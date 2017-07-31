Listen Live
cloudy-day
75°
H 87
L 67

!
Traffic
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
75°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    75°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College Football
Georgia football preseason preview: Plenty of unresolved questions in Athens
Close

Georgia football preseason preview: Plenty of unresolved questions in Athens

Georgia football preseason preview: Plenty of unresolved questions in Athens

Georgia football preseason preview: Plenty of unresolved questions in Athens

ATHENS -  ﻿The Georgia football team begins preseason practice on Monday, with plenty of weighty questions: Will Jacob Eason mature as a quarterback? Will Kirby Smart take the Bulldogs to the next level? Will Jim Chaney turn around the offense?

But those questions won’t be answered until real games begin. Over the next month, through 29 practices, Georgia has less weighty, but still important, personnel questions to sort out.

Here are the main ones:

OFFENSIVE LINE

The main focus should be here, at least when it comes to who will start. Everyone knows the drill by now: This was Georgia’s weak link last year and then it lost three starters, so the whole thing could be blown up.

And yet, two spots seem pretty much set: Senior Isaiah Wynn at left tackle and junior Lamont Gaillard at center. (Those are the two returning starters.) Smart has also said that they’ll at least start preseason practice the way they ended the spring, which was with sophomore Pat Allen at left guard, redshirt freshman Solomon Kindley at right guard and senior Dyshon Sims at right tackle.

But freshmen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson could force their way into the discussion at right tackle. So could junior college transfer D’Marcus Hayes and redshirt freshman Ben Cleveland. Keep an eye also on whether there’s early buzz about the freshman guards, Netori Johnson and Justin Shaffer, as Allen and Kindley’s jobs are by no means secure.

STAR – OR STRONG SAFETY

Maurice Smith is the lone starter gone from the 2016 defense. Safety Quincy Mauger, who started twice last year, is also gone. Smith was the star, leaving that position vacant, but it could be filled by a starter at another position.

Aaron Davis has been a dependable and versatile defensive back the past three seasons, and will get a long look at star. If he wins the job, that opens up strong safety. The candidates there would include freshman Richard LeCounte, junior Jarvis Wilson and sophomore J.R. Reed.

If Davis remains at safety, the main candidates at the star would be freshman Deangelo Gibbs and sophomore Tyrique McGhee. Or at least that’s how it looked coming out of the spring. The preseason, and the arrival of a deep group of freshmen defensive backs, could further scramble the picture.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Basically every spot seems up for grabs, especially the two most prominent: Kicker and punter.

Sophomore Rodrigo Blankenship is the incumbent kicker, but David Marvin, the graduate transfer from Wofford, will push him. Punter has three potential candidates: Sophomore Marshall Long, the starter last year until a knee injury cut short his season, graduate transfer Cameron Nizialek, who did well this spring, and even Brice Ramsey, the quarterback who has stepped in the past two seasons.

The return jobs are also unsettled, though Mecole Hardman seems the favorite to return kickoffs. The punt return job also could include Hardman and any number of receivers or defensive backs, as well as freshman tailback D’Andre Swift.

For more on the backup QB battle and who could redshirt, head to Dawgnation.com

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    A 6-year-old Spalding County boy who was burned in a Saturday morning fire started by a cigarette in a trash can has died, officials say. Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar died about noon on Sunday, Communication Director for the Georgia Department of Insurance/State Fire Marshal's Office Glenn Allen said. The boy had been taken to the burn center in Augusta on Saturday. His mother, 44-year-old Christie Lewis, died at her home located at 408 E. Macintosh Road, in Griffin, when the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Allen said. “The early Saturday morning house fire was caused by careless smoking,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “The investigation revealed that the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the blaze.” RELATED: Flammable cladding used on buildings in Georgia The woman’s husband, Jimmy Lewis, said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames.  'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' Lewis said.  Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody,” he said. “I really don't.'    Hudgens said this death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.
  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  • Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward. The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said. 'We're devastated,' Vego said. 'We've never had this happen in the 30 years we've been here.' TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Inmate recaptured after walking away from work detail Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club's information engraved with 40 Watt. 'So I don't know how they're going to resell anything,' Vego said. 'People are pretty pissed off. I don't know what (the burglars) were thinking.' Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, '$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA.' R.E.M.'s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit. Me and the family will add another 5k. This ain't ok by any means. https://t.co/uJ35VatmUP-- Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 29, 2017 Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police. 'We have a lot of great people who work at our club,' she said. The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff: Power Amps: Peavey GPS 3500 - subs ( 2 Crest 8001 - subs ( Crown MT 1200 - low midrange (80Hz - 150Hz) 3 Crown MT 1200 - high midrange (150Hz - 1.6kHz) Mics: 1 Shure Beta 52 1 Shure Beta 91 4 Shure Beta 58 4 Shure Beta 57 6 Shure SM 58 8 Shure SM 57 2 Shure SM81 1 Shure PG81 1 Electro Voice RE 20 1 AKG D112 1 Electro Voice 408A 1 Audio Technica ATM25 3 Sennheiser 604 3 Audix OM 5 DI's: 2 Radial JDI 4 Radial Pro DI 2 Whirlwind Director 2 Rapco DB-100
  • Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  • Georgia county has a new way for students to learn, parents say it's working
    Georgia county has a new way for students to learn, parents say it's working
    This year, 23 of Henry County's 50 schools will be taking part in the personalized learning initiative. It's a new way for students to learn, and parents and teachers WSBTV talked to say it's working. Parent Brandy Smith and a group of parents and students say they support the personalized learning initiative. The curriculum is customized for each student, helping them to figure out the best way to learn. >> Read more trending news 'One of the things that I really like is that it gives my kids an opportunity to work at their pace, so if my kids have completed the work that's required at the level where they are, they can move up,” Smith said. Maggie Renken's daughter Zuri is a fourth-grader at Mount Carmel Elementary, and uses personalized learning.  'We have a lot of different programs online we use a lot,” Renken said.  Teachers say personalized learning keeps students more engaged, because students who master a skill can move on to a higher level, while students who need help in a specific area can receive more attention.  'It's very engaging getting the kids to figure out what they're missing so we can fill the gaps so they can move on in a progressional path,” teacher Camille Bratton said. The Henry County School District is hoping to have personalized learning in all 50 schools by 2020. Meanwhile, WSBTV talked to one parent who says she was skeptical at first, but then changed her mind. Victoria Whitten has decades of experience with Henry County Schools. She grew up in Henry County and has one child who graduated, and two others still in school. She admits she was skeptical when she first heard about personalized learning. 'Oh, I hated it!” Whitten said. “I did not like it at all, but I didn't know anything about it. I just knew it was different and I didn't like change. But the more I got to know about it the more informed I became, the more I began to understand and my mindset shifted.'  Now, Whitten says is one of the personalized learning initiative's biggest backers.
  • This county has a new way for students to learn, and parents say it's working
    This county has a new way for students to learn, and parents say it's working
    This year, 23 of Henry County's 50 schools will be taking part in the personalized learning initiative. It's a new way for students to learn, and parents and teachers Channel 2 Action News talked to say it's working. Parent Brandy Smith and a group of parents and students say they support the personalized learning initiative. The curriculum is customized for each student, helping them to figure out the best way to learn. RELATED STORIES: Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year? Groundbreaking 'early kindergarten' program underway in metro school district 10 hacks for stress-free mornings 'One of the things that I really like is that it gives my kids an opportunity to work at their pace, so if my kids have completed the work that's required at the level where they are, they can move up,' Smith said. Maggie Renken's daughter Zuri is a fourth-grader at Mount Carmel Elementary, and uses personalized learning. 'We have a lot of different programs online we use a lot,' Renken said. Teachers say personalized learning keeps students more engaged, because students who master a skill can move on to a higher level, while students who need help in a specific area can receive more attention. 'It's very engaging getting the kids to figure out what they're missing so we can fill the gaps so they can move on in a progressional path,' teacher Camille Bratton said. The Henry County School District is hoping to have personalized learning in all 50 schools by 2020. Channel 2 Action News is your home for Back 2 School coverage. We'll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as NewsChopper 2 and Triple Team Traffic guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Meanwhile, Channel 2 Action News talked to one parent who says she was skeptical at first, but then changed her mind. Victoria Whitten has decades of experience with Henry County Schools. She grew up in Henry County and has one child who graduated, and two others still in school. She admits she was skeptical when she first heard about personalized learning. 'Oh, I hated it!' Whitten said. 'I did not like it at all, but I didn't know anything about it. I just knew it was different and I didn't like change. But the more I got to know about it the more informed I became, the more I began to understand and my mindset shifted.' Now, Whitten says is one of the personalized learning initiative's biggest backers.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.