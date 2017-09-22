Dan Mullen on Jake Fromm: ‘He has that competitive swagger’

Dan Mullen is a football coach, but he’s also known as sort of a quarterback guru. He developed Dak Prescott and continued on to Nick Fitzgerald last season.

Georgia and Kirby Smart are now in a similar situation with young gunslinger Jake Fromm at the helm after Jacob Eason’s knee injury. Mullen gave his take on Fromm’s ability to Paul Finebaum on Thursday:

“You see a lot of what you look for in a quarterback. You can see it he has that competitive swagger. They do a really good job of not putting the game always on his shoulders. He has that leadership and that attitude that you look for at the quarterback position.”

Fromm is 3-0 since taking over and has completed 34 of 57 passes for 449 yards with 5 touchdowns and an interception.

Mullen’s Bulldogs are coming off an impressive 37-7 defeat of LSU. They’re currently ranked sixth in points against and 11th nationally in rushing yards. Still, Mullen said he hasn’t seen the best of his team yet.

“I keep telling our guys, the pats on the back you’re getting this week, we haven’t really accomplished that much,” he told Finebaum. “Let’s go prove that we’re a good football team. That we can play well against a top-15 team on the road in a hostile environment.”

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) from Sanford Stadium.