Week 5: Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers

TAILGATE SHOW: TBA
KICKOFF: TBA
LOCATION: Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: TBA
2016 RECORDS: Georgia (8-5, 4-4 SEC); Vanderbilt (3-9, 0-8 SEC)
2017 SCHEDULE: Georgia | Tennessee
LINE: TBA
SERIES HISTORY: Tennessee leads 21-23-2 (First meeting 1899)
- Georgia has lost two the last two meetings after winning five straight
- The Vols last won back to back meetings in Knoxville in 2009
LAST YEAR: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31
- 25 Georgia had No. 11 Tennessee on the verge of an upset after Jacob Eason completed a 47 yard pass to Riley Ridley with 10 seconds left.
- However two key penalties after the TD and kickoff gave the Vols the ball at the UGA 43 yard line when Josh Dobbs completed a Hail Mary to Jauan Jennings to win the game with no time left.
- Tennessee scored 21 points in the fourth quarter
- Isaac Nauta had five catches for 83 yards and his first career TD.
- Eason was 17-for-28 for 211 yards and two TDs.
