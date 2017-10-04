4 Vanderbilt players who will challenge the Bulldogs

4 Vanderbilt players to watch
After the first three weeks of the season, Vanderbilt was 3-0 and looking like an upstart challenger in the SEC East. Then Alabama happened. A loss to Florida that was closer than the scoreline indicated brought the Commodores to 3-2 for the season and back to reality.
Even though Vandy’s early-season luster has worn off over the last two weeks, there are still plenty of reasons to be wary. Georgia fans are still on a cloud following two of the most dominant and complete performances from the Bulldogs in many years. But make no mistake, this is a losable game. If the Bulldogs are still in celebration mode from an emotional revenge win over the Vols, they could overlook this Vandy squad. By all metrics, Georgia should win this game. If the Dawgs travel to Nashville without the proper focus, though, Vandy has the talent to pull off an(other) upset.
Here are four Vanderbilt players to watch on Saturday.
4. Ralph Webb, RB — I’d swear Webb has played for Vandy since the Clinton Administration. He’s among the SEC’s all-time leading rushers because of a combination of his longevity and Vandy’s reliance on him. In each of his first three seasons, he received more than 200 carries, more than 250 in his sophomore and junior seasons. So far this year, his production has taken a hit. He has just 198 yards on 2.6 yards per carry. But he still has the ability to be productive. The biggest fear with Webb isn’t the home run, it’s the grind. One of the greatest strengths of Georgia’s defense is it’s ability to get off the field. If Webb can get first downs and eat clock, he could gas the defense and put it in a position it hasn’t been in so far this season.
3. Kyle Shurmur, QB — With Webb less effective than normal so far this season, the Commodores have been forced to rely more on Shurmur. The junior from Philadelphia is not outstanding, but he is an efficient and effective game manager. He’s got an 11-1 TD-INT ratio, with the sole pick coming against the vaunted Alabama defense. He doesn’t do anything spectacular, but he also doesn’t make the mistakes that will kill any chance of a win. If the defense can force a few mistakes from him, we’ll see a repeat of the last two weeks. If they can’t, Shurmur has the potential to nickel-and-dime his way to the end zone.
2. Ladarius Wiley, S — If Jake Fromm — who I’m assuming will start until I see otherwise — is as careless with his passes as he was against Tennessee, Vandy will have a few chances for picks. Wiley has one of the Commodores 5 interceptions this season, 3 passes defended and 4 pass breakups. If Fromm stares down a receiver over the middle, Wiley could jump the route and go in the other direction. The safety from Los Angeles has also proven valuable in run support. He’s first on the team in solo tackles (22) and second in total tackles (42).
1. Charles Wright, OLB — Wright made a name for himself over the first three weeks of the season by wreaking havoc in backfield. The junior from California racked up 6 sacks in Vanderbilt’s first three games. The last two weeks have been considerably more difficult for him. He registered no sacks against Alabama or Florida. That will serve as some comfort for Georgia, as the Dawgs are more akin to their SEC compatriots than they are Middle Tennessee, Alabama A&M, or Kansas State. But his 6 sacks are still good enough to tie him for second in all of college football. He has the ability to put Georgia’s offense in a hole if he isn’t accounted for on every play.
