Georgia practice report: Celebrities and depth chart updates

ATHENS — Comedian Jeff Foxworthy, sportscaster Mike Tirico and college football legend Doug Flutie were at Georgia’s football practice today. But you probably clicked on this wanting to know something about the team and the depth chart.
Fine then …
There actually didn’t look to be many chances, as Georgia enters the penultimate week of preseason practice. Especially at the most-watched area on the team.
The offensive line was unchanged from last week, at least as far as the first team: LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Pat Allen, C Lamont Gaillard, RG Solomon Kindley, RT Andrew Thomas.
Now does that mean that will be the starting five for the Appalachian State game? Not necessarily. Georgia is probably still in camp mode right now, rather than the “install” phase, as in the time it starts preparing for the season opener. The install period may not begin until Thursday, Kirby Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. So this could still be experimentation stage.
That said, it’s still notable that the first team looks the way it did the end of the previous week. That’s the first time that’s been the case this preseason.
Freshman Isaiah Wilson, meanwhile, appeared to be getting a look at left tackle, and with the second team. Wilson has worked at left guard and right tackle this preseason, so the staff is seeing what the five-star prospect can do at different spots.
Senior Dyshon Sims was working inside, as he continues to move around the line. Sims has worked at practically every position, including center. Smart said Saturday they had to be prepared in case something happened to Gaillard.
As for the secondary, while there was no defensive lineup shown during the media viewing period, freshman Richard LeCounte still looked like he was going first with the safeties. And senior Aaron Davis was still working with the cornerbacks.
For more notes from practice, head to our partners at Dawgnation.com
