroes for rescuing people trapped inside burning car
    Dramatic video shows police officers running toward a car on fire to save two people trapped inside. The five Atlanta officers are being hailed as heroes for helping to rescue the victims. Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is LIVE with more on the officers' live-saving actions, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  Police tell Channel 2 Action News the officers found the car in flames around 3:46 a.m. Wednesday on Cheshire Bridge and I-85. TRENDING STORIES: 'I failed miserably': Teacher apologizes for profanity-laced homework GT officer who shot student says he appreciates community's support VIDEO: Teacher is repeatedly slapped during fight between students    
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.