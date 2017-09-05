ATHENS — Georgia is changing up its guards again, with Solomon Kindley back with the first-team and a change being contemplated at another spot.
Kindley, who was set to be the starting right guard, instead incurred an ankle problem and was held out from playing offensive line in the season opener Saturday. (He did play on special teams.) But at the media viewing period of practice Monday, Kindley, a redshirt freshman, was back at his old spot, right guard.
Earlier in the day, coach Kirby Smart indicated he still wasn’t sure to what extent Kindley would be able to play at Notre Dame this Saturday.
“The hardest thing is not knowing about Solomon. Whether or not he’s going to be able to go and be there,” Smart said. “He had earned that starting right, but with his injury he wasn’t 100 percent healthy.”
Meanwhile, junior Kendall Baker was working at first-team left guard, after coming off the bench to play both guard spots in the Appalachian State game.
Pat Allen, who started at left guard, was working with the second team at right guard. Dyshon Sims, who started the game at right guard, was working with the second team at left tackle.
A couple highly-touted freshmen who didn’t play in the opener were both working with the third team: Isaiah Wilson at left tackle and Netori Johnson at right guard.
A couple other notes:
- Walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett, potentially now the No. 3 quarterback, was not seen during the media viewing period. Smart, when asked about Bennett earlier in the day, did not mention an injury.
- Starting quarterback Jake Fromm and backup Brice Ramsey were on one field when the team split up for drills, while walk-ons Sam Vaughn and John Seter were on another field, apparently to work with the scout team.
- Aaron Davis, who had to sit out most of the App State game with a lingering hamstring injury, was practicing.
- Receiver Riley Ridley, now eligible after missing the first game because of his offseason marijuana arrest, made a nice over-the-shoulder catch that got assistant coach James Coley excited
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself