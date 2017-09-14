Listen Live
Cleveland Indians win 22nd straight game
Cleveland Indians win 22nd straight game

Cleveland Indians win 22nd straight game
Photo Credit: Ron Schwane/Getty Images
Cleveland fans cheer after the Indians defeated the Royals 3-2 in 10 innings at Progressive Field to extend their winning streak to 22.

Cleveland Indians win 22nd straight game

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CLEVELAND -  It was a “Catch-22” kind of night for the Cleveland Indians. And thanks to Francisco Lindor and Jay Bruce, something happened again for the defending American League champions.

>> Read more trending news

Lindor hit a game-tying double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Bruce hit an RBI double in the 10th as the Indians rallied for their 22nd consecutive victory to extend their AL record. With the victory, the Indians moved to within four wins of matching the 1916 New York Giants for the longest winning streak in major-league history.

Lindor connected on a two-strike pitch to send the game into extra innings.

>> Indians set AL record 

"This was probably the toughest one we've had," Bruce told reporters after the game.

Jose Ramirez led off the 10th inning with a double and Edwin Encarnacion walked. Bruce then smacked a 2-0 pitch into the right-field corner to score Ramirez with the winning run. It was Cleveland’s first walk-off win of the streak.

The victory snapped a tie with the 1935 Chicago Cubs for the second-longest winning streak. The 1916 Giants won 26 straight games -- all at home. The Giants won 12 straight, played a 1-1 tie, and then won 14 in a row. But because the tied game was replayed from the start the next day, it did not count and therefore prolonged New York's streak.

  • New Yorker releases cover it would have run, had Clinton won
    New Yorker releases cover it would have run, had Clinton won
    Hillary Clinton did not win the presidency last November, but The New Yorker was ready with a cover if she had defeated Donald Trump to claim the White House.  >> Read more trending news The magazine released the would-be cover, titled “The First” and created by artist Malika Favre, on its website Wednesday after the release of Clinton’s new memoir -- “What Happened” -- and New Yorker editor David Remnick’s interview with the former first lady and secretary of state. Trump’s victory obviously trumped that cover idea. Instead, the magazine ran a cover illustrated by artist Bob Staake called “The Wall,” a reference to Trump’s campaign promises to curb immigration and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
  • The Latest: A few hundred people protest Berkeley speech
    The Latest: A few hundred people protest Berkeley speech
    The Latest on a speech by a conservative commentator at the University of California, Berkeley (all times local): 8:40 p.m. A few hundred people are protesting outside a hall where conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is speaking at the University of California, Berkeley. The demonstrators are peaceful, with some chanting against fascism, white supremacists and President Donald Trump. Others were holed up Thursday inside a student building. Earlier, they waved signs from a pedestrian walkway protesting the university's decision to allow the event featuring the former editor at Breitbart News. Inside the hall, Shapiro addressed a friendly crowd. He encouraged people to hold civil discussions with people who have different opinions, saying that's what America is all about. He condemned white supremacists as 'a very small select group of absolutely terrible people who believe absolutely terrible things.' The campus and surrounding Berkeley streets are under tight security after a series of previous events turned violent. ___ This item has been corrected to remove a reference to the students inside the building holding signs. ___ 8 p.m. Berkeley police say they have arrested two people during protests over a speech by a conservative commentator at the University of California, Berkeley. City police say 20-year-old Hannah Benjamin was arrested Thursday for battery on a police officer and carrying a banned weapon. Meanwhile, 44-year-old Sarah Roark was taken into custody for carrying a banned weapon. The arrests were announced on the police Twitter account. There was a heavy police presence in Berkeley as former Breitbart News editor Ben Shapiro was speaking. Campus Republicans invited him to come as part of his tour called 'Campus Thuggery.' Dozens of demonstrators were outside the hall where he was speaking, but police kept the two sides apart. ___ 6:30 p.m. Dozens of people have lined up to hear a speech at the University of California, Berkeley that has prompted massive security as officials fear violent demonstrations. Police with riot gear have surrounded the plaza in front of Zellerbach Hall, where the former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro is set to speak later Thursday. Eighteen-year-old high school senior Nick Handley says he tried to get others to come to Berkeley with him from Modesto, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of San Francisco. But he says they were scared about the potential violence outside the speech by Shapiro dubbed Campus Thuggery. Handley says the heavy police presence is sad, particularly since taxpayer money is being spent. UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof says the security could cost $600,000. ___ 4:15 p.m. Protesters opposed to a scheduled speech by a conservative commentator at the University of California, Berkeley say they're disappointed they're being kept out of the school's main plaza because of heightened security. Raphael Kadaris is an organizer with Refuse Fascism, which had planned to protest at the university's Sproul Plaza ahead of the appearance by former Breitbart News editor Ben Shapiro. UC Berkeley Police Chief Margot Bennett says protesters can demonstrate on nearby streets, about a block away. Campus police closed the plaza Thursday afternoon and stopped allowing people to enter. Kadaris says his group wants to criticize white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia and fascism. He says 'the police and the chancellor and the university better not attack us.' The speech by Shapiro is set for Thursday night. He was invited by campus Republicans. ___ 1 p.m. Several streets around the University of California, Berkeley, have been closed off with concrete and plastic barriers ahead of a campus appearance by former Breitbart News editor Ben Shapiro. School officials say they have sealed off Sproul Plaza — the central hub of the campus — and created a perimeter around several buildings. They say they are ensuring the safety of students and those attending Shapiro's sold-out appearance Thursday evening. UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof says the school is committed to hosting a safe and successful event. Police Chief Margo Bennett says there will be several checkpoints outside the 1,000-seat auditorium, and officers will confiscate banned items, including shields, masks, bandanas, poles and torches. The city and campus have become a flashpoint this year for the country's political divisions, drawing extremist groups from the left and right. ___ 8 a.m. The University of California, Berkeley is ramping up security as it braces to host conservative commentator Ben Shapiro Thursday night. Authorities plan to seal off the campus' central hub, Sproul Plaza, with a 'closed perimeter' around several buildings including where Shapiro is set to speak to a crowd of 1,000. The university says there will be 'an increased and highly visible police presence' and police will quickly arrest protesters wielding weapons or wearing masks. The city and campus at UC Berkeley have become a flashpoint for the country's political divisions, drawing extremist groups from the left- and right-wing. Four political demonstrations have turned violent in Berkeley since February, prompting officers to come up with new strategies to control rowdy and sometimes dangerous crowds. Campus Republicans invited Shapiro to speak.
  • ‘Spider-Man’ helps clean up Hurricane Irma debirs
    ‘Spider-Man’ helps clean up Hurricane Irma debirs
    In case you were wondering, Spider-Man forgoes his web-slinging ways and sticks to a chainsaw when cleaning hurricane debris. >> Read more trending news  Photographs, shared to Facebook by Bradenton-resident Cheryl Hanbury, shows a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume helping to clean up hurricane debris. The costume-clad man climbed atop a large downed tree and used a chainsaw to clear the tree from a roadway. “Spider-Man” even took time out of his clean up efforts to pose for a pair of photos atop the tree. Since being posted on Facebook on Monday, the post has garnered more than 400 reactions and 850 shares.
  • After Irma: Sixty-four Florida nursing homes still without power
    After Irma: Sixty-four Florida nursing homes still without power
    The number of nursing homes in Florida still without power stood at 64 midday Thursday — down from about 400 that lost power due to Hurricane Irma, according to the Florida Health Care Association. >> Read more trending news The plight of residents in nursing homes and other residential health care facilities turned dire on Wednesday, when heat reportedly contributed to the death of eight residents in a Broward County nursing home without power. Under state and federal regulations, nursing homes are not required to have generators but must have an “alternate source of energy to maintain temperatures to protect resident health and safety. …” The association, a trade group that represents 80 percent of the state’s long-term care providers, has been urging providers without power to contact the association for assistance.
  • Girl with robotic hand will throw out first pitch at World Series
    Girl with robotic hand will throw out first pitch at World Series
    Hailey Dawson’s quest to throw out the first pitch at every major-league baseball park now will include a toss at the World Series. >> Read more trending news Dawson, a 7-year-old with a robotic hand, will throw out the ceremonial pitch before Game 4 of the World Series on Oct. 28, USA Today Sports reported. Dawson was born with a birth defect called Poland Syndrome. People with this defect have underdeveloped chest muscles that cause webbing in their hands. The engineering department at the University of Nevada Las Vegas created a robotic hand for Dawson and have been upgrading it as she grows. She is currently wearing her eighth version. Dawson, a big baseball fan, threw out the first pitch at a UNLV game in 2014. Five months later, she threw out a pitch for the Baltimore Orioles. Since then she has thrown the first pitch for the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals. “Hailey’s inspirational story captured our attention and our teams have overwhelmingly embraced her goal to throw a first pitch at every MLB ballpark,' Tony Petitti, MLB chief operating officer, told USA Today Sports. 'We are very happy that Hailey will begin her quest by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series. We’re all looking forward to meeting her and the Dawson family at the Fall Classic.” “She’s kind of a ham,” Dawson's mother, Yong Dawson, told All The Moms blog. “I initiated this. I thought it would be a good opportunity and encourage her grip. She could be silly and gain confidence.”
