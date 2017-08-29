ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart repeated Monday what he’s said before about the suspension status of Riley Ridley and Elijah Holyfield, who were arrested on marijuana possession charges earlier this year.
“Both of those guys, discipline will be handled internally,” Smart said.
When asked whether that would include playing time, Smart repeated that it will be “handled internally.”
The university’s student-athlete handbook calls for a player to be suspended for 10 percent of their games after a marijuana possession. In the case of football, that’s one game.
Ridley was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession in March. He entered a pre-trial diversion program less than two months later.
Holyfield was arrested in May, also on a marijuana possession charge, and also entered a pre-trial program a couple months later.
Ridley is a candidate to have a lot of passes thrown his way this season after a solid freshman year (12 catches for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 rushes for 41 yards.) Junior Terry Godwin enters the season as Georgia’s No. 1 receiver, but there are a number of possibilities after that, including Ridley.
Holyfield, on the other hand, appears to be fourth or even fifth on the Bulldogs’ impressive tailback depth chart. Seniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are atop it, with sophomore Brian Herrien coming off a good year, and freshman D’Andre Swift drawing raves this preseason.
