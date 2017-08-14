ATHENS — The headline: Isaiah Wynn, Georgia’s most important offensive lineman, is back. The result: The Bulldogs are still tinkering with how the rest of the line will look.

Wynn was back at left tackle on Monday after missing all of last week with what head coach Kirby Smart termed “an illness.” And Wynn was of course with the first team. The second-teamer there was Dyshon Sims, who ran first-team left tackle in Wynn’s absence.

But Pat Allen, the sophomore who was demoted to second team last week, was back at first-team left guard on Monday.

Andrew Thomas, the freshman who was first-team left guard in Allen’s place last week, was still on the first team …. but now at right tackle. Thomas was projected as a tackle coming out of high school and was at tackle the first week of practice, before last week’s experiment at guard.

So on Monday it was another highly-touted freshman’s turn to try left guard: Isaiah Wilson, who was the second-teamer behind Allen. Wilson ran second-team right tackle last week.

Ben Cleveland, the redshirt freshman who ran first-team right tackle last week, was still at right tackle on Monday, but was working behind Thomas.

Finally, center (Lamont Gaillard) and right guard (Solomon Kindley) remained unchanged. Those two have been in those spots all of spring practice.

The second team offensive line also included Kendall Baker at right guard and walk-on Sean Fogarty at center.

OK, now for some non-offensive line updates:

This practice was indoors, with storms threatening Athens.

Jonathan Ledbetter, the standout junior defensive lineman, remains out. Ledbetter missed Saturday’s scrimmage with what Smart also called an illness.

Long snapper Trent Frix was not seen at practice.

Freshman receiver Mark Webb was working with the slots, the first time that’s been seen during a media viewing period. Webb had a drop, but then caught another pass, leading offensive coordinator Jim Chaney to shout: “You’re back home in the slot!”

Junior receiver Terry Godwin was again working on the outside, which may just be an effort to get him polished up on those routes. Godwin, who has been the first receiver with the slots, is being prepared for all receiver roles.

Mecole Hardman was first in line with the slots, in Godwin’s absence.

Redshirt freshman Chauncey Manac continues to work with the defensive lineman.

Sophomore J.R. Reed, contending for a starting spot at safety, made a nice one-handed catch about 10 yards away from the thrower on this drill. (The thrower was Kirby Smart.)

