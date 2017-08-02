Why Kirby Smart thinks his secondary can be better

In the nearly two years now that Kirby Smart has been Georgia’s football coach, this much has become clear: He will be bluntly honest when he analyzes his team. And that’s especially true when it comes to the secondary, where he used to play for the Bulldogs.

It happened last year, when Smart downplayed an experienced secondary that had finished first in the nation the year before he arrived. It happened again at Smart’s first preseason news conference, when he essentially said that having four starters back was overrated.

“We’ve got guys back, but how well do those guys play,” said Smart, Georgia’s starting safety in the late 1990s. “Do they play to the standard of what University of Georgia is? I don’t think so. I can’t sit here and say we play to the level of expectation that a secondary should play to.”

That was fairly unprompted, and also seemed a bit harsh, considering the unit did finish second in the SEC in pass defense last year. But it’s also defensible when you consider that Georgia was torched by the two best quarterbacks it faced last year – Ole Miss’ Chad Kelly and Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs – and that questions remain about this experienced Georgia secondary.

Is there a No. 1 cornerback? Is four-year starter Dominick Sanders a great safety or merely a good one who occasionally makes crucial mistakes? And will the team be able to replace Maurice Smith, who literally walked in two weeks into the preseason last year and started every game at nickelback?

