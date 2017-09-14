ATHENS — After two days inside because of the weather, the Georgia football team had clear skies and balmy weather to enjoy for their Wednesday practice.
Sony Michel, the star senior tailback who is dealing with an ankle injury, was one of those Bulldogs practicing. But Michel appeared to be sitting out some reps, while taking others.
Michel is dealing with what head coach Kirby Smart referred to as a “small” ankle injury, sustained late in the win at Notre Dame. So Michel’s reps are being limited this week.
One player who was not seen during the media viewing period was Michael Chigbu. The junior is one of the team’s top blocking receivers, though he does not have a catch yet this season.
A few other notes from the observation period:
- Freshman safety Tray Bishop was getting some attention from Smart during an interception drill. (Smart was throwing to a group of safeties, including the starters, backup Jarvis Wilson and Blount.) While Blount was one of seven newcomers who did not play in the season opener against Appalachian State, perhaps he could be line for getting his first action on Saturday against Samford.
- The first-team offensive line was the same as it was on Tuesday: LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Kendall Baker, C Lamont Gaillard, RG Solomon Kindley, RT Andrew Thomas.
- The second-team line was LT Pat Allen, LG Justin Shaffer, C Sean Fogarty, RG Dyshon Sims, RT Ben Cleveland.
- Still no sign of reserve safety Rashad Roundtree, who has not been seen in a couple weeks. At the time Smart said Roundtree was dealing with an injury but should return soon.
- And oh yes, still quarterback Jacob Eason or cornerback Malkom Parrish, both of whom remain out with their injuries.
- The receivers were doing a sideline catching drill when Mecole Hardman was said to have “burned” the line, to which Hardman said he hadn’t. Replied receivers coach James Coley: “Why are you talking to me right now? Talk in your head. And you can reply to yourself.”
