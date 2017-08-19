Practice report: Richard LeCounte gets first-team reps

Listen Live
Close

ATHENS — Now that senior Malkom Parrish is sidelined, Georgia’s secondary is the source of intrigue as far as starting spots. And a freshman is getting a long look.

Richard LeCounte was getting first-team reps at safety before Saturday’s scrimmage. LeCounte also appeared to be getting a long look at Thursday’s practice.

J.R. Reed, the sophomore who had been working first-team safety, was instead at star. A transfer from Tulsa, Reed was also working with the stars during Thursday’s practice.

And Aaron Davis continues to work at cornerback, on the left side of Georgia’s defense. Davis had been working at star and safety until this week.

All this comes after the foot injury to Parrish, apparently suffered on Tuesday, which is expected to keep the two-year starter out at least several weeks.

Senior Dominick Sanders remains the first-team safety, and junior Deandre Baker is still at right cornerback.

That was all in the nickel formation, which has become almost Georgia’s base defense. When the Bulldogs went to the dime during Saturday’s media viewing period, sophomore Tyrique McGhee entered as the sixth defensive back, with inside linebacker Natrez Patrick leaving the field.

McGhee continues to work at second-team cornerback in the nickel formation. Freshman Deangelo Gibbs is the second-team star, and freshman Eric Stokes the other cornerback. Junior Jarvis Wilson and freshman Latavious Brini are the second-team safeties.

This is Georgia’s second scrimmage of the preseason. There will be one more, next Saturday, with the season opener against Appalachian State a week later.

A couple other quick notes from the abbreviated media viewing period:

  • The offensive line appeared unchanged from practice this week. Andrew Thomas, the freshman, still at right tackle with the first team.
  • Freshman receiver J.J. Holloman was in uniform and a helmet, but it was unclear if he was going to be participating. Holloman has been slowed this preseason with a hamstring injury.

For more coverage head to our partners at Dawgnation.com

