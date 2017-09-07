Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

Braves offering free tickets to Florida residents displaced from Hurricane Irma

Photo Credit: Todd Kirkland/AP
Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte (11) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

By: Maghen Moore

The Atlanta Braves announced Thursday that the organization is offering free tickets to Florida residents that are displaced due to Hurricane Irma.  

South Florida is already under a hurricane warning, and many residents are beginning to evacuate. 

"We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches," said Derek Schiller, Braves President of Business, in a press release. "We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park."

The free tickets are for the next four games at SunTrust Park against the Miami Marlins. The four-game series begins Thursday night at 7:35. To claim the tickets, Florida residents must show a valid Florida I.D. at the Braves ticket office. 

