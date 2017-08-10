ATHENS — The Georgia football team went back to its indoor facility on Wednesday to continue to work on some offensive wrinkles.
Sophomore receiver Mecole Hardman took snaps out of the Wildcat formation during the media viewing period, as did senior tailback Sony Michel.
Neither should come as much of a surprise. Hardman was a quarterback in high school before trying cornerback his freshman season at Georgia, an experiment that has since ended. Michel has taken snaps out of Georgia’s Wildcat package in the past.
Hardman took snaps with tailbacks Elijah Holyfield and Nick Chubb by his side. Freshman tailback D’Andre Swift and sophomore tailback Brian Herrien also were involved during the drill. Running backs coach Dell McGee ran the drill.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself