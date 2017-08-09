ATHENS — Georgia starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn was absent from practice for a second straight day on Tuesday, while other tweaks on the Bulldogs’ offensive line continued.

The reason for Wynn’s absence isn’t known. He didn’t appear to sustain an injury in the open scrimmage on Saturday, but he was not seen during media viewing periods either Monday or Tuesday. Coach Kirby Smart was scheduled to meet the media after practice Tuesday.

Wynn is perhaps Georgia’s most important offensive lineman. As a two-year starter, he offers the most experience.

Senior Dyshon Sims was at first-team left tackle in practice, as he was on Monday. Sims entered the preseason as the first-team right tackle, but he has played every position at some point during his career. Junior-college transfer D’Marcus Hayes was working second team at left tackle.

Meanwhile, freshman Andrew Thomas was working with the first-team at left guard for a second straight day. Freshman Justin Shaffer was on the second team at left guard, with Pat Allen — who entered the preseason as the starting left guard — again with the tackles. Walk-on Sean Fogarty was the second-team center, with senior Aulden Bynum at second-team right guard.

A few other notes: