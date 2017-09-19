Georgia Bulldogs’ 2018 schedule announced

The SEC released its 2018 football schedules for all 14 schools Tuesday.
The schedule includes 56 SEC games across 13 weeks. It will begin the weekend of Sept. 1 with 14 games, including five at neutral sites, and conclude with the championship game Dec. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Each team will play eight conference games (six in division).
UGA’s four true road games will be SEC contests at South Carolina, Missouri, LSU and Kentucky. Its game with South Carolina has returned to its normal Week 2 slot after it was the Bulldogs’ third and sixth games in 2015 and 2016 and is scheduled as the ninth game this season. The Bulldogs’ trip to LSU will be their first since 2008 because of the SEC’s interdivision rotation schedule.
Georgia will open against Austin Peay, the schools’ first meeting, and will also face Massachusetts on Nov. 17 as part of a football and basketball agreement.
Other SEC highlights include LSU-Miami (Arlington, Texas), Auburn-Washington (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and Alabama-Louisville (Orlando) matchups as neutral-site games during the opening weekend. Florida will face former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Colorado State on Sept. 15 as part of the agreement to hire Jim McElwain from the Rams. Texas A&M will host Clemson in Week 2.
Rivalry weekend, as always, will close the season on the weekend of Nov. 24. The games include Georgia-Georgia Tech, Auburn-Alabama, Florida-Florida State, Clemson-South Carolina and Tennessee-Vanderbilt, among others.
Georgia’s 2018 football schedule (Home games in BOLD)
Sept. 1, vs. Austin Peay Governors
Sept. 8, at South Carolina Gamecocks
Sept. 15, vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Sept. 22, at Missouri Tigers
Sept. 29, vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Oct. 6, vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Oct. 13, at LSU Tigers
Oct. 20 OFF
Oct. 27, Florida Gators (at Jacksonville, Fla.)
Nov. 3, at Kentucky Wildcats
No. 10, vs. Auburn Tigers
Nov. 17, vs. UMass Minutemen
Nov. 24, vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Dec. 1, SEC Championship Game (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
