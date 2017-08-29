Listen Live
College Football
Week 1: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs
Week 1: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs

Week 1: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs

Week 1: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs No. 15 Georgia Bulldogs

By: Jay Black

TAILGATE SHOW: 2:00 p.m. on News 95.5 & AM-750 WSB

KICKOFF: 6:15 p.m.

LOCATION: Sanford Stadium - Athens Ga.

TV: ESPN

2016 RECORDS: Appalachian State (10-3, 7-1 Sun Belt); Georgia (8-5, 4-4 SEC)

2017 SCHEDULE: App. StateGeorgia

LINE: Georgia by 14

SERIES HISTORY: Georgia leads 1-0 (First meeting 2013)

  • The Mountaineers were playing in their last season as an FCS team. 

LAST GAME: 2013 (UGA 45, App. St. 6)

  • Aaron Murray (16-for-26 281 yards) threw two TD passes to set the SEC career record.
  • Dawgs only led 14-6 at the half and then scored 31 unanswered.
  • Todd Gurley rushed for 75 yards and a TD.
News

  • Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case ‘we have ever seen’
    Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case ‘we have ever seen’
    Georgia cops find worst animal cruelty case 'we have ever seen'

Polk County authorities are investigating after finding "one of the worst cruelty to animal cases we have ever seen" on Monday. According to the Polk police department's Facebook page, 60 to 70 dogs were located about 200 yards behind a house on Cash Town Road in Aragon, which is just north of Rockmart and about 50 miles east of Atlanta. ALSO: Cobb cops: Woman ate Buffalo Wild Wings as dog sat in 113-degree car Most of the animals, which appeared to be bulldogs or a mixed breed, were malnourished and several were injured, police Chief Kenny Dodd said. "These dogs are not vicious," Dodd said while videotaping as he walked through the woods of the expansive property. "This breaks your heart." The dogs were tied up and scattered throughout the remote property. Some had shelter, some did not. Most had no food or water until the officers provided it Monday afternoon. Dodd said his officers and those with animal control would be at the location all night guarding the animals. They plan to remove the dogs Tuesday. RELATED: Cobb cops: Man killed a kitten by dropping a rock on its head He did not give specifics about the owner of the property or any potential charges. But he did say, "I wanted the public to see how these dogs were being treated." Dodd said he hopes they can find homes for all of the dogs.
  • Want to win free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for a year? Here’s your shot
    Want to win free Dunkin’ Donuts coffee for a year? Here’s your shot
    Want to win free Dunkin' Donuts coffee for a year? Here's your shot

Just in time for pumpkin-flavored everything, Dunkin' Donuts announced Tuesday its first-ever "peel-and-reveal" promotion that could mean free coffee for a year or other prizes for customers of the national coffee chain. >> Read more trending news  In addition, in a sure sign of autumn, Dunkin' Donuts stores are welcoming back classic pumpkin coffees, doughnuts, doughnut hole treats and muffins along with a new Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread. The brand also has new Maple Pecan Flavored Coffees and a new Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. The chain's "Sip. Peel. Win." promotion offers a prize or special offers to every guest who purchases a large or extra large hot coffee, tea or hot chocolate, excluding espresso. It runs until Sept. 30 or while supplies last. >> Related: Dunkin' Donuts considers cutting 'Donuts' from name Specially marked large and extra large hot cups will be stickered with a game piece, giving guests the chance to win a year's worth of free coffee, Dunkin' Donuts gift cards, free menu items, or other prizes. There will be 50 grand-prize awards of free coffee for a year -- paid out in the form of $598 worth of Dunkin' Donuts gift cards -- available nationwide. For details of the promotion, go to www.sippeelwin.com. "Coffee is such an important beverage for so many of our guests, as it helps keep them energized to make the most of each day," Tom Manchester, vice president of field marketing for Dunkin' Brands, said in a release. "Through our first-ever on-cup instant win program, we are rewarding our busy guests with prizes and special discounts on large or extra large hot cups." Originally a doughnut and coffee chain, Dunkin' Donuts has expanded its offerings in recent years to include frozen and iced beverages as well as bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, bakery sandwiches and wraps.
  • Houston police officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Houston police officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Houston police officer drowns in Harvey floodwaters, report says

A Houston police officer drowned Sunday morning when he was trapped by floodwaters brought to the region by Harvey, the Houston Chronicle reported. >> Read more trending news Citing three unidentified police department officials, the newspaper reported that a 30-year veteran of the Houston Police Department became trapped in his patrol car at Interstate 45 and the Hardy Toll road. 'He was trying different routes, and took a wrong turn,' an unidentified official told the Chronicle. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference Tuesday that he was aware of reports of a police officer drowning in Harvey's wake, but both he and police Chief Art Acevedo declined to comment. More than a dozen people have died in the days since Harvey slammed into the Texas coast on Friday, according to the Austin American-Statesman. Harvey made landfall in Rockport as a Category 4 hurricane with winds topping 130 mph. It was downgraded Saturday to a tropical storm.
  • Georgia couple killed in plane crash leaves behind 5 children
    Georgia couple killed in plane crash leaves behind 5 children
    Georgia couple killed in plane crash leaves behind 5 children

A prominent metro Atlanta real estate developer and his wife, an interior designer featured on HGTV, were the two passengers on a plane that crashed near Savannah on Monday, officials confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.  Byron Cocke, 42, and Catherine Cocke, 39, died when the plane crashed in a "very heavily wooded area" about 150 feet from the Ogeechee River, said Clint Hodges, Effingham County director of emergency management. The plane was heading to Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Hodges said. He confirmed that the husband is the co-founder and co-CEO of CF Real Estate, a company that formed from a 2013 merger between Cocke Finkelstein, Inc., and Atlanta-based Lane Company, according to its website. CF Real Estate has properties as far north as Michigan, but is responsible for several metro Atlanta housing projects, including The Lofts at Atlantic Station and Olmsted Chamblee, which features a big sign of the city's name. TRENDING STORIES: Police officer who hit, killed jogger charged Man says he nearly died from flesh-eating bacteria after beach trip People are criticizing and defending Joel Osteen amid Houston deluge  Hodges was unsure whether the couple was flying for business from Savannah, where the company has a student-centric apartment complex named The Hue. A spokeswoman with CF Real Estate was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. The Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association posted a statement about the couple's death on its website. The statement said one member of the couple was part of the association's board but didn't say which. "The Savannah community has lost a shining light in this beautiful couple and while our hearts are heavy, we ask for prayers for their surviving five children." The website for the wife's interior design business said she was featured on a 2011 episode of HGTV's "My Big Amazing Renovation," titled "Going Big in Georgia" showing her 18-month renovation of the couple's 1950s home.  Authorities have not released a cause of the crash. Hodges said Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board would start their investigations that morning. A Chatham County Mosquito Control helicopter found the downed Beechcraft Bonanza, a fixed-wing single-engine aircraft built in 1994, about 11:20 a.m. on Monday, nearly two hours after being notified that it had crashed. The plane is registered to a resident of Tyrone, according to FAA records. Officials were still working to notify the pilot's next of kin and had not identified him on Tuesday.
  • Sessions: Drug overdoses 'the top lethal issue' in the US
    Sessions: Drug overdoses 'the top lethal issue' in the US
    Sessions: Drug overdoses 'the top lethal issue' in the US

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is calling the epidemic of drug overdose deaths 'the top lethal issue' in the U.S. and urged everyone 'create and foster a culture that's hostile to drug use.' Sessions delivered the remarks Tuesday to the National Alliance For Drug Endangered Children, which is hosting its annual conference in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Sessions told conference attendees that preliminary data showing nearly 60,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2016 will be the highest in the country's history. Sessions spoke for about 25 minutes and left without taking questions. At one point, he accused Hollywood, the media and government officials for sending 'mixed messages about the harmfulness of drugs.' He didn't name any government officials.
  • Dog keeps planes safe on the ground, in air
    Dog keeps planes safe on the ground, in air
    Dog keeps planes safe on the ground, in air

The grounds crew of a Michigan airport has really gone to the dogs -- and that's a good thing. Piper, a 9-year-old border collie, keeps aircraft safe at the Traverse City, Michigan, airport.  How, you may wonder, can a small dog keep big planes safe? Piper's job is to control, or chase away, birds and wildlife that could impact flight operations, CBS News reported. Over his career, he has chased 6,156 birds and counting over his 5,400 hours worked and 1,507 miles he's patrolled. Piper has done quite a job and has developed a following. He has fans on Reddit according to the Cherry Capital Airport K-9 Team. His story, usually showing him with his flight goggles and other safety gear strapped on, has also been featured on CNN, NBC and Fox News. >> Read more trending news  Piper's protection includes his goggles, ear protection, an aerial insertion vest, a tracking harness, shoes to keep his paws safe in the cold or heat and a K-9 trauma kit. Most of his gear was donated by various groups and businesses, according to the airport team's website. Piper has been on the job with his partner Brian Edwards for years, and it only took a year for the dog to get acclimated to the noise and other distractions on the tarmac, CBS News reported. Luckily, the birds that Piper is tasked to keep away from aircraft haven't gotten used to the aviation guard dog. Normally airports use shotgun blanks to scare animals away, but the birds and other wildlife can become accustomed to the noise. But Piper hones in on their fight or flight instinct when he chases them away and away they go, CBS News reported.
