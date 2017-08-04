What to know for UGA Fan Day

Georgia football fans can get an up close look at the team before the season Saturday during UGA Fan Day at Sanford Stadium.

For a second straight year, the team will hold an open practice before signing autographs.

Admission is free. Gates (2, 4, 6 and 9) open at 2:30 p.m.

The 100 and 200 levels will be open for seating during practice. (The west end zone will be closed due to ongoing construction.)

Fans looking to snap photos with Bulldogs mascot Uga X can lineup for tickets starting at noon from the East End ticket windows on East Campus Road. Tickets will be limited to the first 150 fans.

2017 UGA Fan Day schedule

12 p.m. — Ticket distribution for photos with Uga X

2:30 p.m. — Gates Open – Gates 2, 4, 6 and 9

3 p.m. — Uga photos in Athletic Box on north side (Ticket holders must by in line no later than 3:30 p.m.)

3:30-5:30 p.m. — Open practice

5:45 p.m. — Autographs, on the field (45 minutes allotted)

• Defense – South sideline

• Offense – North sideline

• Coach Smart in East end zone

6:30 p.m. — Event ends

In case of inclement weather, the autograph session will be canceled.

﻿Then tune to News 95.5 FM & AM-750 WSB at 6 p.m. for our UGA Fall Camp Preview Show. Hosted by WSB sports director Jay Black and the Voice of the Dawgs Scott Howard.

