Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge early Friday morning in DeKalb County, according to court records.

Schroder has been released on bail.

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schroder earlier this morning,” the Hawks said in a written statement. “We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

A Hawks spokesman said Schroder will travel with the team for its exhibition game at Miami on Sunday.

According to a report filed by the Brookhaven Police Department, Schroder and three other people were arrested at 2 a.m. after officers responded to a about a fight in the parking lot of a shopping center on Buford Highway. Police said that a video recording of the incident showed Schroder “initiate contact” with the victim and that all four arrested individuals later struck the victim with hands and feet.

The victim complained of knee and ankle pain and was transported to Grady Hospital, according to the police report.

Schroder, 24, is entering his fifth season with the Hawks. Last season was his first as a full-time starter and he is expected to be the team’s best player this year after the Hawks traded Dwight Howard to Charlotte and Paul Millsap signed with Denver as a free agent.