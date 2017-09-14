Listen Live
So is Georgia a shotgun offense now?
By: Seth Emerson DawgNation

ATHENS – Isaiah Wynn may not issue the most elaborate quotes, but sometimes a one-word answer says it all. Especially this week when the Georgia senior left tackle was asked: Are the Bulldogs a shotgun offense now?

“Yeah,” Wynn said.

Pretty much, the reporter followed up in his own succinct manner?

“Yup,” Wynn said, again not adding anything more.

Georgia was in the shot-gun or the pistol for more than 80 percent of its offensive plays at Notre Dame. That’s quite remarkable for a program that’s been known for a pro-style offense, the I-formation and its star tailbacks.

So Nick Chubb, one of those current star tailbacks, was asked if going so much shot-gun was a hindrance to big run plays. After all, Chubb and Michel haven’t had a big impact yet, at least compared to past years. Michel had just 73 rushing yards at Notre Dame, and Chubb had just 63.

But the way Chubb sees it, the shotgun and a running game are still very compatible.

“It’s good for running,” Chubb said. “It kind of opens up the pass option too. They (the defense) have to spread out more. So it opens up the run game too.”

But Georgia is tailback U. What are they doing schematically to not waste that?

“I mean, you can still run the ball,” Chubb said, leaving it at that.

It may be, ultimately, that over these past two seasons Georgia and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney have been caught between two scenarios: Two quarterbacks (Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm) whose background and comfort were in the shotgun and spread, but two star tailbacks (Chubb and Sony Michel), one of whom (Chubb) is at his best when he gets more carries, wearing down the defense and then breaking long runs in the fourth quarter.

Just ask North Carolina last year, and Louisville three years ago, all about that.

So Chaney and head coach Kirby Smart may still be feeling their way around it, finding a good balance. But last year also showed that when they ran more traditional pro-style plays, neither the pass game nor the run game were good. They probably needed to run more shot-gun last season, and figure out a way to still use Chubb and Michel.

