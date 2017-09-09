SACK SECURES VICTORY
Notre Dame had a first-and-10 at its 36-yard line when Georgia outside linebacker Davin Bellamy sacked Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush for a loss of nine yards with 1:27 to play in the game. The ball came loose on the play, and Lorenzo Carter, Georgia’s other outside linebacker, recovered the fumble. Georgia then ran out the clock on a 20-19 victory. Carter had a sack and recovered fumble late in the third quarter.
GO-AHEAD FIELD GOAL
Notre Dame took a 19-17 lead on a field goal with 10:21 to play in the fourth quarter, and after each team had a three-and-out, Georgia took over on its 25-yard line with 6:47 left in regulation. Georgia drove 63 yards on nine plays on a drive that ended with a 29-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. Nick Chubb started the drive with a 12-yard run, but the key play was a 31-yard pass from freshman quarterback Jake Fromm to Javon Wims that put the Bulldogs on the Notre Dame 17.
WHAT. A. CATCH. 😱 pic.twitter.com/6YNURDDYHX— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 10, 2017
SLOPPY GAME
The teams committed 20 penalties combined for 190 yards. Georgia had 12 of them for 127 yards. Each team committed penalties that extended drives for the opponent and set up scores. One of the costlier penalties on Georgia occurred on a kickoff return in the first quarter. After Notre Dame ended its first drive with a field goal, Elijah Holyfield returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards to the Notre Dame 4, but Jarvis Wilson was called for a holding on a player who was behind Holyfield at the time of the hold. Also, the teams combined to commit three turnovers.
