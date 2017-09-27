Listen Live
Georgia injury updates: Jacob Eason, Solomon Kindley
Close

Georgia injury updates: Jacob Eason, Solomon Kindley

Georgia injury updates: Jacob Eason, Solomon Kindley
Photo Credit: ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
Injured Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason watches his team prepare to play Samford in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Athens. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Georgia injury updates: Jacob Eason, Solomon Kindley

By: Jay Black

ATHENS — While not saying yet that Jacob Eason has been cleared to play, Georgia coach Kirby Smart acknowledged that the sophomore quarterback is “much closer to being able to play.”

Eason seemed much more active in practice on Tuesday, able to roll out and run more easily on his injured left knee. Eason has missed three games after spraining a ligament in the season opener.

“It’s day to day. He did do much better today I thought,” Smart said, adding that he saw Eason in the 7-on-7 and early periods of practice. “He looks much better than he did last week. He’s moved around and escaped some. Even yesterday, he took reps and a couple of times the D-line broke through and he was able to get away and move and be comfortable. He’s much closer to being able to play.”

Right guard Solomon Kindley, who sprained his right ankle last Saturday against Mississippi State, was held out of first-team work on Tuesday. But Smart is optimistic about Kindley, who started two straight games at right guard.

“We think he’s going to be okay. But we just don’t want to put him in there with the 1s right now,” Smart said. “We hope he’ll be all right.”

﻿For more on UGA’s injury report head to our partners at Dawgnation.com

﻿
