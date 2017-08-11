Listen Live
Georgia football practice report: Still no sign of tackle Isaiah Wynn
Close

By: Chip Towers DawgNation.com

ATHENS — It has been four days, and still no sign of Isaiah Wynn.   Georgia’s starting left tackle was absent at the Bulldogs’ practice again Thursday. Earlier this week, coach Kirby Smart said the senior was out with an undisclosed illness.    With the starter out, senior Dyshon Sims took turns at left tackle during drill work that occurred during a 12-minute media observation period. Also getting snaps there were junior D’Marcus Hayes and junior Kendall Baker.    It was the status quo elsewhere in the offensive line.    Other observations from practice on Thursday:    Sophomore defensive tackle Michail Carter, who also had been out since last week with an undisclosed illness, was back at full speed and without limitations with the rest of the defensive linemen.  Freshman wide receiver J.J. Holloman ran on the side under the supervision of sports medicine chief Ron Courson. Holloman has been out since Saturday with a hamstring injury.  Receivers coach James Coley got onto his charges pretty hard after witnessing too many drops during pass-skeleton work.  The Bulldogs practiced in full pads again Thursday, the 10th practice of preseason camp. It was an extremely hot and humid day. Georgia’s workout began about an hour earlier than usual.  ﻿For more UGA coverage, head to our partners at Dawgnation.com - 

Read More
    DineEquity Inc., the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, is planning to close up to 160 of the restaurants. According to a Thursday news release from Dine Equity, 105-135 Applebee’s locations and 20-25 IHOP restaurants will close Previously, the company said it expected to close 40-60 Applebee’s restaurants and 18 IHOP restaurants. >> Read more trending news “We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain,” Richard J. Dahl, chairman and interim chief executive officer of DineEquity Inc. said. “We are focusing on operations and elevating the guest experience, whether in our restaurants or off-premise.” Applebee’s has been struggling the most, with a 7 percent decrease in sales compared with similar restaurants in the first six months of the year, according to the news release. IHOP has had a 2.1 percent decrease for comparable restaurants in the same amount of time. “We believe 2017 will be a transitional year for Applebee's and we are making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health and expect to see improvement over the next year,” Dahl said. Related: More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish restaurants closing “IHOP remains on solid ground, despite soft sales this quarter. I am optimistic about the growth in both effective franchise restaurants and system-wide sales,” Dahl said. “IHOP is currently rolling out initiatives to address the convenience needs of our guests, which are inclusive of online ordering as well as accelerating tests for delivery and development of an IHOP mobile application. We believe these will create enhanced revenue channels.” Internationally, DineEquity plans Applebee’s franchisees to “develop between 20 and 30 new restaurants globally, the majority of which are expected to be international openings.” It expects IHOP franchisees to “develop between 80 and 95 restaurants globally, the majority of which are expected to be domestic openings.” Between the two chains, 125 new restaurants will open. The specific locations where restaurants will close and be developed are not yet known.
    Beyond the bluster, the Trump administration has been quietly engaged in back channel diplomacy with North Korea for several months, addressing Americans imprisoned in the communist country and deteriorating relations between the long-time foes, The Associated Press has learned. It had been known the two sides had discussions to secure the June release of an American university student. But it wasn't known until now that the contacts have continued, or that they have broached matters other than U.S. detainees. People familiar with the contacts say the interactions have done nothing thus far to quell tensions over North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile advances, which are now fueling fears of military confrontation. But they say the behind-the-scenes discussions could still be a foundation for more serious negotiation, including on North Korea's nuclear weapons, should President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un put aside the bellicose rhetoric of recent days and endorse a dialogue. The contacts are occurring regularly between Joseph Yun, the U.S. envoy for North Korea policy, and Pak Song Il, a senior North Korean diplomat at the country's U.N. mission, according to U.S. officials and others briefed on the process. They weren't authorized to discuss the confidential exchanges and spoke on condition of anonymity. Officials call it the 'New York channel.' Yun is the only U.S. diplomat in contact with any North Korean counterpart. The communications largely serve as a way to exchange messages, allowing Washington and Pyongyang to relay information. Drowned out by the furor over Trump's warning to North Korea of 'fire and fury like the world has never seen,' Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has expressed a willingness to entertain negotiations. His condition: Pyongyang stopping tests of missiles that can now potentially reach the U.S. mainland. Tillerson has even hinted at an ongoing back channel. 'We have other means of communication open to them, to certainly hear from them if they have a desire to want to talk,' he said at an Asian security meeting in the Philippines this week. The interactions could point to a level of pragmatism in the Trump administration's approach to the North Korean threat, despite the president's dire warnings. On Friday, he tweeted: 'Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely.' But on Thursday, he said, 'we'll always consider negotiations,' even if they haven't worked in the last quarter-century. The contacts suggest Pyongyang, too, may be open to a negotiation even as it talks of launching missiles near the U.S. territory of Guam. The North regularly threatens nuclear strikes on the United States and its allies. The State Department didn't immediately comment on Yun's diplomacy. The White House also had no comment. A diplomat at North Korea's U.N. mission only confirmed use of diplomatic channel up to the release of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier two months ago. Trump, in some ways, has been more flexible in his approach to North Korea than President Barack Obama. While variations of the New York channel have been used on-and-off for years by past administrations, there were no discussions over the last seven months of Obama's presidency after Pyongyang broke them off in anger over U.S. sanctions imposed on its leader, Kim. Obama made little effort to reopen lines of communication. The contacts quickly restarted after Trump's inauguration, other people familiar with the discussions say. 'Contrary to the public vitriol of the moment, the North Koreans were willing to reopen the New York channel following the election of President Trump and his administration signaled an openness to engage and 'talk about talks,'' said Keith Luse, executive director of the National Committee on North Korea, a U.S.-based group that promotes U.S.-North Korean engagement. 'However, the massive trust deficit in Pyongyang and in Washington toward each other has impeded the confidence-building process necessary to have constructive dialogue,' he said. The early U.S. focus was on securing the release of several Americans held in North Korea. They included Warmbier, who was imprisoned for stealing a propaganda poster and only allowed to return to the U.S. in June — in an unconscious state. He died days later. Yun traveled on the widely publicized mission to Pyongyang to bring Warmbier home. Despite outrage in the U.S. with Warmbier's treatment and sharp condemnation by Trump, the U.S.-North Korean interactions in New York continued. Yun and his counterpart have discussed the other Americans still being held. They include Kim Hak Song, a university employee detained in May accused of unspecified 'hostile' acts; Tony Kim, a teacher at the same school, accused of trying to overthrow the government; and Kim Dong Chul, sentenced last year to a decade in prison with hard labor for supposed espionage. But the American and North Korean diplomats also have discussed the overall U.S.-North Korean relationship. The two countries have no diplomatic ties and are still enemies, having only reached an armistice — not a peace treaty — to end the 1950-1953 Korean War. Twenty-eight thousand U.S. troops are still stationed in South Korea. In its own convoluted way, North Korea has indicated openness to talks in recent weeks, even as it has accelerated the tempo of weapons tests. On July 4, after the North test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that could potentially strike the continental U.S., leader Kim added a new caveat to his refusal to negotiate over its nukes or missiles. Instead of a blanket rejection, he ruled out such concessions 'unless the U.S. hostile policy and nuclear threat to the DPRK are definitely terminated.' That message has been repeated by other North Korean officials, without greater specification. Nor have they offered an indication as to whether Pyongyang would accept denuclearization as the goal of talks. Still, advocates for diplomacy, including some voices in the U.S. government, view the addendum as a potential opening. 'North Korea is assessing its options,' said Susan DiMaggio, a senior fellow at the New America think tank who participated in unofficial talks with North Korean officials in Oslo in May that were also attended by Yun. 'They recognize that at some point they have to return to the table to address what's becoming a crisis. That's what they are weighing right now: the timing of engagement.' Any negotiation would face huge skepticism in Washington given North Korea's long record of broken promises. The last serious U.S.-North Korea negotiations collapsed in 2012 when Pyongyang launched a long-range rocket that derailed an agreement of a North Korean nuclear freeze in exchange for U.S. food aid. North Korea's weapons program has developed significantly since then. As a result, its price in any such negotiation is now likely to be far higher. At a minimum, Pyongyang would renew its long-standing demands for an end to joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises — which are set to resume this month — and an eventual peace treaty with Washington. To date, the Trump administration has heavily concentrated its diplomatic energy on cranking up international pressure on North Korea's government, in particular pressing China to lean on its wayward ally. Last weekend, the U.N. adopted its strongest economic sanctions on Pyongyang. Trump has been widely accused of injecting a new element of unpredictability and even chaos into U.S. policy toward North Korea, especially with his tweets and proclamations this week. It's unclear what effect they may have on the back channel contacts being maintained by Yun.
    Chicago police say a hair stylist slain last month was stabbed more than 40 times with 'lacerations and mutilations' to his upper body. Fired Northwestern University microbiologist Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren are accused in a Chicago arrest warrant in the July 27 fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Friday that the attack on Cornell-Duranleau 'certainly was very intense.' He said police believe there might have been some tension in Lathem and Cornell-Duranleau's relationship. He said police were holding back details because they haven't questioned Lathem and Warren, who separately surrendered to California authorities last week after a days-long manhunt. Lathem has waived extradition to Chicago. Warren is expected to be in a California court Friday.
    Famous foodie Alton Brown dinged a fellow celeb chef in a funny Twitter video, comically dubbing the “hideously ugly” dog he found “Gordon Ramsay.” Ha! All jokes aside, Brown needs your help locating the dog’s owner. It’s evidently someone’s pet, he assessed, noting it’s very sweet and housebroken. After little Gordon Ramsay followed him home Brown took the dog to the vet where it was determined he’s not chipped. “He’s a good boy,” Brown said, but said he can’t keep him. So, he’s posted the clip and plans to put up posters. Brown’s office, where Gordon Ramsay (we are riding this train til it runs outta track) is bunking for the moment, is in Marietta. Earlier this year he said he wants to open a new coffee shop there. But first, reuniting the lost dog with his home.
    More than a third of U.S. states have created school voucher programs that bypass thorny constitutional and political issues by turning them over to nonprofits that rely primarily on businesses to fund them. But the programs are raising questions about transparency and accountability at a time when supporters are urging that they be expanded into a federal program. Unlike traditional school vouchers, which are directly funded by the states or in the case of Washington, D.C., the federal government, these programs don't use any public money. Instead, those who contribute to the voucher program get tax credits. Seventeen states now have the so-called tax-credit scholarships. Both President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have promoted the scholarships as a way to give parents greater choice in deciding where their children will go to school. Supporters are pushing the administration to launch a federal program extending the tax credit scholarships nationwide. Asked whether such a proposal might be included as part of a tax overhaul, DeVos said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press: 'It's certainly part of our discussion.' Depending on who you ask, the programs are either another avenue for school choice drawing on the generosity of taxpayers, or a workaround to existing bans on giving public money to religious organizations — in this case schools — with a set-up that's ripe for abuse. It's hard to know who's right, given that the states purposefully limit their fingerprints on their own programs. For Mayra Puentes of Las Vegas, it was simply a way to get her children a better education. Her son, she said, was struggling in public school, in a state that is ranked at or near the bottom of national lists on the quality of public education. Puentes said would not have been able to afford the combined $22,000 tuition for her three children at Mountain View Christian Schools. In Nevada, scholarships are capped annually at about $7,700 per child. They can be used at 86 private schools, not all of them accredited. How the program works: Nonprofits solicit contributions from businesses and others. The organizations distribute the funds to families that apply. They keep 5 percent to 10 percent of the donations for administrative costs. Contributors can deduct the amount they gave, sometimes dollar-for-dollar, from their state tax bill. Most states designate the vouchers programs for low-income families. 'They are this weird blend of tax policy and education policy, and in a lot of ways, they are treated more like tax policy,' said Josh Cunningham of the National Conference of State Legislatures, which tracks the programs. Nevada lawmakers secured a $20 million boost for the scholarships this year, after Republicans suffered a crushing blow when they couldn't get money for their embattled Education Savings Accounts, a different type of school choice program. Assemblyman Paul Anderson, a Republican, said government transparency laws do not and should not apply to the tax-credit scholarships because the tax component is confidential by nature, and the private sector is handling the rest. He said it was no different than a church asking its parishioners for donations — even though the state created the voucher program. Supporters have on their side the U.S. Supreme Court, which has ruled that the contributed money is private funds because the cash is never touched by the state. But government transparency watchdogs have warned that the set-up can be problematic, with abuses well-documented. In Alabama and Georgia, for example, groups advertised the programs as money-making for contributors. In Arizona, a lawmaker makes six figures annually by running a scholarship group in the same system that he has supported. Critics say under certain circumstances, wealthy contributors could even make a profit by claiming the 'charitable' deduction multiple times over at the state and federal levels. The AAA Scholarship Foundation Inc. which runs programs in Nevada and five other states, says it doesn't give tax advice but has, when asked, shared an IRS memo on the matter. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy say loopholes in the tax code would allow contributors to both eliminate their state tax bill and also get a charitable deduction off their federal taxes, and in some cases, also their state taxes. Carl Davis, the Washington-based think tank's research director, likened the system to a money-laundering tax scheme because the contributions are officially considered donations — even if the scholarship money goes to for-profit schools. 'That's not charity. That's just helping facilitate the movement of funds. These so-called donors are really like middlemen,' Davis said. 'They're not making a financial sacrifice.' The research firm estimates that states give away $1 billion annually in tax credits for these voucher programs. Aside from closing the loophole, states could also rein it in by requiring contributors to show their federal tax return to prove that they aren't 'double-dipping,' Davis said. EdChoice, a leading school choice advocacy group, defends the tax-credit program, saying it's accountable to parents who can choose to take their kids elsewhere if they don't like a school, even if there are, like in all government programs, some cases of abuse. Acknowledging that there are things to address, EdChoice's policy director Jason Bedrick says his team has advised scholarship groups not to mischaracterize the system as a 'get rich quick' scheme. But he's not apologetic about the tax loophole, saying it's no different compared to tax credits for other charitable causes that in some states, though very rarely, is also a dollar-for-dollar contribution. And if there is tax code reform to address double-dipping, it should apply uniformly to all donor tax credits — not just for a highly political issue like vouchers. 'Some people might not like that, but they're acting within the letter of the law. I see no problem with that,' Bedrick said. 'Nobody's going to go to jail for this.' ___ Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho
