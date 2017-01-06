Listen Live
BREAKING NEWS

2 adults dead, students injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Updated routes to get around I-85

College Football
Rodrigo Blankenship's father speaks out on non-scholarship for his son
Rodrigo Blankenship's father speaks out on non-scholarship for his son

Rodrigo Blankenship's father speaks out on non-scholarship for his son

Rodrigo Blankenship's father speaks out on non-scholarship for his son

Updated:

Rodrigo Blankenship’s parents are speaking out about their son’s situation.

In an email to DawgNation, Ken Blankenship, the father of the Georgia kicker, wrote to defend his son after the player and his family were told that the place-kicker would not be put on scholarship until next school year at the earliest. Even then, as explained in this piece by DawgNation’s Seth Emerson, a scholarship wasn’t guaranteed.

Here’s the complete email, which is signed as a message from both parents:

 

OK—this is for public consumption, and I am writing this only as a parent’s attempt to defend his son’s victimization of an injustice. This has gone beyond the point of money being an issue. The real issue is whether our son deserves to be on scholarship.

In two months, Coach Smart went from “We have a damn good field goal kicker over there” to “I’m not sure if we trust Rodrigo to be the player we want in that position.” That was the excuse/rationale/explanation he employed in our meeting on Jan. 2 after delivering a well-planned and well-conceived litany of deficiencies regarding our son’s practice, injury and emotional “issues.” This would be AFTER he trusted our son enough to kick field goals and extra points for the last 10 games of the season.

At the same time Coach Smart was focusing on negative issues (that we have labeled as flimsy and contrived and weightless compared to all of our son’s positives), he was also discounting, minimizing and ultimately dismissing all of Rodrigo’s on-field contributions and accomplishments, noting that they weren’t good enough to deserve a scholarship and that “somebody else” could have done the same. At no time did Coach Smart mention anything about scholarship numbers, other than to say that he never puts anyone on scholarship mid-year.

Since there will be about a half-dozen brand-new Georgia Bulldogs riding on the scholarship gravy train on Jan. 5, we beg to differ with that statement. Somebody’s going to get the scholarships left behind by Wilson, Briscoe, Choates, McGee, McGraw, McKenzie (they weren’t simply vacated into thin air, were they?), and it is very distressing to us that our son, who has ALREADY made fairly significant, valid and measurable contributions to this program commands a lower priority than those who have yet to provide a single play or single point for that same program. Isn’t Rodrigo a somewhat viable candidate for future contributions? Has he not established a somewhat impressive track record on which to base future projections?

That means the newbies will be cashing those weekly $200 maintenance checks (not to mention the free housing, tuition, books, etc.) while our son uses his debit card for weekend meals and incidentals; back home in Marietta there’s a dad who has to keep his son’s checking account balance on the plus side. Yes, our son is allowed to participate at the training table during the week —a godsend when meal plan costs are computed.

Our only conclusion, based on Coach Smart’s obvious pre-meeting preparation with intent to tear down our son’s case for a scholarship and during the meeting his dismissive categorization of our son’s achievements, is that there has never been a consideration for our son to receive a scholarship. We have to give Coach Smart credit where credit is due: just like a business manager refusing to give a raise to an employee during a sit-down meeting, he was extremely well-prepared with his list of grievances. At least employees receive a salary; our son is an unpaid employee who is actually paying his employer (that would be the University of Georgia) for the privilege of working for it. Aren’t there any alumni out there just a little bit peeved over this scenario, given Rodrigo’s apparent popularity?

The “numbers” situation in actuality is this: starting long snapper on scholarship, starting holder on scholarship, backup holder on scholarship, starting punter on scholarship, backup punter on scholarship, starting kicker walk-on. Is there anything wrong with this snapshot of the specialist group? Why are those deserving lads worthy of a scholarship while our son isn’t? What more did they do this past season that our son did not?

Coach Smart said that practice injuries were a major issue (taking up 16 of the 26 typed lines he printed out on paper to validate his refusal, with quotation marks around the word “sprained” as if to imply that our son was faking an injury), yet Rodrigo somehow managed to play in every game, while the long snapper sustained an injury that limited him to field goal/PAT snaps while someone else had to perform punt snaps for the majority of the season, the starting punter missed the last four games of the season with an injury and the backup punter missed one game with an injury.

Our son played high school games with a broken bone; our son is in the treatment room taking care of his body EVERY SINGLE DAY, injured or not, because he knows he has to be healthy so the team can depend on him; our son has never shirked his duties on or off the field. Coach Smart does not yet know our son.

