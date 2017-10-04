Listen Live
cloudy-day
67°
H 80
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
67°
Mostly Clear
H 80° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    67°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 80° L 57°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 80° L 57°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 82° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College Football
4 Vanderbilt players who will challenge the Bulldogs
Close

4 Vanderbilt players who will challenge the Bulldogs

4 Vanderbilt players who will challenge the Bulldogs

4 Vanderbilt players who will challenge the Bulldogs

By: Jay Black

4 Vanderbilt players to watch

After the first three weeks of the season, Vanderbilt was 3-0 and looking like an upstart challenger in the SEC East. Then Alabama happened. A loss to Florida that was closer than the scoreline indicated brought the Commodores to 3-2 for the season and back to reality.

Even though Vandy’s early-season luster has worn off over the last two weeks, there are still plenty of reasons to be wary. Georgia fans are still on a cloud following two of the most dominant and complete performances from the Bulldogs in many years. But make no mistake, this is a losable game. If the Bulldogs are still in celebration mode from an emotional revenge win over the Vols, they could overlook this Vandy squad. By all metrics, Georgia should win this game. If the Dawgs travel to Nashville without the proper focus, though, Vandy has the talent to pull off an(other) upset.

Here are four Vanderbilt players to watch on Saturday.

4. Ralph Webb, RB — I’d swear Webb has played for Vandy since the Clinton Administration. He’s among the SEC’s all-time leading rushers because of a combination of his longevity and Vandy’s reliance on him. In each of his first three seasons, he received more than 200 carries, more than 250 in his sophomore and junior seasons. So far this year, his production has taken a hit. He has just 198 yards on 2.6 yards per carry. But he still has the ability to be productive. The biggest fear with Webb isn’t the home run, it’s the grind. One of the greatest strengths of Georgia’s defense is it’s ability to get off the field. If Webb can get first downs and eat clock, he could gas the defense and put it in a position it hasn’t been in so far this season.

3. Kyle Shurmur, QB — With Webb less effective than normal so far this season, the Commodores have been forced to rely more on Shurmur. The junior from Philadelphia is not outstanding, but he is an efficient and effective game manager. He’s got an 11-1 TD-INT ratio, with the sole pick coming against the vaunted Alabama defense. He doesn’t do anything spectacular, but he also doesn’t make the mistakes that will kill any chance of a win. If the defense can force a few mistakes from him, we’ll see a repeat of the last two weeks. If they can’t, Shurmur has the potential to nickel-and-dime his way to the end zone.

2. Ladarius Wiley, S — If Jake Fromm — who I’m assuming will start until I see otherwise — is as careless with his passes as he was against Tennessee, Vandy will have a few chances for picks. Wiley has one of the Commodores 5 interceptions this season, 3 passes defended and 4 pass breakups. If Fromm stares down a receiver over the middle, Wiley could jump the route and go in the other direction. The safety from Los Angeles has also proven valuable in run support. He’s first on the team in solo tackles (22) and second in total tackles (42).

1. Charles Wright, OLB — Wright made a name for himself over the first three weeks of the season by wreaking havoc in backfield. The junior from California racked up 6 sacks in Vanderbilt’s first three games. The last two weeks have been considerably more difficult for him. He registered no sacks against Alabama or Florida. That will serve as some comfort for Georgia, as the Dawgs are more akin to their SEC compatriots than they are Middle Tennessee, Alabama A&M, or Kansas State. But his 6 sacks are still good enough to tie him for second in all of college football. He has the ability to put Georgia’s offense in a hole if he isn’t accounted for on every play.

