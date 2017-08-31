Georgia practice report: Offensive line and secondary updates

ATHENS — Rain on Wednesday forced the Georgia football team back inside its indoor facility, where the Bulldogs continued to tinker with their offensive line, and gave their secondary some different looks too.

For a second straight day, presumed starting right guard Solomon Kindley was not primarily with the first unit, at least during the media viewing period. But this time it was senior Dyshon Sims, rather than junior Kendall Baker, who was with the first team.

Kindley was getting some reps with the second team. And again, this was only the media viewing period, so Kindley could still very well be starting on Saturday against Appalachian State. Head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday that it was a four-man competition for the two guard spots – Kindley, Sims, Baker and Pat Allen – though Allen has consistently been the first-team left guard the past few weeks.

Baker, meanwhile, was getting looks at left tackle, which hasn’t been seen yet this preseason. Baker was with the second team, behind established starter Isaiah Wynn.

As for the secondary, it largely appeared to be unchanged from the last time the media got to see it, which was last week.

J.R. Reed, the Tulsa transfer who has alternated between safety and nickel back, was with the safety in what appeared to be the team’s 3-4 alignment. Aaron Davis and Deandre Baker were the cornerbacks.

Senior Lorenzo Carter, normally an outside linebacker, also appeared to be getting some work at the star (nickel back). Carter has gotten that look before this preseason.

Generally in the nickel defense, freshman Richard LeCounte has also been working at safety, with Reed moving down to star.

Basically, Kirby Smart and Mel Tucker were employing a number of different combinations in the back of the defense. Smart, as usual, was very demonstrative and hands-on as the secondary went through those drills.

When the apparent second team went in, it was freshman-heavy: William Poole and Eric Stokes were at cornerback, DeAngelo Gibbs at star, and Tray Bishop at safety. Junior Jarvis Wilson was also at safety.

Malkom Parrish, the senior and two-year starter at cornerback, remains out after surgery on a broken bone in his foot two weeks ago. Parrish is not expected to play this week, and his status for the Notre Dame is also in doubt.