For more on this story, head to our partners at Dawgnation.com

News

  • Activist announces bid for Corker's Tennessee Senate seat
    Activist announces bid for Corker's Tennessee Senate seat
    Conservative activist Andy Ogles announced Thursday he will run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Tennessee Republican Bob Corker, who has so far refused to divulge whether he will seek a third term. Ogles headed the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch's network that has often displayed a willingness to take on Republicans — including President Donald Trump — when their policies aren't deemed conservative enough. The group announced plans in June to spend up to $400 million in the 2018 midterm elections. 'Over the past several months it has become increasingly clear that too many of our elected officials in Washington are failing our country, failing to fulfill their promises, and failing our future,' Ogles said in a release announcing his candidacy. The Koch network has aggressively pushed to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law in Congress, and Ogles helped lead successful efforts to torpedo Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's efforts to expand Medicaid in Tennessee. Ogles also pushed for a repeal of the state's tax on earnings from stocks and bonds that is in the process of being phased out, but he fell short in his efforts this year to defeat Haslam's road funding package that included the state's first gas tax hike since 1989. 'Republican majorities in the House and Senate have not been able to repeal and replace Obamacare, balance the budget, or cut taxes,' Ogles said in the release that did not specifically refer to Corker. 'Congress now appears more focused on providing amnesty to illegals to placate so-called Dreamers while refusing to build the wall and secure the American Dream for American citizens,' he said. While several Republicans have expressed interest in running, Ogles is the first to make his bid official. Others considering entering the fray include state Sen. Mark Green, who dropped out of the Tennessee governor's race after withdrawing as Trump's nominee for Army secretary, and former state Rep. Joe Carr. Ogles, 46, worked on Newt Gingrich's presidential campaign in 2012 before becoming head of the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity in 2013. He has stepped down from the organization to pursue his Senate bid. Corker told reporters in Washington on Thursday that he will announce his decision about whether he will run again 'very soon,' saying he had a responsibility to constituents, potential candidates and his colleagues in Congress to let his plans be known. No incumbent should be surprised to face challengers from within the party, Corker said, citing 'the frustrations that people share — that I share' in the current political environment. Corker, 65, chairs the influential Foreign Relations Committee and his name surfaced as a possible secretary of state in the Trump administration, a job that went to Rex Tillerson. Corker, a former Chattanooga mayor, has $7.5 million cash on hand in his campaign account, according to Todd Womack, a senior aide to the senator. Corker raised eyebrows last month when he questioned whether Trump had the 'stability' and 'competence' to become a successful president after comments he made following a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. 'Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18,' Trump responded on Twitter. 'Tennessee not happy!' Corker downplayed any rift between himself and the president on Thursday, saying that he has been in regular contact with senior White House officials and that he has a one-one-one meeting with Trump scheduled for Friday. 'Look, I'm blunt person, I grew up in the rough and tumble world of building buildings all around the country, and I speak very frankly,' Corker said. 'The president does, too, and that's just kind of the relationship we have. 'For people to try to act as if there is daylight between us as a result is just not true,' he said.
  • McDonald’s cashier gives birth at work, tries to flush baby boy down toilet
    McDonald’s cashier gives birth at work, tries to flush baby boy down toilet
    A California woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she gave birth at work and tried to flush her newborn son down a toilet. Sarah Jane Lockner, 25, was working as a cashier at a McDonald’s restaurant in Redwood City the night of Sept. 4 when she complained of stomach pain, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lockner, of Redwood City, went to the restroom several times, which concerned a co-worker.  When the co-worker went to check on Lockner, she found blood on the restroom floor, the Times reported. San Mateo County prosecutors said Lockner tried to blame a heavy period for the mess. >> Read more trending news A second co-worker joined them in the restroom, however, and peered over the wall of Lockner’s stall. She saw the newborn face down in the toilet, prosecutors told the Times. They allege that Lockner had her hand on the infant’s back and the other women heard the toilet flush. “It’s a real sad story. It’s a real sad story,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the San Francisco Chronicle. “She said she didn’t know she was pregnant.” Lockner begged her co-workers not to call police, the Chronicle said. When police officers arrived, the child was not breathing and had no pulse, the newspaper reported. First responders resuscitated the baby, but it is unclear what neurological damage he may have suffered from the lack of oxygen after birth. The baby is in stable condition at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, the Times said.  Along with the attempted murder charge, Lockner is charged with felony child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Times. She is being held in lieu of $11 million bail.
  • Phoenix sheriff pardoned by Trump hits the speaking circuit
    Phoenix sheriff pardoned by Trump hits the speaking circuit
    Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is returning to the public speaking circuit after being pardoned by President Donald Trump following his federal contempt-of-court conviction in an immigration case. Arpaio will receive a 'Courage Under Fire' award this weekend in Las Vegas from a libertarian-conservative group. But event planners have moved the appearance to an undisclosed location away from the Las Vegas Strip amid security concerns because his speech coincides with a big Mexican Independence Day city celebration on Saturday. Arpaio is being hosted by Nevada political consultant and blogger Chuck Muth (MEU'-th). Muth says the decision to move the event was made after police and Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort executives discussed possible clashes involving Arpaio supporters and crowds drawn to the Mexican holiday events.
  • Mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn turns himself in
    Mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn turns himself in
    A Gwinnett County mayor facing more than 60 felony charges turned himself into jail Thursday afternoon. Snellville Mayor Tom Witts is accused of using campaign funds to purchase a Caribbean cruise, airline tickets and a six-month subscription to porn sites. Last week, he was indicted on 66 counts, including tax evasion and violation of oath by a public officer. Channel 2’s Tony Thomas was the only reporter there as Witts bonded out of jail. He asked him about the charges and how he was feeling. See the video and Witts’ response to our questions, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Police say woman shoots homeless man who asked her to move Porsche SUV You can sue Equifax if your data was exposed – Here's how Man walking dog kills teen attempting to rob him, police say Booking photo of Snellville Mayor Tom Witts . Released on bond. pic.twitter.com/d4RIkLRPBv — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) September 14, 2017
  • The Latest: US urges China to use oil leverage on NKorea
    The Latest: US urges China to use oil leverage on NKorea
    The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's trip to London (all times local): 6:05 p.m. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging China to use its leverage as North Korea supplier of oil to get the North to 'reconsider' its development of nuclear weapons. The United States has sought an embargo on oil imports to North Korea at the U.N. Security Council in response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test to date. But the U.N. has agreed to weaker measures against the North — although the U.N. is banning ban textile exports, an important source of its revenue for the North. Tillerson says it was going to be 'very difficult' to get China to agree to an oil embargo. Still he's urging China as a 'great country and a world power' to use its leverage as the supplier of virtually all North Korea's oil. ___ 10:25 a.m. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is holding talks in London with British and French officials on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. The U.S., Britain and France are permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, and the council this week approved new sanctions to punish North Korea's latest nuclear test explosion. The officials also intend to discuss the response to Hurricane Irma, which struck the southeastern United States and the Caribbean. And expect the situation in Libya to come up during talks with representatives from the U.N., Italy, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. It's Tillerson's second visit to Britain since taking office in February.
  • Janet Jackson’s brother says her marriage to Wissam Al Mana was 'abusive'
    Janet Jackson’s brother says her marriage to Wissam Al Mana was 'abusive'
    Janet Jackson’s older brother, Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson, opened up about his sister’s marriage to millionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, which he called “abusive.” “Enough is enough,” he told PEOPLE magazine. “There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have.” >> Read more trending news  The singer announced her separation from Al Mana in April, just three months after welcoming their son, Eissa, in January.  According to E! News, the couple didn’t “see eye to eye on many things,” and “one of the many divorcing factors was their religious beliefs.” The couple is now in the midst of divorce proceedings and a custody battle, and Jackson has reportedly been getting “constant harassment” from her estranged husband ever since bringing their infant on tour with her. But things were apparently not much better during their marriage either. RELATED: Janet Jackson breaks down in tears at her Houston concert “It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy continued. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a (expletive) every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.” Attorneys for Al Mana have disputed the claims, saying in a statement, “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.” Janet Jackson came under criticism earlier this year after she announced her divorce from Al Mana after five years of marriage when reports claimed their prenuptial agreement allowed Jackson $100 million if they stayed married for at least five years and $200 million if the couple had a baby.  Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
