NEW YORK - Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor visited New York’s Yankee Stadium to watch her beloved team take on the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, and it only made sense that she found herself right at-home in “The Judge’s Chambers.”
Sotomayor, a Bronx-native, took a seat in the rooting section named for rookie Aaron Judge as the Yankees beat the Red Sox 6-2, The Washington Post reported.
With a foam gavel stamped with “All Rise” in hand and wearing a black robe – both courtesy of the stadium, according to The Associated Press – Sotomayor could be seen smiling broadly as she cheered for the Yankees.
#SCOTUS Justice Sonia Sotomayor just gave new meaning to the @Yankees Judge's Chambers: https://t.co/Hl5A4IaumQ pic.twitter.com/iimwR8uNaH— Cut4 (@Cut4) September 1, 2017
Sotomayor in the Judge's Chambers!!! pic.twitter.com/quEs2Sq4Ph— Stefanie Gordon (@Stefmara) August 31, 2017
Sotomayor has rooted for the Yankees since she was a child. She threw out the first pitch to kick off the 2009 season at Yankee Stadium.
