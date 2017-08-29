Week 6: Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

TAILGATE SHOW: TBA
KICKOFF: TBA
LOCATION: Vanderbilt Stadium – Nashville, Tenn.
TV: TBA
2016 RECORDS: Georgia (8-5, 4-4 SEC); Vanderbilt (6-7, 3-5 SEC)
2017 SCHEDULE: Georgia | Vanderbilt
LINE: TBA
SERIES HISTORY: Georgia leads 55-20-2 (First meeting 1893)
- After winning all but one meeting from 1995-2012, UGA is 2-2 vs Vanderbilt.
- Georgia has only lost once in Nashville (2013) since 1991.
LAST YEAR: Vanderbilt 17, Georgia 16 in Athens
- In a loss that Kirby Smart admitted left him embarrassed, Georgia managed to run for only 75 yards against a decent Commodores defense
- Nick Chubb had only 40 yards on the ground, while Jacob Eason threw for 346 and a TD
- Vandy took the lead with 9:43 left on a Khari Blasingame run
- UGA advanced to the VU 41 yard line where Isaiah McKenzie was stopped on fourth-and-1.
