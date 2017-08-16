The Georgia player whose stock is up the most

ATHENS — This time last year, Terry Godwin was a source of pointed criticism from his coach. Kirby Smart felt that Godwin — on paper Georgia’s leading returning receiver — wasn’t doing the little things well enough, wasn’t consistent, just wasn’t doing enough to be good.
A year later, Smart’s tone is completely different. In fact, if there’s one player that he wants to single out for praise now, it’s Terry Godwin.
“I’d be the first to tell you that I was hard on Terry last year,” Smart said. “Terry has grown up. Terry is competitive. He’s had some of the best practices.”
There’s great curiosity and excitement over the newest Georgia receivers, and the youngsters who showed flashes last season. J.J. Holloman, Mark Webb, Trey Blount, Riley Ridley, Javon Wims and Ahkil Crumpton. But it seems clear, less than three weeks before the season begins, that the receiver whose stock is up the most is someone who’s been around awhile.
Godwin is cementing himself as Georgia’s top receiver, and diversifying his role: Look for him to go out of the slot, a natural spot for the speedy but undersized (5-foot-10) junior. But he’ll also be outside, where he’s been working this preseason.
He’s looking good at both spots. That was borne out in Saturday’s scrimmage, when Smart thought Godwin excelled.
“As far as depth of routes, running the routes, catching the ball, making plays, blocking people,” Smart said. “And a lot of that was from outside. It wasn’t just inside. He can play inside. He does great with it. But he’s become more valuable to us outside. And I mean value as far as vertical threat. Just catching the ball.
For more on Terry Godwin’s improvement, head to our partners at Dawgnation.com
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself