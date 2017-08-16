Bulldogs hitting paydirt on transfers

ATHENS — Ahkil Crumpton, J.R. Reed, Cameron Nizialek and David Marvin.
These four members of the Georgia football team have two things in common: (1) They are transfers; (2) each of them may end up starting for the Bulldogs this fall.
Second-year Georgia coach Kirby Smart has a reputation for being an exceptional recruiter, and rightly so as the Bulldogs have closed on back-to-back Top 10 classes under his guidance. But not included in those rankings are players who are transferring from other schools. And while it is very common for schools to add to their rosters in that manner these days, it’s unusual to get what might be four starters via that route.
Here’s how they’re fitting in:
J.R. Reed, 6-1, 194, DB
This redshirt sophomore defensive back from Frisco, Texas, came to Georgia after playing one season at Tulsa. The son of NFL 12-year veteran wideout Jake Reed, J.R. Reed sat out last season via the NCAA transfer rule. He played in 13 games as a freshman at Tulsa but finished with only 5 tackles. At Georgia, he’s currently playing safety alongside senior Dominick Sanders on the first-team defense. He has also worked at the Star position, where senior Aaron Davis is currently getting the starting nod.
Ahkil Crumpton, 5-9, 175, WR/KR
Ahkil Crumpton is a dynamic returns specialist who also is getting extensive work at Georgia’s slot position. The Philadelphia native transferred to UGA from Los Angeles Valley Community College in late July after one of the Bulldogs’ 26 signees failed to gain admission. Crumpton is competing with junior Terry Godwin for punt-return duties, has gotten looks returning kickoffs and is better than expected as a receiver.
Cameron Nizialek, 6-2, 200, P
Cameron Nizialek comes to the Bulldogs from the Ivy League, of all places. He entered UGA as a graduate transfer from Columbia University. The native of Chantilly, Va., has edged ahead of sophomore incumbent punter Marshall Long via competition in practice and scrimmages, Smart said.
David Marvin, 6-2, 210, PK
David Marvin also came to UGA as a graduate transfer. He was a four-year starter as the punter and placekicker at Wofford, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). He has remained “neck-and-neck” with the Bulldogs’ incumbent starter, Rodrigo Blankenship, for both placekicking and kickoff duties. Each of them made 47-yard field goals in the scrimmage last Saturday, and Marvin had a 57-yarder bounce over the cross bar, according to witnesses.
Georgia hasn’t hit paydirt on all of its transfers, however. Junior college transfer D’Marcus Hayes, the most ballyhooed of the group, is running third team at left tackle. The Bulldogs had hoped he might earn a starting job when they recruited him from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and brought him in as an early enrollee.
For more on what Kirby Smart thinks of these transfers, head to our partners at Dawgnation.com