﻿For more coverage of Georgia Football, head to our partners at Dawgnation.com 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Newlyweds were born in same hospital, on same day
    Newlyweds were born in same hospital, on same day
    Talk about a coincidence. They were born at the same hospital, on the same day and 20 years later, they were married to each other. Their story started in April 1990. A baby girl was born to Bradford and Maria Gomes and a baby boy was born to Ernesto and Idelta Barios at Morton Hospital in Taunton, Massachusetts, The Taunton Daily Gazette reported. >> Read more trending news On Sept. 9, Jessica Gomes and Aaron Barios were married at Holy Family Church in East Taunton, just miles away from where they first “met.” The pair didn’t grow up together. Gomes lived in a different town until she was 10. But eventually, her family moved to Taunton, and she and Barios attended the same high school. They discovered they had the same birthday when they took drivers education class and showed each other their learner’s permits, The Associated Press reported. When they told their parents, they remembered seeing each other at the hospital. The couple said they had love at second sight, if you count their first meeting in the nursery, The Taunton Daily Gazette reported. Their love story has even more connections. Gomes is the fifth generation of her family to get married at Holy Family Church, which is Barios’s family’s church. It is also where her grandmother attends. Gomes and her immediate family attend a different parish in the area, but decided to get married at Holy Family to not break the tradition, The Taunton Daily Gazette reported.
  • House Dems: Show us ex-health chief's check for charters
    House Dems: Show us ex-health chief's check for charters
    House Democrats are asking the Trump administration to show them proof that ousted Health Secretary Tom Price wrote a check to reimburse taxpayers for his government-paid travel on private charters. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland — the senior Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee — has written the Treasury and the Health and Human Services departments and asked for a copy of Price's payment. Price promised to write a check for $51,887.31, but that wasn't enough to save his job after the travel flap irritated President Donald Trump. The Associated Press asked agency representatives whether Price had paid up, but hasn't received any confirmation. The committee also has begun a governmentwide investigation into travel by top political appointees.
  • Ahead of Houston music festival, police discuss security, use of drones
    Ahead of Houston music festival, police discuss security, use of drones
    The recent massacre at an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip raises concerns about security for a number of large outdoor musical events, including Houston’s upcoming Day for Night Festival slated for December. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ Omar Afra, the organizer of Day for Night, said his group will heighten its security for upcoming events. “Given what happened ... we’ve got to have more secure points and that means not just inside the festival grounds, but again on the perimeter of the festival grounds, and that means more personnel,” Afra told KTRK-TV. “We’ve been speaking with the Houston Police Department and our security contractors to really get an understanding of what we can do to make this the safest environment for our attendees.” Unlike the largely outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival, Day for Night will be hosted at Post HTX, also known as the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office, a “1.5 million square foot hybrid indoor-outdoor space,” according to the music festival’s official website. The event will feature concerts by Nine Inch Nails, Justice, St. Vincent, Thom Yorke of Radiohead and Solange Knowles. The new security measures may be a sign of things to come for outdoor festivals across the country. For large events such as these, the debate arises as to whether or not police-controlled drone aircraft should be used to spot potential security risks. Former Houston Police Chief Charles McClelland spoke out in favor of using such drones at large events. “I see no reason why commercial vendors are allowed to fly large drones over large crowds and outdoor events here in Houston, but the law enforcement community doesn’t use that same technology,” McClelland said, according to KTRK-TV. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also spoke out about the potential uses for drones. “When you talk about drones in this country in the hands of law enforcement, it invokes a lot of privacy issues, it invokes a lot of fear, and it invokes a lot of backlash,” Acevedo told KTRK-TV. RELATED: CBS responds to an employee’s insensitive remark about the Las Vegas shooting victims RELATED: Day For Night music festival announces 2017 lineup
  • Trump heads to Las Vegas after music festival massacre: 'It's a very sad day for me'
    Trump heads to Las Vegas after music festival massacre: 'It's a very sad day for me'
    President Donald Trump traveled to Las Vegas on Wednesday, three days after a gunman holed up on the 32nd floor of a hotel opened fire on thousands of people gathered for the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, killing nearly 60 people and injuring hundreds more. >> Read more trending news ﻿>> Read the latest on the Las Vegas shootings﻿
  • Learning curve: Hard lessons for businesses in hurricanes
    Learning curve: Hard lessons for businesses in hurricanes
