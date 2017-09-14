So is Georgia a shotgun offense now?

ATHENS – Isaiah Wynn may not issue the most elaborate quotes, but sometimes a one-word answer says it all. Especially this week when the Georgia senior left tackle was asked: Are the Bulldogs a shotgun offense now?

“Yeah,” Wynn said.

Pretty much, the reporter followed up in his own succinct manner?

“Yup,” Wynn said, again not adding anything more.

Georgia was in the shot-gun or the pistol for more than 80 percent of its offensive plays at Notre Dame. That’s quite remarkable for a program that’s been known for a pro-style offense, the I-formation and its star tailbacks.

So Nick Chubb, one of those current star tailbacks, was asked if going so much shot-gun was a hindrance to big run plays. After all, Chubb and Michel haven’t had a big impact yet, at least compared to past years. Michel had just 73 rushing yards at Notre Dame, and Chubb had just 63.

But the way Chubb sees it, the shotgun and a running game are still very compatible.

“It’s good for running,” Chubb said. “It kind of opens up the pass option too. They (the defense) have to spread out more. So it opens up the run game too.”

But Georgia is tailback U. What are they doing schematically to not waste that?

“I mean, you can still run the ball,” Chubb said, leaving it at that.

It may be, ultimately, that over these past two seasons Georgia and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney have been caught between two scenarios: Two quarterbacks (Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm) whose background and comfort were in the shotgun and spread, but two star tailbacks (Chubb and Sony Michel), one of whom (Chubb) is at his best when he gets more carries, wearing down the defense and then breaking long runs in the fourth quarter.

Just ask North Carolina last year, and Louisville three years ago, all about that.

So Chaney and head coach Kirby Smart may still be feeling their way around it, finding a good balance. But last year also showed that when they ran more traditional pro-style plays, neither the pass game nor the run game were good. They probably needed to run more shot-gun last season, and figure out a way to still use Chubb and Michel.

