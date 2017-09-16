Listen Live
18-year-old man arrested over London attack
18-year-old man arrested over London attack

18-year-old man arrested over London attack
Photo Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
The Parsons Green stop of the London railroad was the site of an incident called terrorist in nature by British authorities.

18-year-old man arrested over London attack

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON -  An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack on at London train station, the BBC reported.

>> Read more trending news

The man was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was "significant,, but the terror threat level remains at "critical".

Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported.

Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said, adding that three people remain in the hospital.

Basu said the force was not changing its "protective security measures", adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers.

"This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. "For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage."

The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.