    Harvey, Irma and Maria have taught small business owners that disaster planning is more than just evacuating and trying to mitigate physical damage — it's also about the 'what ifs.' Many realized they hadn't done the right kind of preparation, including buying flood insurance. Some say they want to have their own generators. But even those with carefully made plans ran into situations their plans didn't account for. Michael Mohl, owner of a Senior Helpers home care business in Palm Beach, Florida, thought he had a thorough strategy in place before Hurricane Irma hit. It included plans to meet the specific care needs of each client, a list of hurricane shelters and alternate routes for staffers, reminders to fill their gas tanks, and Mohl having supplies and extra cash on hand. 'But we didn't plan on cellphone towers going down,' Mohl says. Without them, he couldn't communicate with employees. He now plans to buy two-way radios like the ones emergency responders use. Here's what some other owners learned: OWNER: Lexi Montgomery, Darling Web Design, Miami Beach, Florida HER STORY: Irma was the first hurricane that Montgomery, who is originally from Missouri, experienced. She and her husband drove out of Miami Beach with their two dogs as the storm approached Florida and headed to Tampa, where she expected to run her business from a hotel. Several staffers were staying in Tampa as well. When the storm changed course and it appeared Tampa would take a direct hit, Montgomery and her husband fled to Atlanta, a drive that took 14 hours instead of the normal six to seven because the roads were packed. Atlanta isn't usually a hurricane target but turned out to be in Irma's path. Montgomery's hotel was left without power and Wi-Fi. She struggled to stay in touch with U.S. and overseas clients using the internet at cafes, and wasn't able to return home for 11 days. When she did, there was no power or air conditioning and her office had developed mold from the humidity. WHAT SHE LEARNED: Montgomery, who lost revenue because her company fell behind, realized she needs a portable generator to be sure she can keep working. And she's going to stock up on supplies like heavy-duty flashlights, canned food, extra dog medication and heavy boots. She also believes she left Miami Beach too late, and didn't seek safety far enough away. 'As soon as I hear there's a storm, I'm leaving. And if it's a sudden thing and I can't leave, I would have a portable generator,' she says. She's even considering renting an apartment on the West Coast for the entire hurricane season next year. OWNER: Rachel Charlupski, The Babysitting Co., based in Miami HER STORY: Charlupski's company has branches in several cities, but Florida is a key market with many clients being visitors to the state. She had more than 500 cancellations starting the week before Irma hit, and lost thousands of dollars in revenue since clients weren't charged. Moreover, she has paid the baby sitters who committed to appointments that were canceled. WHAT SHE LEARNED: Charlupski had accepted appointments through Thursday, Sept. 7, when the storm wasn't expected to hit until the weekend. 'Next time what we would do differently is not take on additional reservations when the weather conditions are bad,' Charlupski says. She's also considering instituting a cancellation policy, explaining to clients that they'll be charged if they cancel after a sitter has been lined up. But safety will be her first consideration. 'We would never penalize reservations when it is not safe for a sitter to work,' she says. OWNER: Jonathan Marsh, Home Helpers, in Bradenton, Florida HIS STORY: Marsh had a plan to ensure that the company's elderly and sick clients and its employees would be safe. The office windows were boarded up and the electronic and paper business records were secured. Administrative staff members were to meet at the office after the storm to arrange for caregivers to visit clients who had not evacuated. But Irma was a larger and more violent storm than any Marsh had been through, and took out the power, internet and cellphone service. That made it impossible to contact caregivers and arrange for all the client visits. WHAT HE LEARNED: Like others, Marsh plans to get a backup generator — 'That is my biggest concern,' he says. But he's also changing post-storm procedures to deal with the possibility that communication will be difficult or impossible. After the next big storm, all staffers including caregivers are to meet at the office to arrange for client care. Marsh is also thinking about the possibility that caregivers won't be able to travel to the office, or a backup location like his home, in addition to being out of touch. In that case, they'll 'be empowered to assist clients in their area after the storm, regardless of any communication problems with the office,' he says. OWNER: Michael Motylinski, wedding planner and officiant, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands HIS STORY: Hurricanes Irma and Maria caused extensive damage to the Virgin Islands. Dozens of couples, worried that their dream Caribbean beach weddings wouldn't happen, tried to get in touch with Motylinski and his partner, but phone and internet service was down. About 40 couples canceled, including some whose weddings weren't scheduled until next summer. 'By all appearances we'll be back on track by then,' Motylinski says. WHAT HE LEARNED: Before the next storm, Motylinski and his partner will be in touch with clients to try to quell their anxiety. Then either Motylinski or his partner will leave St. Thomas and go to a location where clients can reach them. He's also planning to include in future contracts a provision that he can move the weddings if necessary to a resort on St. Croix, 40 miles away, as long as St. Croix hasn't been hard hit. 'If an event were to occur in St. Thomas again, we would be set up and ready for business within two to three days at our new location,' Motylinski says. _____ Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg. Her work can be found here: https://apnews.com/search/joyce%20rosenberg
  • The Latest: Trump says it's a 'sad day'
    The Latest: Trump says it's a 'sad day'
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (all times local): 8:15 a.m. President Donald Trump says it's a 'sad day' as he departs the White House to meet with first responders and the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Trump says authorities are 'learning a lot more' about the gunman in the shooting, which killed 59 people and injured more than 500 during an outdoor Las Vegas concert. The president says those details will be announced at 'an appropriate time.' The president told reporters Wednesday before boarding Marine One that he and first lady Melania Trump will be paying their respects to meeting with police who have done a 'fantastic job in a very short time.' __ 4:24 a.m. President Donald Trump is reckoning with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas when he visits the city on Wednesday. Trump heads to the city days after a gunman on the 32nd floor of a Vegas Strip casino and hotel opened fire on people at an outdoor country music festival below. The Sunday night rampage by Stephen Craig Paddock killed at least 59 people and injured 527, some from gunfire and some from a chaotic escape. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump said: 'What happened is such a tragedy. So unnecessary. Who can believe what happened to Las Vegas?
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.