Rodrigo’s accomplishments on the field — All-SEC Freshman team selection, SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the team’s special teams player of the week four times, leading the team in scoring, providing the winning points in the games that made Georgia bowl-eligible (Kentucky, Auburn) and then providing the game-deciding points in the bowl game itself (putting the Dawgs ahead 24-23 with a fourth-quarter field goal) – as well as his accomplishments off the field – community service, seemingly significant popularity with the fan base, academic success (3.74 GPA, athletic director’s Dean’s list every full semester he’s been at UGA, straight As fall semester) — more than qualify him for an athletic scholarship. He was chosen by the coaching staff as most improved special teams player, but he did not improve enough to qualify for a scholarship? How many other walk-ons in the SEC led their teams in scoring this past season?

Why is he remaining at a school where the head coach refuses to acknowledge that his contributions are more than worthy of being on scholarship? We cannot answer the second part of that inquiry. The first part is not that complicated to address: Rodrigo loves UGA, he loves Dawg Nation, he loves his teammates, he loves being a starting player in the SEC, he loves his major field of study and this father cannot break his son’s heart by asking him to transfer to a school that will appreciate his talents enough to pay for his education although with his accrued resume’ I don’t think it would take long to find one.

I have known my son for almost 20 years, and I can assure anyone (and many members of Dawg Nation can confirm) that this is an incredible young man, imbued with a fantastic personality whose strengths are humility, humor, intelligence, work ethic, athleticism, competitiveness, respect for authority, courtesy, caring nature, love for animals and the list goes on. As my wife and I have said several times, we hit the kid lottery.

He must have signed a dozen autographs for UGA athletic department personnel and their family members on the game field following the bowl game; regular fans had to stay in the stands. That doesn’t happen accidentally or without good reason.

Our son being refused a scholarship is an injustice to him as well as a crushing hardship for his family. Coach Smart suggested we take out some student loans since he did not have a scholarship available. That was a half-truth; there are scholarships available, just not one for our son, and we do not accept his justification for withholding one.

Coach Smart said he came to Georgia as a walk-on and had to earn a scholarship, so he knows what our son is feeling. Our son has been a walk-on for two years and still doesn’t have a scholarship, and has made All-SEC and still does not have a scholarship. Does Coach Smart know how that feels? Did Coach Smart make All-SEC as a walk-on his freshman season?

By denying a scholarship, Coach Smart is telling us that Rodrigo’s value to the program is exactly the same as any non-playing walk-on – realistically that would be zero, equivalent to the amount of money the program has invested in any walk-on. Would Coach Smart Like to inform Dawg Nation that Rodrigo “Respect the Specs” Blankenship currently has zero value to his program? Can Coach Smart deny that his appreciation level of our son is currently zero?

Many observers would argue, of course, that Rodrigo had just as much to do with UGA’s success as any offensive, defensive or special teams teammates who are on scholarship – and certainly more to do with that success than the numerous scholarship players who do not play at all. Isn’t it difficult to rationalize having scholarship players sitting on the bench every game and a starter actually helping to win games on the field remaining a walk-on? And yet here Rodrigo is, an All-SEC performer who just triggered his tuition payment for spring semester.

If Coach Smart had simply said, whether truthfully or not, that it was a numbers issue, it would have been much better than the tearing-down tactic with our son sitting there beside us. For us, there exist no acceptable rationalizations or explanations for denying our son what he has deservedly earned: an athletic scholarship to continue playing football at the University of Georgia.

Sincerely,

Kicker’s Dad and Kicker’s Mom

 

Later in the day, Rodrigo himself took to Twitter to respond to the situation:

 

Dear Bulldog Nation, It is of the opinion of many of you that my performance this season has justified that I be placed on scholarship. It is of the opinion of many of you that my performance this season failed to justify a scholarship. My opinion of whether or not I feel a scholarship is warranted is rather irrelevant, therefore I will not voice my opinion on the matter. Georgia deserves the best players it can possibly find at every position and in order for this program to regain the national notoriety and respect that it so rightfully deserves, the program demands production short of impeccable. It is evident Georgia deserved better than what I was able to offer this season, and I would like to apologize for my clearly-defined deficiencies. I would also like to apologize for my father’s interactions with the media this season. He acted without my knowledge each time, and each incident was uncalled for.

