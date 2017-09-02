Sure, summer is ending, but shopping is year-around and retailers are here to help. Here are a few deals and steals for the Labor Day weekend shopper. Amazon: The Amazon Tap is on sale for $99.99. Best Buy: Look for a sale on select electronics and appliances. The retailer is offering an LG 55-inch Smart 4K TV for $200 off. Plus, you get free delivery on major appliances $399 and up. Home Depot: Weber Spirit grills are $50 off. J.C. Penney: Select mattresses, luggage, appliances, and bedding are on sale through Monday. Gap: Get 50 percent off Gap and Gap Factory merchandise. Use the code GETMORE online to take an additional 20 percent off your total purchase. Lowe’s: Through Sept. 13, select grills are discounted as are select appliances. There is a mail-in refund on paint through Monday. Macy’s: Get 20 percent off everything including home and apparel using the code LBDAY. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $49 or more. Mattress Firm: All mattresses are on sale through Sept. 12. Nordstrom: Get 40 percent off clothing through Sept. 10 Overstock: The online retailers is offering 10 percent, 15 percent or 20 percent off select, already discounted home products through Monday. Target: Up to 30 percent off (plus an additional 15 percent off on select items) furniture and décor. Walmart: Look for big savings on “end of summer” items in home, furniture, sports, clothing, pets, toys and other departments. Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off on furniture (outdoor and living room), kitchen and bath, bedding, area rugs, and lighting. Williams Sonoma – Get 20 percent off your purchase, plus free shipping. From FatWallet.com, here are four Labor Day deals it recommends: “4K TVs: Labor Day sales collide with the opening of football watching season. …This year’s Labor Day sales will offer Black Friday-like prices with 60-65-inch 4k TVs models under $700 and 50” 4K TVs under $400 (TCL models have built in Roku), and 35-50” 4K TVs under $300. Best stores to look for these savings that can range from $100-$700 (depending on model and features) include Walmart, Best Buy and especially Dell who also include $100-$300 Dell gift cards that factor in to making Dell’s TV deals some of the best you find all year. “Laptops: Older laptop models that didn’t sell during Back-to-School sales will be featured at sale prices online stores from Best Buy, Acer, Lenovo, HP and Dell. Expect up to 50 percent discounts with prices as low as $300 for 15” PC laptops and $900 for the 13.3” MacBook Air. You’ll save an additional $100-150 with a student ID at most computer stores, as well. Add that laptop bags and backpacks continue to have sales pre and post Labor Day weekend with some significant savings of 50 percent or better on techies styles at stores like Newegg, Ebay, Adorama and EBags. Getting cash back by shopping through Ebates can add additional savings up to 6 percent. “Swing Sets: Summer clearance sales coincide with Labor Day sales and offer big savings on outdoor swing sets savings ranging from 20-50 percent. Shoppers can find some select demo swing sets delivered pre-assembled as stores look to clear inventory. Typically, the cheaper models under $500 offer the bigger savings with savings of 50 percent or even higher. The more expensive models will generally be closer to 20-30 percent off. “Eyewear: There are many online glasses stores that have sales up to 80 percent off on affordable name brand and generic styles including Eyeconic, 6PM and glassesUSA, but also at the big box stores with normal retail pricing under $50. Some of the best savings come direct at Oakley, Nike Store, Ray-Ban and Spy, to name a few. Expect savings as much as $100 on these higher quality styles that can also be fitted with prescription lenses.”