ATHENS — Georgia appears to be preparing to start redshirt freshman Solomon Kindley in Saturday’s showdown at Notre Dame. Senior cornerback Aaron Davis, on the other hand, still appears to be a question mark.

Both players missed part or all of the season opener because of injuries, and both were categorized as hopeful for Saturday when this week began. But Kindley appears to be closer.

Kindley (ankle injury) was once again working with the first team at right guard drills on Wednesday. The rest of the line was as its been this week, with junior Kendall Baker at left guard.

If Baker starts, it would be the first start of his college career. He played both guard spots in the opener. Pat Allen, who started the opener at left guard, continues to work at second team. Dyshon Sims, who started at right guard, is also with the second team.

As for Davis (hamstring), he was doing some but not all work. The senior went through one drill, hitting a blocking sled with full ferocity, then sat out another, consulting briefly with head athletic trainer Ron Courson before returning to action.

Davis did appear to be doing more than he had in previous practices.

“He’s been great, working hard and continuing to push,” head coach Kirby Smart said after Tuesday’s practice. “We could really use him. He’s getting reps.”

Sophomore Tyrique McGhee took Davis’ place in the lineup at left cornerback last Saturday. Senior Malkom Parrish, a starter the past two seasons, continues to be out after foot surgery in mid-August.

Like Davis, freshman receiver J.J. Holloman has also been dealing with a hamstring injury, which limited his action in the opener. Holloman continues to sit out some drills during media viewing periods, but Smart remains hopeful that he can play. Holloman, who enrolled in January, was a potentially key piece of the receiver rotation.

“The time he missed from the hamstring hurt him mentally, not physically,” Smart said. “He’s a guy that when he figures it out – he’s a great kid, he works really hard. He’s got a great physical presence and a great target. He’s just got to get comfortable. He’s going through what some of those guys – Riley, Tyler – went through last year.”

Georgia practiced Wednesday in its indoor facility, as there was some rain in the area. The team leaves Friday for South Bend.