I have received unwavering encouragement as well s my fair share of “constructive criticism from all of you this season and I hope that I will be fortunate enough to continue to receive support from the best fan base in the nation as we progress into the offseason and on into the next season. I hope that through this offseason I will develop into the kicker that Georgia expects of me. I love the University of Georgia with everything that I have to offer, and I will continue to grind and work to become the athlete that the team deserves in order to be as successful as possible. I appreciate the love and affection that I have come across throughout the course of this past season, and I hope that I can continue to earn everybody’s trust and patronage as we move forward. Sincerely, The Kicker.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Reports: Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said to be on verge of resigning
    Reports: Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley said to be on verge of resigning
    Several sources in Alabama are reporting that Robert Bentley will be stepping down as governor as early as this week.  According to the Alabama Political Reporter, Bentley spent Sunday “negotiating terms of a resignation with state lawmakers and law enforcement.” >> Read more trending news Bentley, 74, has battled to outlast a scandal involving recordings that surfaced in 2016 of him making sexually explicit comments to his former aide.  Bentley’s wife of 50 years, Dianne, divorced him in 2015. Citing multiple unnamed sources, WHNT reported that Bentley will resign Monday. Last week, the Alabama Ethics Commission said they had found reason to believe he committed four crimes, all of them felonies, in his attempt to cover up the relationship with aide Rebekah Mason.  “Gov. Bentley directed law enforcement to advance his personal interests and, in a process characterized by increasing obsession and paranoia, subjected career law enforcement officers to tasks intended to protect his reputation,” Sharman wrote in a report released Friday. According to the Alabama Reporter article, talk of Bentley’s resignation began on Friday with legislators set to begin impeachment hearings Monday. The Alabama Republican Party on Sunday called for Bentley to step down.  Al.com columnist John Archibald wrote on Monday that, “Sources in Montgomery say his lawyers have been involved in negotiations to step down from the governorship and plead to lesser charges, allowing Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey to step up as governor. Sources believe he will resign the governorship by Wednesday.” Archibald added, “It is possible that Bentley, who has changed his mind often during his term, could change his mind.”
  • The Latest: Gorsuch pledges to be 'servant' of Constitution
    The Latest: Gorsuch pledges to be 'servant' of Constitution
    The Latest on the swearing-in of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court (all times local): 11:22 a.m. Justice Neil Gorsuch is thanking his former law clerks, family and friends as he is sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony. Gorsuch says of his former law clerks, 'your names are etched in my heart forever.' The new justice joined President Donald Trump, members of the nation's high court and his family for a Rose Garden ceremony. Gorsuch is thanking his family for their 'perseverance and patience' and his mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he served as a law clerk. Gorsuch is promising to be a 'faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation.' __ 11:16 a.m. President Donald Trump is praising new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House ceremony. He says Gorsuch will rule 'not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law.' In a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump says in Gorsuch, Americans see 'a man who is deeply faithful to the Constitution of the United States.' The president is predicting Gorsuch will go down as 'one of the truly great justices' in the court's history. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado was sworn in during the ceremony by Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he once served as a law clerk. The president noted that the successful nomination came during his first 100 days in office. __ 9:25 a.m. Surrounded by family and his future colleagues, Neil Gorsuch has taken the first of two oaths as he prepares to take his place as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is being sworn in Monday after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks - over the fierce objection of Democrats. The first ceremony took place privately in the Justices' Conference Room, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the oath required by the Constitution. That will be followed by a public White House ceremony, where Justice Anthony Kennedy is to administer the oath set by federal law. ___ 3:25 a.m. Judge Neil Gorsuch is about to take his place as the newest Supreme Court justice. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is to be sworn in after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change rules for approving Supreme Court picks over the fierce objection of Democrats. First up is a private ceremony at the court, with Chief Justice John Roberts administering the constitutional oath. That's followed by a public ceremony at the White House, where Justice Anthony Kennedy will swear him in. Gorsuch will be seated just in time to hear one of the biggest cases of the term — a religious rights dispute over a Missouri law that bars churches from receiving public funds for general aid programs.
  • Police: 2 adults dead, 2 children shot at California school
    Police: 2 adults dead, 2 children shot at California school
    Two adults are dead after a school shooting at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, according to police. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. as this story develops. WHAT WE KNOW: 4 shot in elementary school classroom 2 adults deceased in classroom; believed to be a domestic domestic dispute 2 students taken to hospital in critical condition The deceased were found in a classroom at North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. The shooting appears to be a murder-suicide, Burguan added. Two injured elementary students were taken to local hospitals for treatment, Burguan said. Their condition is critical at this time. An official said the students were not targeted and are not related to the two adults. The suspected shooter is believed to be 'down' and there is no further threat at this time, according to Burguan. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Granddaughter, boyfriend suspects in slaying of grandparents Coast Guard suspends search for DeKalb man missing from cruise ship Police locate former Atlanta Braves player Otis Nixon The school is currently on lockdown, and other area schools have been placed on precautionary lockdown, San Bernandino City Schools Communications officer Maria Garcia said. Channel 2 Action News is streaming helicopter footage from ABC Los Angeles station KTLA on the WSB-TV Facebook page. Video shows students gathered near an exterior fence on campus. The footage also shows law enforcement canvassing the campus parking lot. Channel 2 Action News was the first local station to alert you in the metro Atlanta area by a breaking alert on our WSB-TV news app. Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat.-- Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017 SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas-- SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017 SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas-- SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017 SAN BERNARDINO: 2nd ALARM MCI assigned 6 Medic Engines, 1 Medic Truck, 1 Medic Squad, 5 Chief Officers w/ mult ambulances. Krn-- SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017 We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital.-- Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017 Students at the school are be taking to cajon high school for safety.-- Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017 BREAKING: San Bernardino police chief: 4 shot in elementary school classroom in apparent murder-suicide; 2 students hospitalized.-- The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2017
  • Crews battle multiple fires along Hwy 316
    Crews battle multiple fires along Hwy 316
    Crews say multiple brush fires along Highway 316 near I-85 and Pleasant Hill Road are now under control. Firefighters battled several separate grass fires Monday afternoon. Two of the fires merged together to form one large blaze. Large brush fire along I-85 SB at 316 and along woods north of Pleasant Hill Rd pic.twitter.com/kbBoX3xSYn-- Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) April 10, 2017 Firefighters closed the Highway 316 access Road between Boggs Road and Highway 120 for several hours as firefighters worked to surround the fires and stop them from spreading to any nearby buildings. Gwinnett Fire working to put out a brush fire along 85 near Pleasant Hill Rd making our way to scene @wsbtv viewer video pic.twitter.com/DbRMOpHlyk-- Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) April 10, 2017 At one point, one of the fires came close to a Subaru dealership. Fire trucks responded as employees rushed in to move cars that were parked close to the fence line. A few of the cars sustained minor cosmetic damage because of the radiant heat from the blaze. No injuries have been reported. Gwinnett County fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said they are not sure what started the fires. They are investigating whether the fires were intentionally started or caused by accident. We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene and will bring you updates on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
  • Colorado set to prohibit marijuana co-op growing operations
    Colorado set to prohibit marijuana co-op growing operations
    Colorado was set Monday to outlaw marijuana growing co-ops soon after the state Senate unanimously approved a bill making it a crime for people to cultivate recreational pot for other people. The bill supported by the office of Gov. John Hickenlooper passed 35-0 but it was unclear when he would sign it. There are no state estimates on how many collective recreational marijuana growing operations exist in Colorado, though they are popular among users who share the cost of electricity, water and fertilizer to grow their pot. Colorado legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, but it has a nagging black-market problem. Law enforcement and state lawmakers attribute the black-market problem in part to weak restrictions on who can grow pot. The Colorado state constitution authorizes people over 21 to grow their own pot, or to assist someone else in growing pot. That language allows groups to designate a single 'farmer' to care for their marijuana plants, allowing them to avoid pot taxes that approach 30 percent, depending on the jurisdiction. But police groups and Hickenlooper, a Democrat, have called on lawmakers to curb the practice of assisting other recreational pot users. The bill had already passed the House. The governor plans to sign another bill this week in the state's pot crackdown. It limits the number of marijuana plants that can be grown in a home to 12 plants, which would force medical marijuana users authorized to grow more than 12 plants to grow it in agricultural or commercial locations or to buy it from dispensaries that tax marijuana. Hickenlooper plans to sign that bill this week, his office said. The bill passed Monday also provides $6 million a year in marijuana tax revenues to give law enforcement agencies more money to investigate illegal pot growing operations.
  • Man’s body stranded for two days during Delta flight cancellations
    Man’s body stranded for two days during Delta flight cancellations
    The body of a man who died of leukemia at his parents’ North Carolina home was stranded for two days in an airplane’s cargo hold while Delta Air Lines dealt with massive flight cancellations during recent severe weather. >> Read more trending news Family members told WTVF in Nashville that Delta Air Lines mistakenly rerouted the flight carrying Bryant Lee Raburn’s body from Raleigh to Salt Lake City, instead of to his hometown of Nashville. Delta then took two days to reroute his body back to Nashville, arriving just an hour or so before a planned memorial service for family and friends was to begin. “If you’ve never lost a child, it’s a different hurt,” Raburn’s stepfather, David Rhodes, said. “We were there with him. I performed CPR on him until EMS got there. But he ended up passing away … He was gone.” Raburn, 31, died after four years of treatment for leukemia. When family members realized what had happened, Rhodes said, they went to work trying to get Raburn’s body back to Nashville.  “Bryant is in Salt Lake City, in a cargo hold, and we don’t know how to get him to Nashville,” Rhodes said. “I was stonewalled everywhere I called ... Delta told me the soonest he could get here was Sunday night, and I said that was unacceptable. It seemed they had taken all of their cargo pilots and crew and put them on passenger flights.” A trip to the Nashville airport to work with Delta managers was also frustrating, Rhodes said. After hours of discussions, Delta found a flight that would get Raburn back to Nashville just one hour before his memorial service. See more at WTVF. >> Related: Hundreds of bags abandoned after thousands of Delta flight cancellations
