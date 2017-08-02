Robert Beal joins the Georgia football team

ATHENS — Robert Beal has officially been cleared to join the Georgia football team, head coach Kirby Smart announced on Tuesday evening.
Beal, a highly-touted outside linebacker recruit, had been waiting to be fully academically qualified. He was not present at the media viewing period of Tuesday’s practice. But Smart announced afterwards that Beal was “cleared to go.”
That leaves defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt as the last signee waiting to qualify academically.
Beal attended three different schools his senior year, finishing at Lawrenceville’s Peachtree Ridge High School.
Beal’s addition to the team would be a good sign for the future, though it was going to be difficult to crack the two-deep at outside linebacker this year, with seniors Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, backed up by redshirt freshman Chauncey Manac and junior D’Andre Walker.
