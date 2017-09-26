ATHENS — The most prominent injured players on the Georgia football team are all on the field Monday, for what was the start of a long week of evaluating their fitness to play at Tennessee on Saturday.

Quarterback Jacob Eason, who has yet to play since spraining a knee ligament early in the season opener, continues to warm up and throw. But the extent of his participation in practice wasn’t apparent, as the media viewing period only covered a brief throwing session for the quarterbacks.

Eason was wearing a light gray brace over his left knee. He was seen jogging from one side of the field to the other, but that was something he was able to do last week too.

Head coach Kirby Smart said earlier in the day that Monday’s practice would tell a lot about the possibility of Eason being cleared for the weekend.

Right guard Solomon Kindley, who sprained his right ankle in Saturday’s win over Mississippi State, was also in uniform. But while he did take some reps while the media was present, he was not with the first team.

Dyshon Sims, the senior who replaced Kindley in the lineup post-injury on Saturday, was with the starters at right guard.

Senior cornerback Malkom Parrish was also practicing, as he tries to work back towards from the foot injury that caused him to miss the first three games. Parrish returned for Saturday’s game, but did not start and played mainly in dime packages.

When Smart talked about Eason’s eventual availability and whether he’ll return to the starting job, he compared it to how Parrish was handled.

“Malkom Parrish played some on third down. He didn’t play the whole time, but you could argue he’s a starter,” Smart said. “Why didn’t he go out there and start? He’s 100%. He’s able to do some things but not everything. I view every position the same where competition creates and breeds success. That’s what we’ve sold this program on. Developing competition throughout practice and it will continue to be that way at all positions.”

